How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Nicole Kealey of Alida & Kage Spatz

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Nicole Kealey.

Nicole joined Alida (formerly Vision Critical) as Chief Strategy Officer in January 2020, to focus on go-to-market strategy and marketing. Nicole was with SAP for 8 years and was most recently Global Vice President Intelligent Enterprise and Industry Marketing. Prior to joining SAP in 2012, Nicole was with Adobe for 13 years where she held a variety of senior roles. Nicole’s experience spans a number of software segments, including Customer Experience Management (CXM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Data Management & Analytics, and Content Management (CM).

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Do you believe Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is an important part of any long-term marketing plan?

Yes, SEO is a critical part of any long-term marketing strategy, especially since we know that the first step of any B2B or B2C buyer’s journey is usually a Google or Bing search.

In the tech industry, we have found that approximately 60% of the buying cycle is actually completed before a buyer will pick up the phone to talk to a potential partner or vendor. Being easily found where those buyers are searching for solutions is paramount.

SEO also supports paid marketing efforts, in that the cost for SEM ads are influenced by SEO scores. Overall, a strong SEO strategy is absolutely required in every long-term marketing plan.

What “3 Non-Intuitive Marketing Strategies” have been most effective for you?

The 3 Non-Intuitive Marketing Strategies that have been most effective are:

1. Leverage extended network of influencers

By influencers, I don’t mean just your social media influencers (those are important too). Get your story to the market through partners, analysts, customers, media, employees, and alumni. Be creative in terms of the extended voice that you can leverage through this network of influencers.

It’s essential to also constantly explore the marketplace and tap into non-traditional content mediums and audiences. Look at where your most innovative buyers are spending their time, such as podcasts or non-mainstream social media platforms.

2. Leverage Account Based Marketing (ABM) and focus on expansion

Focus on growing the value that you provide to your existing customers, but also take a very account-specific approach to your marketing strategies. This can come to fruition in a few different ways.

A.) Utilize marketing tools: Use tools and platforms that can help to identify buying signals that you’re seeing amongst your target accounts, providing the ability to target them accordingly.

B.) Avail existing customer base: On the expansion front, it’s important to focus on understanding the power and value of the existing customer base and look for ways to grow the value that you provide them. You can do this not only through the product offerings that you have, but essentially by looking at ways to expand your footprint and those organizations in other functional areas or geographical business units. Opportunities in this space are endless. As we know, it is 10 times more profitable to sell to an existing customer than to a new one.

C.) Drink your own champagne: It’s always an advantage to use your own products or services to get to know your customers. As a business in the customer experience industry, we help our customers to put their customer feedback into action. An example of how we drink our own champagne is through using our own tools to listen to our customers, understand how they are using our products, the outcomes they are able to drive with those solutions, and then using those insights to deliver more feedback. We use Alida Touchpoint to garner feedback on our website and use Alida Sparq to create an insight community of our own customers.

3. Leverage your product releases

Your product releases are great opportunities to leverage to really drive that ongoing drumbeat or rolling thunder within the marketplace. As a SaaS provider, we have four product launches every year. So, we use these releases to create integrated marketing campaigns that span communications, social media, events, customer marketing, and partner marketing to bring all of those new innovations to the ecosystem.

If you were only allowed to run paid ads on 1 platform (in your industry) over the next 12 months, what would it be and why?

If I was only allowed to run paid ads on one platform for a year, it would be through our ABM Platform.

Ultimately, our goal is to create genuine understanding and empathy with our buyers and meet them when and where they are in their discovery of our solutions. Serving ads and content through this platform will give our audience the opportunity to discover our unique differentiators.

Our approach to a paid advertisement has always been to use the channel as a means for engaging with the audience with meaningful dialogue. We are most efficiently able to correlate return on ad spend (ROAD) with ABM ads as we are selling to large, complex organizations. Thinking of our ad spend at this level is more beneficial than focusing too heavily on individual conversions.

LinkedIn has also been a powerful partner in our toolkit when it comes to engaging hard-to-reach corners of our audience. This option has been helpful in driving awareness and brand recognition for Alida, which is after all only a 6-month old brand since we conducted our rebrand from Vision Critical.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

For me, the biggest thing that comes to mind is inclusiveness. Diversity of opinions, backgrounds, and people is what makes great teams. I have been extremely fortunate to work for global companies with offices and colleagues around the world, and have met some truly exceptional people in every country I’ve visited.

One of my most formative experiences was working for Adobe early on in my career when I was in my 20s. Adobe’s culture of inclusivity deserves to be celebrated and recognized, and it’s one that I will continue to try and model in organizations I’m involved with.

One more before we go: What quote would you say has inspired you the most in your life or career?

One of my favorite quotes is a phrase that my father used a lot, which is simply “Less is more”. This can be applied in many different ways. More work, more money, and more success is not the answer. Sometimes you need to actually focus on the things that are more important, such as relationships and well-being.

In marketing, “less is more” relates to the desire people have to elaborate endlessly on things. Sometimes sharing a couple of quick thoughts will leave people wanting more.

Thank you for sharing your story and so many valuable insights with us today!

