How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Mark Harari & Kage Spatz

Empathy and marketing go together like peanut butter and jelly. It’s the single most important trait for a marketer to have.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Mark Harari.

Mark Harari is an award-winning marketer and the best-selling author of Lobster on a Cheese Plate: How To Stand Out, Attract the Best Clients, And Win Every Sale That Comes Your Way. He is also the Vice President of Remodelers Advantage, president of R/A Marketing Inc., and co-host of the PowerTips Unscripted podcast. His pioneering work in developing targeted audience acquisition strategies has influenced industry best practices and he is the recipient of numerous marketing awards in many categories, including video, web design, print advertising, and copywriting.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

It was many years ago. I was part-owner in a remodeling company that specialized in decks and outdoor spaces. It was our first year in business, and my partner and I decided to invest in a booth at the Maryland Home and Garden Show. It would be a big chunk of our first year’s marketing budget, but we felt it was the best path to launching us as a major player in the market.

Go big or go home, right?

With that sentiment in mind, I also wanted to give everyone that stopped by our booth a chance to win a $50,000 luxury outdoor living space. So, I found a company that insures high-dollar prizes. They provide both the game items and the prize (if someone wins).

The account rep I spoke with strongly recommended their scratch-off cards. They were easy to implement and relatively cheap to insure. But I wouldn’t listen. Scratch-off cards seem so phony. Who wins at scratch-off cards?

I wanted something that people would feel they actually could win. And what better game than a casino-style roll of the dice? After all, most people have played Yahtzee, and most have hit the elusive “Yahtzee” roll at least once in their lives. (This is rolling five dice and having them all land on the same number).

The Dice Roll Game that the prize insurance company offered was similar to Yahtzee. They provided six custom-made die with our company logo on one side of each. If a passerby could, in one throw, get all six to show our logo, they’d win!

All you had to do for a chance was sign our registry with your name, email, and the address of where we would build the deck if you won.

I thought this was brilliant. For one thing, only people who owned a home and needed a deck would sign our registration. So, I was getting only “good” leads. Plus, if someone won, we’d get a $50,000 construction project out of it!

I took it a step further, adding prizes for rolling five, four, or three logos. These were self-provided, but that was okay because they were nothing more than free upgrades. Things like a free stair lighting package or a free built-in storage bench. Which, of course, meant that they’d have to sign a project with us in order

to redeem their prize.

And if all of that wasn’t enough, I had developed a whole campaign built around this theme of a summer-long vacation in your own backyard. The casino-style gaming angle fit in nicely with the campaign.

I was pretty darned pleased with myself. I was a marketing genius. That is until the custom dice kit arrived a few weeks later.

Being the busy business owner that I was, I didn’t take the time to read the fine print. It turned out that there were very specific requirements for what needed to be done for the prize to be paid out if someone made the winning roll.

The table that the dice were to be thrown on had to meet minimum height, length, and width measurements, and let’s just say it was a lot larger than I had imagined. Plus, there was a rule that all six dice had to hit the back wall of the table to qualify as a throw. If you didn’t do that, you didn’t get a “re-do.” Only one throw per person, period.

With all of these rules and restrictions, it wasn’t exactly going to give prospects the warm, fun family feel we were going for.

What’s more, the whole thing had to be recorded. So, if there were a winning roll, we’d have to send the tape in for forensic verification.

Oh yeah, that’s right. I said, “tape.”

This was quite a while ago. There weren’t any smartphones with video capability. This was back when all a cell phone could do was make phone calls. (I was walking around with a Nextel “brick” at the time.)

So, now I had to set up a camcorder on a tripod. For you youngsters out there, that’s a video camera that captured video onto these cassette tape thingies. (Weird, right?)

Now, here’s the bad part. (You’re probably thinking, “now here’s the bad part?”).

My partner was the one tasked with getting the booth at the Home and Garden Show. Apparently, he wasn’t feeling as strongly about the “go big or go home” philosophy as I was. Instead of the 20 x 20 booth space we had discussed, he just signed us up for a 10 x 10 booth.

Cramming sales collateral, pictures of our work, a dice roll table, a video camera, and two people into a 100 square foot space wasn’t easy. But we did it.

When we were done, the booth looked like Chris Farley, wearing David Spade’s jacket in Tommy Boy. It was busting at the seams. In fact, whenever there was a lull in traffic, Mike and I would swing our arms and sing, “fat guy in a little coat.”

There are three lessons I learned from this experience:

Great ideas can be like the Sirens’ song, luring you in by their beauty. You must look at them objectively and be willing to let them go. Don’t be blinded by their awesomeness. Always read the fine print. Even when everything seems to be going wrong, keep a sense of humor. Or at least think about Tommy Boy. It will make you smile.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

I don’t know that there was a “tipping point” per se. I have always been somewhat successful — and have always been a miserable failure, too. That’s the thing about marketing (and life really): failure is the root of success. You can’t succeed without failure.

And what’s more, it’s an ongoing symbiotic relationship between the two. It’s not like once you become successful, you stop failing. As I said, I’ve had success my whole life. And before each, I had a dozen failures that led up to it.

Come to think of it, that may be the tipping point you’re asking about: when I learned that failure is the greatest teacher of all. I think Yoda said that. Actually, he would have said, “the greatest teacher, failure is.” Ha-ha.

