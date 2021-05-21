How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Ney Lins & Kage Spatz

Knowledge is never too much and is the most powerful weapon to create a better society. The more people with good education and knowledge, the more people will be able to do good and help others, and it is a no ending cycle of goodness.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with my fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Ney Lins.

With over 15 years of experience, Ney Lins is a seasoned marketing and events expert and an Amazon best-selling marketing author. His book has helped thousands of businesses to create and put in action an effective digital marketing strategy from the beginning. Ney Lins is a born leader with an entrepreneurial spirit, and a marketer with a proven record of success in startups, retail, enterprises, and tech companies in 3 continents, with a global presence.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

Marketing and mistakes walk side by side. It’s an eternal learning journey when you are committed to doing the best. A funny mistake I have made was believing that one platform works for everything, everywhere. I came from Brazil in a period that Facebook was the most powerful social media in place, even in B2B. Then I came to Canada and started planning everything around Facebook, and it merely does not work as good in North America when it comes to B2B. Then I was in Portugal, and I thought Facebook was not worthy of creating B2B campaigns, but in Portugal, it does work! Can you believe it? It’s just funny to think about it nowadays because I have learned to give even more emphasis on studying the behavior of my audience before any plan. The lesson is: Follow behavior, not technology.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Love what you do. Working in marketing and not loving it is a burnout sentence. There is no burnout if you love what you do, I can assure that to you. Also, smart work is always better than hard work. If you just work hard, you will always find that there is something left to do. If you work smart, you will often have free time to enjoy your life and seek knowledge. How to work smart? Plan. Prioritize. Focus. Execution.

Great advice. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. As you know Google and other search engines constantly update their search algorithms. Today, do you believe that Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is still an important part of any long-term marketing plan? Can you explain why?

Do I believe that SEO is as crucial as three years ago in a marketing plan? No! Do I think it’s still important in a long-term marketing plan? Yes!

On a high-level way of thinking, search engine companies are like any other company in the world. They seek profits. SEO is not profitable for them. However, it’s an accessory that makes paid ads being worth paying. Does that make sense? I mean, if there is no competition for the organic space, why would I pay to be on the first page if I can quickly move my page to the top with SEO? I would definitely not pay. That’s what happened in the 2000s; there was no competition for paid ads. Everyone was investing all the money and time (more time than money) in SEO. Can’t blame Google and others for that, it’s business.

Anyways, SEO still plays an important role in the long-term marketing plan if you do it in an orchestrated way with paid ads and good content marketing. For me, nowadays, SEO is the result of a good content marketing strategy and execution. When creating content to support your SEO strategy, you have, first and foremost, to think about consumer intention, then keywords. Of course, the technical aspects of SEO cannot be disregarded or overlooked. Having an optimized website is vital to make all of this work.

Can you share some basic Search Engine Optimization tips you have for less experienced marketers?

Think about consumer behavior and intention. Do not focus on keywords; it will come at the right moment. Not only from a strategic but also from a practical point of view, SEO is about how people search on the internet, which is related to behavior and intent. Make sure you optimize your website and your content to make sense of all the noise out there. Forget about the algorithms for a while and focus on planning and executing based on intent and behavior, then you are going to see amazing results in your SEO strategy.

What “3 Non-Intuitive Marketing Strategies” have been most effective for you in your industry?

Give. Do not ask. They will ask.

Forcing your audience to fill out contact forms just because they want to see your content is something that does not work anymore. Do not gate anything. We realized that people who really want to contact you will contact you no matter what, but at their timing, not yours. We have to respect their timing, let them free to investigate further about the solution before start harassing them with calls and emails just because they downloaded a whitepaper, or watched a video or visited a certain number of pages. If they are not in the right moment to talk to your company representative, they will give a false email or an email that they created just for this kind of situation where they are forced to provide contact details. They can even move on and not consume your content or even worse, they may get really mad at your company because of unsolicited calls and emails. Do that, and you will see more consumption of your content and more qualified leads coming to you instead of you running after them.

Create different messages for different audiences within your accounts. It seems obvious, but what I usually see is marketers creating content that fits all. Fits all fit no one. Within enterprises, if you are selling a product or service of high value and complexity, it usually involves different committees with different goals and interests within the same company. Many times, you see hundreds of people from a variety of departments involved in a purchasing decision. Your company must be able to address all of their concerns to get their buy-in. If you do not address all stakeholders involved in this decision, you will most likely lose the deal. We always create different strategies for different departments. Of course, some departments will get more attention than others, but we make sure all of them are covered. What we do as a team is to make sure that the landing pages are created based on use cases, content, and campaigns based on company/customer profiles.

If you were only allowed to run paid ads on 1 platform (in your industry) over the next 12 months, what would it be and why?

Display ads based on IP addresses. When it comes to B2B marketing strategies for large enterprises, we have to think about account-based marketing. To make sure your message gets to the right people from the proper accounts, you need to focus. Personalization and focus are key. You can personalize by industries, job titles, departments, accounts, whatever you understand is the best for your strategy, but personalization is crucial. And focus. Who tries to get all the companies, gets nothing.

Focus on the companies that have a higher likelihood of buying from you and target them with display ads based on IP addresses. There is a variety of good platforms for all pockets available in the market to help you with that.

One more question! You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I am passionate about learning. A movement that I would do to bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people would be something related to professional education. Knowledge is never too much and is the most powerful weapon to create a better society. The more people with good education and knowledge, the more people will be able to do good and help others, and it is a no ending cycle of goodness. A rough idea of what I would do is to promote a professional development program that, at the top of the funnel would be successful and influential people with influence power to teach leaders around the world about something.

The real deal is: To join this class, you must commit to passing what you’ve learned to others. Which must also commit to passing it along, and so on. At some point, we would have a vast network of knowledge sharing that would help millions of people in a few years — maybe billions in a decade.

Thank you so much for sharing so much value with us!