How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Matthew Murray & StackAdapt

Matthew Murray is a partner at Love Wellness alongside Founder & CEO, Lauren Bosworth. In addition, Murray currently serves as the COO and CMO. Since joining forces with Bosworth in early 2018, the company has experienced over 3,000% growth in sales and revenue, eclipsing eight figures in 2019. Prior to Love Wellness, Murray held executive and senior leadership roles in operations, strategy, and marketing at Theragun, ICM Partners, Getty Images, and Oakley. Murray also managed his own consultancy, Coalition Space, where he offered services ranging from company audits to brand marketing expertise.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

After my first run at corporate America, I started a website called RightCoastRiders.com in late 2001. This website and brand were a destination for east coast borders, i.e. surfers, snowboarders, skiers and skateboarders. At its core, the website would predict the weather patterns of the east coast to tell you where the best surf was (pre-Surfline) and where the best snow was flying in the winter. My younger brother was graduating with a degree in meteorology and was incredibly accurate at predicting surf and snowfall totals down to a tee — it was incredible. Our website peaked at over 500,000 uniques a month, which was a lot of traffic back then because people loved the surf and snow reports.

The mistake or more like my life-lesson was our main source of income came from these ski resorts, and when my brother would accurately predict that Maine would be getting rain, but northern VT said they would be receiving six inches of fresh snow, the phone calls I started receiving from heads of marketing at ski resorts based in Maine or whatever place my brother said would have rain was intense. Needless to say we lost some sponsors due to my brother’s accurate weather reporting, but my poor management of how that could affect our business model was my mistake. Within two years, we put the company into the hibernation phase and still wait for the right day to bring it back.

As our friend and sponsor, Mark Wakeling, then at Oakley, now the Global Business Unit Director at Anon Optics (Burton), told me, “Dude, you are way ahead of your time and you need to ride this out so people can have time to appreciate what you have created.”

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Find what gives you the most energy and the best way for you to decompress.

The way I gain energy is being with my family and friends outside. Although I live in the Lower East Side of Manhattan at the moment, I mostly grew up in New Hampshire and have lived primarily in active outdoor based communities. My simple pleasures are going for a run, playing tennis, snowboarding out of bounds, surfing very poorly and chasing my kids around. On the decompressing side, I will be honest, I could be better, but one small thing I do for myself is I try not to take calls on my walks from home to work and work to home. It’s about a mile walk each way and I use that time to listen to whichever book I am reading on Audible. For me, it’s the best combined 30 minutes of the day just for myself to just listen and learn something new.

Great advice. Let’s shift to the main part of our discussion. As you know Google and other search engines constantly update their search algorithms. Today, do you believe that Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is still an important part of any long-term marketing plan? Can you explain why? Can you share some basic Search Engine Optimization tips you have for less experienced marketers?

What “3 Non-Intuitive Marketing Strategies” have been most effective for you in your industry?

Be authentic and honest.

Customers just know better, especially prospects who are skeptical out of the gate. This was what separated Oakley during my time (2006–2011) from all other sports brands. The brand was always rooted in authentic sponsored athletes and stories we would tell in-market. The best example was most of the top athletes that were sponsored by Oakley were picked up at a very early age, Shaun White went on Oakley at age 11 and James “Bubba” Stewart was signed at the age of 4. This made storytelling much easier for us when the relationship was so strong for so many years with our athletes and came across to the world as authentic and real.

Let your brand voice come from real people.

Again, it might not always be customers, but if your brand wants to grow, we live in an age where the best validation for a brand and its products are the people that purchased them and use them.

Forcing “lifestyle” into a brand will always be flagged by the masses and backfire.

A good bit of my career was being a part of the heyday for Action Sports. What was funny was all the brands that were trying to tag-along the excitement and younger demo that X Games, Dew Tour, Gravity Games, boarding magazines, FUEL TV and others were producing. The sheer number of brands trying to be Red Bull in the late 2000s was probably the funniest thing I have seen in my career — it was so phony and everyone could tell. In the end, it’s best to just be yourself and lifestyle is something that brands either know out of the gate what they are or find out as they settle into the market.

If you were only allowed to run paid ads on 1 platform (in your industry) over the next 12 months, what would it be and why?

Totally depends on your brand, industry, and audience. That said, Google is the most consistent for all, and I can explain why by simply stating everyone uses it or close to everyone, at least in the US. Not everyone uses social media and everyone engages with social media differently, thus Facebook and Instagram are not guaranteed.

One more question! You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Creating understanding, everyone is different and that can be a good thing. However, today we live in a world where friends argue over politics and things that did not divide us before. So, my goal would be bringing back the human element to people’s friendships and relationships.

Thank you so much for sharing so much value with us!