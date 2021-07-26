How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Matthew Marx of Evocalize & Kage Spatz

Think about all of the local businesses that struggled during the pandemic. What if they had a digital marketing easy button that allowed them to communicate with their local market? If they had this capability, I bet thousands of businesses might not have closed in the last year.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Matthew Marx.

Matthew Marx is CEO and co-founder of Evocalize. Evocalize technology connects businesses to execute marketing programs together that are not possible on their own. Matt has spent over 20 years at the intersection of marketing and technology and has a particular passion for using technology to make great marketing simple.

Prior to founding Evocalize, Matt served on the senior leadership team for Austin-based marketing technology company Bazaarvoice, with London-based strategy consultancy PA Consulting Group, and with Oracle Retail’s software group. Matt has helped set advertising standards with the Interactive Advertising Bureau in New York and has an MBA from Babson College in Wellesley, MA.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

In the beginning, back in 2012 or 2013, we tried to get consumers engaged in marketing from an in-person point of view. For example, we tried to get restaurant-goers to pull out their phone when they were at the table and engage with marketing through a QR code.

We failed! And we tried everything from table tents to having people text a number to our app.

We learned that people did not want to get their phones out when they were eating at a restaurant. But, the interesting thing is, fast-forwarding to 2021, people are using their phones to scan QR codes during outdoor dining experiences during the pandemic to read the digital menu. Timing is everything.

Our learning from this was to build an integrated solution so we can engage with consumers inside of technology products that they are already using. Like a restaurant’s point of sale system or a customer relationship management (CRM) system.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

It’s simple. Focus on what you love! If you do what you love, you’ll spend more time doing it, and you’ll get to become great at what you do. Pretty simple but not always easy to do. To find what you love you need to experiment and take risks until you find your thing.

Early in my career, I worked in a lot of different roles before I found what I love. I was a strategy consultant at a big firm in London, I worked with an investment firm for a bit, I was a software engineer, I’ve been a project manager, and I have been in technology sales to name a few of my past roles. All complementary roles, but each very different from one another.

I did enjoy a little bit out of every role, and that’s what I like about leading our company now. I’m not writing code, but I am involved with the engineering team, and all aspects of the company. I get to do a little bit of everything that I love, and it’s been a fun ride!

I’d encourage people to experiment and find what they love.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

Over the last decade, one of the people who have been the most instrumental in my professional development, and someone who I always relied on in times of need, is a past executive at Bazaarvoice. Today he has moved on to become the CEO of his own company.

He is a brilliant strategic thinker and an empathetic human. He is someone who I have relied on and have been to ask questions throughout my journey as an entrepreneur.

This is something I highly recommend to everyone who is on an entrepreneurial journey. Having someone you trust to not judge you so you get out of your protective bubble and share the sometimes not so rosey truth is absolutely critical for any entrepreneur.

Starting a company is hard. You’re going to have bumps and bruises along the way. We tend to wrap ourselves up in the business, and this becomes part of our identity. To get through it you need someone to talk with and rely on and listen to you.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Take time off and do things that bring you joy when you’re not working.

For me, it’s getting out into nature. My buddies and I will take a week-long backpacking trip to get lost in nature every year. There’s no cell service where we go, so you’re forced to completely detach from the business world during these trips. And, it helps!

Whatever it is for you, make time to recharge. This is why we have an open vacation policy, to allow our team to have time to recharge.

But, I do see a lot of high-achieving young folks take too little time off. This starts to impact their creativity and ability to think outside of the box. My advice is that it’s ok to take time off and ture leaders understand this!

The key to avoiding burnout is to separate from business, get recharged, then come back to work with a fresh mind.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. In your industry, where do you see the future of marketing going?

Fundamentally, when marketing is good, it’s informative and not salesy. Good marketing should not be distracting to people’s lives, it should be additive. For me, when outdoor backpacking ads find me, I’m happy, because I love the outdoors. To me, good marketing isn’t an advertisement, it’s information.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I feel like we have a cheat card up our sleeves! We have strong relationships with our channel partners, like Google and Facebook. These relationships give us access to Alpha opportunities to test new features that the rest of the industry doesn’t have access to.

We really do have insider knowledge on what’s the latest and greatest in digital marketing before the books, podcasts, blogs, or other media has access to them.

And the best part about this is that our CMP extends this advantage to small businesses.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

We live our movement every day. Did you know that when it comes to local marketing, more money is spent in traditional advertising than digital, while large direct-to-consumer businesses have almost the opposite marketing mix? Why is that? It’s because local businesses don’t have the expertise, or data, to run the same type of sophisticated programs that national marketers do.

Think about all of the local businesses that struggled during the pandemic. What if they had a digital marketing easy button that allowed them to communicate with their local market? If they had this capability, I bet thousands of businesses might not have closed in the last year.

Our mission to democratize sophisticated digital marketing is real, and we can have a real impact on how small businesses generate demand.

Thank you for sharing your story and so many valuable insights with us today!

