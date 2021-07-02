How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Mike Anello & Kage Spatz

When you understand how the sausage gets made by your peers, you can start to engage at a deeper level on their process and collectively understand the customers’ needs and their challenges. This understanding can then feed into building out your marketing collateral.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Mike Anello.

Mike Anello is the co-founder and managing director of M33 Growth, a venture and growth-stage investment firm. Prior to founding M33 Growth, he established industry knowledge at a number of companies including General Catalyst, Axium Software, and Valor Equity Partners. Additionally, Mike co-founded Cleverlayover, a flight search engine that finds cheaper flights.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

For me, this moment was when I identified the divide between sales and marketing. Specifically, during my time at Axium Software, I spent time with our marketing team to understand their frustrations while also recognizing the sales side of things. The key challenge dividing the teams was that our marketing team was technically creating enough Marketing Qualified Leads (MQLs) to feed the sales team, yet the sales team felt like they were starved.

An example of this disjointed strategy was when marketing would take the contact details of anyone who had filled out a form on the Axium website and would pass those over to sales. Although this was teeing up 100+ MQLs in any given month, we found that the quality and hit rate on the leads was less than 2%. After a while, the sales team stopped reaching out to those leads because they found that people didn’t respond to the calls.

After discovering this, we began to closely align the marketing team around opportunities created and by doing that, created a two-way dialogue to better identify what sales viewed as high-quality leads and what marketing could do to nurture others further through their buying journey. The jumping-off point for me was the session with the sales and marketing leaders to map out what was the path forward. An agreement was established where leads would have to cross a certain threshold before marketing passed them on, otherwise marketing would continue nurturing them before passing them to the sales team.

I’m a big believer in the “one team, one dream” mentality — that meeting really aligned our teams on what they needed to do to succeed and support the other team in their goals. Marketing realized they didn’t need to send 100 leads to sales for it to be a success, they needed to send 20 or 30 much higher quality leads and keep the other leads on a nurture campaign until the prospective customers were ready to buy.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

David Orfao — I worked closely with David back when I was working at General Catalyst. He is a former multi-time head of sales, marketing, and CEO so he really taught me the foundational items of what it was like to be a sales and marketing leader. What I appreciated about David was he was always quick to get to the point, it wasn’t about dancing around things or throwing a lot of things against the wall, he would identify one or two key items to focus on with his teams and work with the team to achieve them. He was also highly regarded as an advocate and trusted advisor — when CEOs or sales or marketing leaders were in their most challenging situations, the first person they would call was David. I always admired his ability to not only be a world-class investor but also be a point person and trusted advisor for these people in their most difficult times.

Alan Cohen — What I really learned from Alan was ‘big picture’ thinking; there is always a competitive force out there and if you sit idle, others will be taking advantage. His ability to use metaphors and analogies for describing things that we were doing was the best in the business.

Wendy Yale — There are two aspects to Wendy that had a profound impact on me. First was her focus on accountability on the demand generation side of the business and wanting to own a number (which you don’t typically see from a head of marketing). Second is just her positive demeanor. You almost never catch Wendy on a bad day, she always has a positive mentality so you know when you are speaking with her, you’re going to leave with more energy and enthusiasm than what you came with. Her team feeds off that energy and she has built a strong team because of it.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Marketing in my mind is one of the toughest roles in an organization. Just as 76% of people view themselves as above-average drivers, most people have a strong (not always correct) opinion on how the company should be marketing their product.

My advice for avoiding burnout is to ensure alignment with your CEO and sales counterparts early and often! It can feel uncomfortable to have conversations with sales about the company’s true goals and what marketing will contribute. We have all felt the frustration of the seemingly unattainable expectation for lead gen from the sales team. However, if we don’t get an upfront agreement between marketing and sales, you’ll likely run into the perpetual feeling of underperforming and finger-pointing based on the insatiable appetite for more “higher” quality leads.

Thank you for that breakdown. With everything changing so fast, where do you see the future of marketing headed?

Conversational marketing is a huge part of the future of marketing. You need to find where the key personas you sell to are going to research their problems. You should be engaging them in a value-added conversation alongside their problem set and find ways to intervene. Our philosophy is that people are doing about 70% of their research before they ever engage with a sales rep, and even as they are engaging with the rep, they are constantly doing their own research. This is why it’s so important to have the right messages for the right stages of the pipeline in front of your prospective customers.

What 3 things do you wish someone told you before you started?

While there are a thousand things I can list, it really comes down to three key items in my mind. Those would be:

Start with the basics and don’t proceed until those are agreed to across the organization — these should be the ideal customer profile, the personas, and the value framework. Agree on goals between the sales and marketing teams and have a mutual understanding of what a quality lead looks like. When building campaigns, define success upfront and measure it along the way.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I’m a huge proponent of cross-training. We talk so much about the voice of the customer externally, but it is essential to really understand the voice of the customer internally. So much focus can be put into how we can sharpen our skills required to be great in the four corners of the sandbox of our roles at a company. What I work on with our teams is how to understand what their peers’ jobs require to be successful.

If I’m working with a sales team, I typically share different articles and blog posts about building demand generation marketing campaigns. If I’m working with our marketing teams, I’ll typically share sales-related content. When you understand how the sausage gets made by your peers, you can start to engage at a deeper level on their process and collectively understand the customers’ needs and their challenges. This understanding can then feed into building out your marketing collateral.

To cross-train on sales, there is no better book than Sales Acceleration Formula. I’ve probably given 100 of these books out in the last few years. Mark Roberge is an engineer by training and was the fifth employee at Hubspot. He’s world-class in communicating how to grow and scale a sales organization. He also regularly publishes short three to five-minute videos on LinkedIn that are fantastic.

One more before we go: If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Proactivity — my mentality is life is what you make of it. You control your destiny and you make those decisions. If you don’t think your organization is doing something properly, how can you communicate that to the broader organization and take steps to get on the right path? It’s finding opportunities that you can control and letting go of the things that you can’t and doing everything you can to impact what you can control in a positive way.

Thank you for sharing so many valuable insights with us!