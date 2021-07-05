How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Martha DeFeo & Kage Spatz

Every one of us should be thinking about how we can contribute positively to the world in some way, whether it has a small impact or is part of something big and complex.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Martha DeFeo.

Martha brings more than 18 years of experience in a variety of industries to her role as Director of Marketing for GrowthForce. Martha brings a wealth of experience in adaptable and transformational marketing leadership. In her current role, Martha’s aim is to help educate business leaders on the significance of a strong financial management strategy, the importance of having a human capital strategy, and why you need both to be successful.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

When I first started in marketing, I had a background in graphic design. I thought it helped me to have an advantage, to be a better marketer because I understood the visual part of marketing.

My first marketing job, I had a few small wins improving the messaging and design of the company’s marketing collateral. Feedback from sales and their prospects was good. The improvements I did made a difference in engaging our audience and nudging their deals to close. I continued to look at where I could make improvements in their overall marketing strategy, but the biggest mistake I made was not focusing on measurement and analysis first.

I continued doing what they had always done before me, wasting time and money on areas that were not working. The budget quickly became a reality for me. I was completing tasks instead of looking at how I could improve the strategy and budget spend for better results.

Design plays a big part in marketing, but most importantly, the strategy needs to include measurement and analysis of how well your efforts are working and understanding what is not.

It’s not just about improving design or good messaging, it’s also about having the right marketing blueprint and the measurement, analysis, and optimization to improve results efficiently and effectively.

Are you able to identify a tipping point in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

The tipping point for me was the real-world experience working in various sectors, then continuous learning and application. Earning an MBA gives you good business knowledge but by the time you graduate, much of what you learned about marketing has already evolved. The real learning comes from trying and failing and adapting and evolving. You can’t stop learning in the marketing world, because it’s ever-changing. Start with a good foundation but keep going from there.

Here’s my best advice and important takeaways:

Keep Learning: Research the latest marketing trends and advice, courses, or webinars, and learn from them, every year. Ask good questions: Schedule regular meetings with others in the organization. What are salespeople hearing from prospects? What are the questions they ask? What is the service team hearing from clients? What are clients asking? Ask clients for their feedback on your company, or you could even ask them what marketing strategies work for them. It helps you see things from different angles. Network with peers and always ask good questions. Have written goals: Identify your marketing KPIs, have written goals, and break them down: annually, quarterly, monthly, and weekly. Weekly goals are individual, monthly goals are for the team, quarterly are for the sales and marketing departments, and annual for the company goals to keep everyone aligned. Know your numbers: Good reporting doesn’t mean tracking everything; you only need to track the most important metrics and monitor consistently. Make sure measurement and analysis are a core part of your marketing strategy. If you don’t know what’s working and what’s not, you can’t make smart decisions going forward.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful that helped get you to where you are?

A friend comes to mind that I worked with earlier in my career. I’m grateful to be inspired by her genuine personality and innovative thinking: Wendy Hickey, Founder and Executive Director of ArtPop Street Gallery. This lovely lady is an inspiration to me in how she developed an idea to change the lives of creative visionaries while transforming the way we see things. Wendy was more focused on sales but helped me to see things from the client’s perspective and how marketing really works when it’s done well.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Concentrate on and elevate your marketing strengths and interests, and work with team members that are experts in the other areas of marketing. Enjoy being creative? Do more of the presentation and design work. Prefer writing? Focus on owning copywriting, messaging and email marketing. Natural leader? Take charge and lead the team, working on the strategy, planning, and execution.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. Where do you see the future of marketing headed?

I’m so glad you mentioned resisting anything “salesy”! It really grinds my gears when I see people still using cheesy, salesy techniques in marketing. Just stop. Not only is it annoying, but it doesn’t really work anyway.

Being genuine and helpful is definitely the way to go. Personalize your strategy and talk to your audience the way you’d want to be talked to.

Yes, thank you for that! Can you please tell us the five things you wish someone told you before you started?

Take time for yourself: I love working from home. I’ve been doing it for more than 10 years, and I feel like I can be much more productive than when I’m in an office. But I often struggle to make personal time much of a priority. Being a workaholic makes it hard to take breaks, but it’s so important to do so. Speak up sooner: There were many times that I waited to speak up, ask questions, share my thoughts. But I waited and it backfired, costing either time or money, or delayed an inevitable discussion that should have happened sooner. Even if you’re wrong, speak up if there’s something you feel is important. Observe more: Sometimes we get caught up in so much of the doing that we forget to take a step back and observe what is really happening. When we stop and observe, we can fix things before they get too far, and see things that might help us refocus in a better direction. Failure is good; stop complaining: Complaining doesn’t fix anything. In fact, it clouds your view of a better solution. If something fails, it’s an opportunity for a lesson learned. If you stop complaining and instead use the failure as a practice run for a better way, you’ll get farther sooner. Take time for yourself: I say this again because I need to be told this more than once. It’s proven that if you can balance your time well, you get more done. And if you take care of yourself, you’ll be happier and think more clearly.

Hubspot does seem to have an endless stream of valuable content. What other books, podcasts, documentaries, or resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

Books are gold, whether you’re flipping pages or listening to a narrator through Audible. I love books, so it will be hard, but I’ll do my best to limit it to just a few faves here:

Start with Why by Simon Synek: Important to share with your entire company, not just the marketers.

This is Marketing by Seth Godin: Spot on!

They Ask, You Answer by Marcus Sheridan: You think you know, but you need to hear it explained and apply this concept.

There are a bunch of good podcast shows for marketers and marketing leaders, but I’ll pick a few that I frequent most to share here:

B2B Growth by Sweetfish Media: They are a great company and the show always has content worth listening to.

The Marketing Secrets Show by Russell Brunson has smart topics I find helpful.

Marketing School with Eric Siu and Neil Patel is great for beginner marketers.

Finally, I find it’s also good to follow specific influencers on LinkedIn and Instagram to stay up to date and informed.

One more before we go: If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Do good. Every one of us should be thinking about how we can contribute positively to the world in some way, whether it has a small impact or is part of something big and complex.

Volunteer at a local shelter. Spread the word of something good to grow awareness. Or be part of something even bigger:

Charity: Water is an impactful nonprofit that’s an example of a simple concept that’s a big problem for some people because not everyone on this earth has access to clean water. It’s an idea to do good that came from an awareness of an issue that many people don’t even think about. They’ve helped over 11 million people around the world!

Save the Children is another very impactful nonprofit and an example of a more complex issue. It’s bigger and deeper than we realize. This organization has changed the lives of more than 1 billion children.

If you don’t have your own great idea for doing something good, the next best thing to have an impact is to spread the word of a nonprofit you’re passionate about or donate. Make it a priority, instead of wasting money every week on lattes. If I can inspire in any way, it would be for everyone to find a way to ‘do good’.

Thank you for sharing so many valuable insights with us!