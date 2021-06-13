How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Marcus Sanchez & Kage Spatz

I learned early on was that it was okay to take a chance on a new idea. But, make sure it is calculated, tracked, and measured so that you can continue to grow from your mistakes and support your idea.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with my fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Marcus Sanchez.

Marcus Sanchez is President & CMO of Ausounds, a U.S.-based premium audio manufacturer. Marcus has decades of experience in the music industry, where he has proven himself as a dynamic and motivated marketing executive. Marcus has a proven record of generating and building relationships, generating leads, increasing brand awareness, managing projects from concept to completion, designing brand strategies, and coaching individuals to success.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

Where do I start? I was a music manager for many years before getting into headphone marketing so the most memorable mistake I can recall was when I built a PowerPoint presentation for Noel Lee at Monster that I was supposed to present to our global sales reps during CES. I had only been with the company for one month and I forgot to follow all the brand guidelines, so the color palettes, fonts, and logos were all used incorrectly. Needless to say, that was a hard one to explain. Luckily, it was caught and fixed before I went on stage.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

I’m not sure if there was a specific “tipping point,” but I think the one thing that I learned early on was that it was okay to take a chance on a new idea. But, make sure it is calculated, tracked, and measured so that you can continue to grow from your mistakes and support your idea.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

I live by my motto, “Keep it simple.” While at Ausounds we always encourage big ideas, collaborations, and activations to associate with the brand. However, the underlying question that prompts all of the amazing ideas we come up with is at its core quite simple: How can we engage our audience?

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. Where do you see the future of marketing headed?

I think the future of marketing stems from a foundation that incorporates quality products and brands that engage their audiences by inspiring, giving back or entertaining them. For Ausounds, it is always about engaging our audiences as best as we can. This is a pillar of our efforts and something you can see across everything we do: from pivoting to offer virtual music lessons during the beginning of the pandemic to creating products that we know music enthusiasts will love. It’s all about good products and good feelings.

Can you please tell us the 5 things you wish someone told you before you started? Can you please share a story or example for each.

Everything you create won’t be successful — There have been numerous concepts or ideas that we executed that didn’t have the success we hoped for; but that failure allowed us to have success on the next idea. Measure to define “your” success — You can’t always measure against the norm because every brand and every product is different. If you don’t have a tool in place to measure what is considered success and what is considered failure for you, you will never know how well you are doing. Be ready to adapt — There are things that will hit you in the face and force you to adapt, like COVID-19. If you aren’t willing or able to adapt you will fail. Exercise your creativity — Sometimes you can get caught up in the sales figures and forget to be innovative. That can start to kill sales! Great execution can be better than a great idea — Too many times there have been great ideas but when there is not great execution of that idea, it will die before it starts. Surround yourself with smart and creative people that can execute ideas and are willing to get their hands dirty to bring life to an idea, not just think of an idea.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

Books I am currently reading:

Contagious — Jonah Berger

Brand Sense — Martin Lindstrom

On Managing Yourself — Clayton M. Christensen

Documentary recommendations:

A great documentary that has nothing to do with marketing but is simply a great documentary is Buena Vista Social Club.

Podcast:

Listen to Vocal Booth by Ausounds.

One more question! You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

As we grow Ausounds, I believe our MusiCares initiative will save lives in the music community. I have always been an advocate of music in schools in inner-city areas, musicians, and entertainer labor rights, and- something that is close to my career- a music manager’s union. I think there are a lot of great music managers in the industry who have no protection. It has created an environment where music managers feel they have to get as much as they can as quickly as they can because they know at any moment they can be without. I think this will help artists as well as music managers.

Thank you so much for sharing so much value with us!