Seriously though, this is something I’m passionate about it. Since they were four years old, I’ve been telling my kids that I’m okay with them failing. In fact, I expect it. But there’s one caveat, they must learn from it. If you’re going to keep making the same mistakes over and over, then we’ll have a problem.

If there’s one thing that I hope many of your readers take away from this interview, it’s don’t fear failure. Welcome it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

It is without question my wife, Debbie. As I said, I started my marketing career somewhat by accident. I could never have gotten to where I am today if it weren’t for her support. It took many sacrifices and leaps of faith on her part to allow me to follow my dream. A couple of times, I had to leave a good job with a stable paycheck in order to advance my marketing career.

The Great Recession of 2009 was the most amazing. I was working in the home improvement industry, and she was a Realtor, arguably the two hardest-hit sectors of the economic collapse. We found ourselves in a world of hurt. And the worst part was we had a 7-month old in tow with a second on the way.

While looking desperately for work, I came across a marketing position opportunity for Remodelers Advantage. It was the “perfect” job for me. There was only one problem; they were hiring an entry-level marketer at a quarter of my original salary. But the company spoke to me. This was the perfect place for me.

And Deb supported me. Even though it would mean that I’d have to work two jobs to make up for the shortfall in income, she trusted me and had faith in me.

I wouldn’t be where I am today without her support.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Play. Play often. Play every day. Play releases endorphins, and this helps relieve stress. So, all adults should play. But marketers, in particular, have a lot to gain from play. Besides improving memory and keeping us feeling energetic, play has been shown to stimulate creativity.

You should earmark some time, even if it’s just fifteen minutes, every day to play. And mix it up. Don’t just play the same old app on your phone. Play cards. Play with objects like Lego, clay, or Jenga blocks. This stimulates the brain and reenergizes you. You would be shocked to know how many problems I’ve solved while kneading some Silly Putty into random shapes. It frees your mind.

And be sure to find some time to play with your peers, too! About two years ago, I instituted First Friday at Remodelers Advantage (RA for short). We close the office at 1:00 pm on the first Friday of every month and do something fun as a team. We’ve gone bowling, go-carting, done escape rooms, played board games, disc golf, and more.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. Where do you see the future of marketing headed?

I don’t know that I agree that consumers have become more jaded and resistant. I think we have always been resistant to sleazy salesy stuff. I believe Google and Facebook are guilty of making advertising so affordable and accessible that anyone with a credit card can run an ad.

Which in turn, means that, for the first time, we’re being bombarded by lots of really bad advertising. Gone are the days of ads produced exclusively by professional copywriters mesmerizing you with their amazing ability to tell stories and sell without you even knowing you’re being sold.

That being said, (in my industry at least) the future of marketing is already here. It’s reaching your audience by delivering valuable and useful content via blogs, podcasts, and videos. The only thing likely to change is the medium by which the content is delivered. I can’t wait to see what that next big thing will be.

Can you please tell us the 5 things you wish someone told you before you started?

Sure thing! I’ve seen a few other Authority Magazine interviews where the interviewee did a “Five Things” video, and I thought it would be fun. So, here’s my five things video:

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I’ve always been a big reader. Well, I should say listener. I listen to audiobooks. I have a significant commute to the office, which makes for the best time to get my reading in. One of the biggest things that the pandemic took from me was my “reading” time — the same thing with podcasts. I do my listening on the drive to and from work. I didn’t realize how much I got out of my drive time until it was taken from me. I’m so glad to have gotten it back!

There are several books I recommend to people interested in improving their marketing. [Robert] Cialdini’s Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion and [Seth] Godin’s Purple Cow are a couple that I recommend. Never Split the Difference by Chris Voss is another one that’s really good for marketers, though you may not think it on its face.

As far as podcasts, there aren’t many marketing ones I listen to regularly. Marketing Over Coffee and Renegade Thinkers Unite get some listens now and then. But I usually listen to industry-specific shows to stay sharp and in tune with what’s happening with my target market. Listening to those types of shows lets you keep your finger on the pulse of what pains they are feeling and what problems they are looking to solve. The more you know about your target, the better your chances of creating marketing campaigns that will resonate with them.

One more before we go: If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Empathy and marketing go together like peanut butter and jelly. It’s the single most important trait for a marketer to have. So much so that, as you may recall, it’s my First Law of Copy. This is not an option. If you want to be a successful marketer, then you must be empathetic. To be able to walk in your customer’s shoes, see the world through their eyes, and share their emotions, is critical to your success.

If there were one thing I could do to inspire a movement, it would be to get everyone to think like a marketer. We need more empathy in this world. The mistake people make is thinking that empathy means you have to agree with others. That’s not empathy. You can still disagree. It just means you are willing to see a different perspective, even if you disagree with it.

That’s the thing: empathy leads to understanding. Understanding leads to respect. Respect leads to kindness.

Those without empathy have disregard. Disregard leads to divisiveness. Divisiveness leads to hatred.

So please, start thinking like a marketer. Maybe we could start with Think Like a Marketer Day. Then graduate to Think Like a Marketer Week. Or even — dare I say — Think Like a Marketer Month?

So much value in here. Thank you for sharing your story and insights with all of us today!