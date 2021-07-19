How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Marija Zivanovic-Smith & Kage Spatz

The most important building blocks of success, especially during difficult times, are centered around your customer experience.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Marija Zivanovic-Smith.

Marija Zivanovic-Smith is a Technology C-Suite Operations, Marketing, Public Affairs & Shared Services executive. She has over two decades of strong national and international experience, most recently serving as the U.S. Business Representative to the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Business Advisory Council. She is a member of the NCR Corporation, a Fortune 500 technology company, Executive Leadership Team, oversees NCR Foundation, and currently leads the NCR COVID-19 Response Task Force.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

As female executives, sometimes we don’t feel like we can make mistakes. I think that’s wrong because we are all human. Everybody makes mistakes. The reality is, I probably make them every day.

The funniest story is that my team actually publishes books about my mistakes. My mistakes are related to me missing certain colloquialisms. I take very local expressions and make them my own. They really make sense to me and the irony is they become super inspirational.

For instance, you know how you say ‘stuck between a rock and a hard place?’ The way I say it is ‘when stuck between a rock and a hard place, you take a hammer and you bust it.’ Right now, volume three of “Idiom” is currently underway which is also known as: “Our CMO is a storyteller, but can’t get a colloquialism right.” They find them quite amusing, yet they are paradoxal in that they are also quite brilliantly directional at the same time. When they present as innocuous truth bombs they immediately land with their intended audience and extract engagement with people, at just the right time.

Can you identify a tipping point in your career when you started to see success? And were you doing anything differently at that time? Any takeaways or lessons?

That moment for me happened 5 or so years ago when one of my bosses and someone else who reported to me opened my eyes and made me realize that people were looking up to me. I didn’t really get that. I didn’t behave that way, meaning I didn’t position myself in that way intentionally. But they said, “Marija. People listen to you. They want to know what you have to say. Some of them even repeat it.” I still don’t think of myself like that. But, when I fully absorbed what they were saying, I started being incredibly intentional about a number of things.

First, I was more aware of what I said, how I said it, with the exception of colloquialisms. I made an effort to speak in a very intentional way. And then, the idea of paying it forward became very important to me. I made time to talk to people who looked up to me, or my success, or my lessons learned. I started spending more time mentoring inside and outside our company.

Before this tipping point, I was always about driving the results. It is still about that, but at this tipping point, the perspective changed and my job has become so much more fulfilling as a result.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and kind of avoid burnout?

I was writing recently, in my role of leading the NCR task force for the pandemic, about how to thrive in an environment like the one we have today. I would say being focused first and foremost is extremely important.

Be very clear about your mission and stay true to it. There’s nothing more important now than telling your teams where to spend their time. I think people are so distracted because of how they have lived in the last year. We’re super distracted and focus is going to be very appreciated as things slowly move forward.

The second thing is hiring great people. No matter what kind of environment you are in, hire great people, delegate and trust talent, as that’s the thing that sets you free.

The other thing that’s critical is having fun. I like to laugh a lot. I like to tell jokes. I like to have fun. I even appointed a Chief Fun Officer on my team. I think now, more than ever, taking a minute to enjoy life is really important. On our team, we have ‘shout out’ Thursdays, ‘wisdom’ Mondays, ‘joke’ Wednesdays. I have fun, no matter what.

My last recommendation is to take a vacation as soon as you safely can! Celebrating life outside of the office will all give us the mettle we need to push forward and become the version of our best selves we can all be after the pandemic is over.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you utilize to sharpen your skills as the marketing landscape rapidly changes?

The NCR Primer is 450 simple words that cover everything you actually need to know about marketing, advertising, and putting the customer first.

Blue Ocean Strategy was one of the better books I’ve recently read.

TED Talks…..name the subject.

Listening to my 17-year-old daughter and her friends!

Podcasts on marketing, psychology, technology, gaming, world affairs.

Economic trends and geopolitical risk reports.

Duolingo to keep my linguist brain fresh.

Thank you for sharing your valuable insights with us today!