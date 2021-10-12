How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Mark Emond & Kage Spatz

Marketing today, and in the future, has to be about creating a dialogue between brands and their customers.

As part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Mark Emond.

Mark is the Founder and President of Demand Spring. Mark has a tremendous passion for helping marketing leaders transform their Revenue Marketing practices, enabling them to be strategic leaders in their organization.

Thank you for doing this! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

In 2000 and 2001 I worked for an early stage tech company. The company received some strong funding in the dot-com boom of the late ’90s, but by 2001 it was struggling when the bubble burst. As our cash runway dwindled, we went from having all kinds of perks to canceling our plant watering service to conserve cash. That should have been my cue to leave. Instead, I stayed and had to lay off my entire team. It certainly wasn’t funny at the time, aside from the fact that I was now running all of our marketing programs by myself… and watering the office plants. What I did learn is to read the tea leaves better and to not be one of the last standings. Fortunately for that organization, they did eventually rebound and had a nice exit (long after I left).

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Well, it’s interesting having grown my career in the tech industry, where you are given so much responsibility so early in your career. I don’t think I was ready for as much responsibility as I had, and I definitely felt imposter syndrome. I do think it taught me resilience, and the ability to learn very quickly to adapt to new roles and situations. Those traits have served me very well in being a first time entrepreneur and in growing Demand Spring over the past 10 years.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

Without question, it’s my wife Sue. She supported me 100% without hesitation when I wanted to leave the security of my role at IBM for the great uncertainty of starting my own business. She has always supported my efforts, helped lift me up when I needed it, and is a great life partner.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Find a job you love. Your work should enrich your life, not diminish it. If you are doing something you love it will energize you, not drain you.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. In your industry, where do you see the future of marketing going?

Exactly what you alluded to. Marketing today, and in the future, has to be about creating a dialogue between brands and their customers. It has to be about the authentic discussion. Solving problems. Talking with someone, instead of at them. Providing content that educates, engages, and inspires them.

The power today is in the hands of buyers, not marketers. Much of their relationship with brands is digital. If you are talking at them and trying to sell to them, they will move on to your competitor as fast as a Google search allows them.

What 5 things do you wish someone told you before you started?

The walk to school beats the corner office commute: I have been very fortunate to work primarily from home since my daughter was 1.5 years old. She’s now 14. I wouldn’t trade the best corner office for the joys I have experienced in being at home — seeing my daughter’s first steps, walking her to school, and being at home for dinner with my family. Sweat the small stuff: I tend to have a bigger picture focus. What I have learned throughout my career is that execution really matters. Details really matter. Accountability really matters. In growing a boot-strapped start-up from scratch, sweating the small stuff makes a huge difference in client satisfaction, operational effectiveness, and employee retention. Seek first to understand then be understood: The business book that has impacted my professional life the most is Stephen Covey’s 7 Habits. Put first things first, and seek first to understand, are lessons that I strive (sometimes unsuccessfully) to practice consistently. Make them think one new thing: This is a new lesson that has been imparted to me from Matt Roberts, our SVP of Strategy and Technology Consulting at Demand Spring. In any conversation Matt has, he tries to impart one new thing for his collaborators to think about. It’s simple, focused, and impactful. How we learn: I recently read the book The Coaches Guide to Teaching, by Doug Lemov. It’s for sports coaching, and very relevant for me as I coach youth basketball. Lemov is a master educator and has deeply studied the science of how we learn. Repetition with time in-between (interleaving) is the key to transferring skills or knowledge from our working memory — which can only focus on one thing at a time- to our long-term memory where we can retrieve it. It’s the time in-between (interleaving) and the resulting struggle to remember the skill or knowledge that grooves the learning in our long-term memory. This insight has really impacted not only my athletic coaching but also how I approach teaching and coaching my team members and our clients.

One bonus thing that I have learned along the way….it’s really not success that brings the most joy, but what we give that does. Over the past ten years, seeing employees grow, putting in place healthcare and 401K plans to care for them and their families, and championing causes to make the world a better place have easily brought the most joy.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I’m a big podcast guy. At the risk of being too self-promoting, I really believe our own podcast, Marketing Unplugged, is a pretty unique one. It features CMOs and marketing thought leaders and we scratch beyond the surface to really get to know the person behind the marketer. We discuss marketing best practices and also go deep on social issues. I like to think of it as a marketing podcast with a deep soul.

I also really enjoy How I Built This and Seeking Wisdom with David Cancel.

My top 5 business books are:

The 7 Habits by Stephen Covey Good Strategy, Bad Strategy by Richard Rumelt. This is a great book for marketers to sharpen their strategic approach. Mindset by Carol Dweck. This is a must-read for developing a growth mindset and embracing failure as the growth opportunity that it is. This is Marketing by Seth Godin. Godin is brilliant. This book really reminds us to be focused on our marketing. Sun Tzu and the Art of Business. A strategy masterpiece.

One more before we go: If you could use your influence to inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I’m passionate about a lot of things — physically active children, mental health, gender equality, diversity. But right now, I think we have a great opportunity to rethink the impact on the planet that choosing a work from anywhere or hybrid model can have.

I have been extremely pleased with the number of companies that have announced they will not return (at least full-time) to an office model after the pandemic. Our next crisis is the planet and the pandemic has been a wake-up call for many business leaders to realize that you can run a company virtually and at the same time address climate change.

Thank you for sharing your story and so many valuable insights with us today!