How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Michael Norris & Kage Spatz

As part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Michael Norris.

As the Chief Marketing Officer, Michael Norris leads the marketing team at Youtech, an Inc. 5000 recognized full-service marketing agency. Michael works to help clients (including Chick-fil-A and MillerCoors) reshape the way they market and connect with their audiences year-round.

Michael also co-hosts a podcast, Youtalk, with the company’s CEO and Forbes’ 30 Under 30 winner, Wilbur You to share marketing tips, best practices, and their personal business stories with others. With an audience consisting of Youtech clients, marketing & sales pros, and personal networks, the show aims to offer a real look inside the minds of industry professionals while stressing the importance of original research in marketing.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

Oh man, there are probably too many to count if I’m being honest.

This was very early, but I remember we, as a company, used to think that anything that was “green lit” by the Yoast SEO plugin for WordPress meant it was fully optimized. Some website builders we used wouldn’t register with Yoast, so we weren’t sure if those pages were optimized, even when they were.

Of course, later on we learned this green light was really just a basic guideline. SEO is a whole world in and of itself. I’ll never forget the green light days though.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

I distinctly remember one event that really kicked things into gear for me.

I was doing just about everything for the client who I worked with as Project Manager — SEO, PPC, Social Media, Content, Email, etc. One day, he came out of nowhere about pulling the plug on the project in its entirety.

Seeing as I only worked specifically on this account, I figured this meant my job was on the line. I dropped everything, reconsidered the clients’ business model as a whole, and spent the entire night mapping out a new strategy for the business. I went over to my CEO’s house and we reviewed it together that night to put the finishing touches on it.

The next day, I went to the client’s office unannounced and presented my plan. He bought in, and we’re still working together today. I credit him for helping me learn and keeping my career on track because after that point, I had the confidence I needed to put myself out there and fail. I knew I had it in me to succeed.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

There are so many that it’s hard to pick one, but I would choose my mom.

To give some context, my first home was a mobile home. I didn’t come from money out of the gate. My mom busted her ass to continue her education.

While I was growing up, she received her doctoral degree, worked her way up to Executive level in multiple organizations, then successfully launched her own business and became a thought leader in the space.

She’s always innovating, and she works harder than anyone else I know.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

If you love what you’re doing, it becomes a lot easier.

That said, not everyone has the luxury of being a role they truly adore. I get that. I’d consider looking long and hard at what you want and putting yourself in the best possible situation to inch closer each day.

To me, it’s not about achieving your goals. That feeling is fleeting. You spend your entire life on the journey to accomplish those goals. The journey is 99% of it. Enjoy the journey, and you’ll enjoy life.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. Where do you see the future of marketing headed?

What’s that saying, “everyone likes to buy, but nobody likes to be sold?” It’s true, but it’s probably always been that way.

I don’t think the fundamentals change very often, if at all. People are people. We’re all motivated by the same primal desires/needs to function. If you understand the psychology behind marketing and what motivates people, you’re going to win. Our behavior is driven by nature, and nature is timeless in this sense.

That said, podcasts and audio are the rage right now. Video too. I think you’ll generally see what’s happening with Clubhouse right now continue to happen unless regulators step in.

A new feature/platform will take the world by storm, a bunch of people will rush to be early adopter, and every platform will look to capitalize by copying it.

There are definitely benefits to being an early adopter, don’t get me wrong. It’s not a strategy though. It’s part of something larger.

Nail the fundamentals and everything else will come.

Can you please tell us the 5 things you wish someone told you before you started?

Nothing is EVER perfect, especially in marketing. You have to know when something is good enough to ship. You have to create a feedback loop to see how it does then adjust accordingly. Speed is underrated. This goes with #1. It doesn’t mean work quickly, it means to get whatever project you’re working on out there to the public as soon as it’s in a decent enough spot. You can pontificate all day about what it should or should not include, but you need to just do it and let your audience tell you what they want. The longer you wait, the further behind you’ll be. Nobody REALLY knows the answer. This is true in almost all cases. Nothing works 100% of the time. Experience helps, and you should always rely on your past experience combined with new ideas to push yourself forward, but you need to take what others say with a grain of salt too. We’re all just doing our best. Failure teaches more than success. The times I’ve messed up, and the accompanying empty feeling that goes with it has taught me so much more than anything I’ve done successfully. People try to avoid failure at all costs. It’s a strong motivator. That said, it’s a necessary part of learning and growing. Don’t be afraid to take it on the chin and keep going. You’ll be better because of it. The principles of marketing are damn good. Marketing at its core has a lot in common with psychology and persuasion. It doesn’t matter if you’re B2B or B2C, people are people. Understand people, and you’ll understand marketing a hell of a lot better. The classics still hold weight.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

There are two books that have dramatically improved my marketing ability, and they are Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion by Robert B. Cialdini and Building a Storybrand by Donald Miller.

Outside of these, I love Dave Gerhardt and Rand Fishkin. Both are great follows. Dave’s marketing group is great as well.

One more before we go: If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I love teaching and educating people about marketing. I find it absolutely fascinating, and it’s an area that I really feel I can make an impact.

I’d love to inspire a movement that does away with all the shady marketing & advertising tactics. The bots, the clickbait, the services that make it hard to unsubscribe, etc. I’d also try to get rid of the misinformation around data collection and ad targeting. It’s not a bad thing to see ads you’re interested in! Sometimes I go on Instagram just for the ads. They’re great! I enjoy seeing professionals at their craft excelling.

Thank you so much for sharing your valuable insights with us today!