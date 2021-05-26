How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Lorrie Thomas Ross & Kage Spatz

I want more women to make their own way to fund the happy, healthy, and wealthy lives they want and deserve!

Asa part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with my fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Lorrie Thomas Ross.

Lorrie Thomas Ross, aka The Marketing Therapist, is a transformational marketing advisor and speaker. She is the CEO of Web Marketing Therapy®, a full-service digital marketing agency that diagnoses, prescribes, and guides healthy sustainable marketing solutions. Through Wild Web Women, she helps female entrepreneurs root, sow, and grow businesses that support the happy, healthy, and wealthy lives they want and deserve.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

I never made any mistakes.

Kidding!

I didn’t this mistake was funny at the time, but it’s funny to me now. In my first corporate job in marketing, we hired an SEO company to grow our visibility. The account manager emailed me an excel sheet with the new metadata they were going to be implementing on my company’s website. I didn’t understand that they were just sharing. I spent HOURS and hours rewriting the metadata to sound better, not realizing that there was a method to the metadata text! They matched website content and focused on key phrases. I was so used to selling ads and writing fabulous marketing copy that I overlooked that we had character maxes to work with and we were writing the metadata to support the search algorithms, not just the end-user! The SEO firm didn’t know what to do with me! It was a very humbling moment and a lesson to ask for clarification in areas you aren’t an expert in. I did end up deep diving into SEO to learn and consider myself pretty proficient now, but 20 years ago, not so much!

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

My career reached a tipping point when I started teaching web marketing. It’s one thing to know web marketing, it’s a whole other skillset to teach it. Teaching through the extension programs at UC Santa Barbara and Berkeley not only solidified my knowledge in digital marketing, it elevated my credibility and opened up doors for speaking. The first talk I was asked to give was at a conference for magazine managers. My topic was search engine marketing. I gave a fun, educational talk in a time when the web world was turning print magazines upside down. The magazine publishers and circulation managers judged what they didn’t understand. I knew I needed to help them understand how to embrace this new web marketing world so they didn’t lose revenue. I put the audience at ease by empowering them with a super-custom session with applicable, easy-to-do items to tackle when they got back to their offices and gave them ideas to tap into the power of the web (vs. working against it). One of the audience members ran a competing conference and hired me to speak a few months later, and I had three of the audience members recruit me for consulting. I told the interested clients I had a full-time Director of Marketing position and could only help nights, weekends, and lunch hours and they all were happy and willing to get my support when I had time. One of the clients grew so much work-wise, that I had to decide to stay in corporate or start my own consultancy. I left the confines of corporate life in 2005 and never looked back!!

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

For marketers to thrive and avoid burnout, they need to stop thinking marketing and start thinking education to draw attention to their business in a sustainable way. Focusing on education is an effective and marketing formula that works in good times and bad. I believe in this so much that I trademarked the term markeding® to further reinforce the power of the mashup of marketing and education. Markeding is not a typo — it’s the most effective (and ethical) way to build credibility, visibility, and sellability. I noticed a pattern from my years of teaching marketing courses, speaking, and working one-on-one with clients: a fear or distaste for sales and marketing. Marketing means maximizing relationships. Customers have needs in good times and bad, how can you help them? When you answer this question, it helps you optimize marketing you have and stop spending, instead investing in solutions that build and scale over time. Markeding® puts relationships at the center of the marketing strategy, and in doing so empowers current and prospective clients, sowing and growing business in a sustainable way.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful for that helped you get to where you are today?

I owe a lot of my success to Jeff Hirsch, a fellow digital marketing leader, who believed in me as a 20-something, scrappy, hungry business owner. He referred clients my way when I got started. I had a healthy book of business on my own, but to have Jeff (who I worked for years before when I sold online advertising) be such an advocate for my work gave me the confidence I needed to believe in myself and keep going. I used to call him my “VP of Sales.” He said to me, “You are great at telling people what you can do to help them and help themselves…then actually doing what you say you are going to do!” In a world of insult-ants (consultants who charge to point out what is bad, bring shame and blame to others, and don’t present solutions) this feedback about being reliable and delivering solutions was paramount. It solidified my path to be solution-oriented and do things with full heart.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. Where do you see the future of marketing headed?

Nobody wants to be sold. Respect is reciprocal. Marketing in an educational way (markeding®!) is the way to play. No pushy car-salesman tactics. Every exchange in a markeding® strategy helps the other person understand your value and how you can help them. This approach gives the consumer control, building trust, and instilling brand loyalty and referrals.

Can you please tell us the 5 things you wish someone told you before you started? Can you please share a story or example for each.

Before I started my business, I wish someone had told me to own my expertise, fire non-ideal clients, to invest in myself, that health is everything and that no matter what business you are in, you are always marketing.

When clients are being a danger to themselves and others, I speak up. In the first years of my business, I had some intimidating clients and even though they didn’t always know what was best for them, they’d try to dominate marketing. I will always go on record saying what I feel. I have decades of hands-on experience, a success-backed approach, a brilliant team and clients who love us. When you own your expertise, this radiates throughout your marketing.

Firing non-ideal clients gives your ideal clients the love and attention they deserve. Having such a strong customer-service background in retail, it took me a while to realize that some clients were not ready to do the work to be successful with marketing. Clients who weren’t ready to improve and grow were not ones I wanted to give my time and energy to. Learning how to break up and see other people helps everyone.

Learning to have the self-worth to do self-work was a game-changer for me as a marketer. The best athletes have the best coaches, the best professionals are the ones continually working on themselves and growing. I remember the first check I cut to a coach. I thought “how can I afford this?” but once I began investing in myself, my company grew and paid for the coaching, masterminds, and education in amazing ways. It doesn’t have to be lonely at the top. Invest in expert support to have the sounding board, accountability, and support you need to succeed!

Health is wealth. I used to work part-time (as in 12 hours a day!) and while I was passionate about my work and loved it all, I couldn’t be the best to my clients if I was not being the best to myself. I am so good now about sleeping, eating 3 meals a day (I used to skip meals to keep working), and being mentally well. This gives me the strength to bring my best advisory to my marketing work, lead my fabulous team, and stage marketing interventions when needed!

Marketing does not have an on and off switch. In business, you have operations (delivering products and services), administrative (bill paying, collecting, HR, contracts, etc), and marketing. All three need to be on at all times and fully optimized to grow. Marketing builds awareness, educates, creates connections, serves current customers, and supports sales. All touch points in business support marketing!

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I love Lewis Howes’ School of Greatness podcast as a way to stay inspired as a leader. It’s not always marketing-focused, but his interviews are always fascinating. I really like his style. I am a big fan of David Meerman Scott’s marketing books and anything Seth Godin…anything. He makes marketing simple. I love his gift of language too.

One more question! You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I want to help more women become Wild Web Women®! When I left the corporate world, I had no idea that starting my own company would become a wild, wonderful journey that could lead to helping other passionate women brand, build and boost their businesses. My love for web-based work began by accident. In 2005, I was unable to make my regular 30-mile commute to my corporate employer due to a major highway closure. With no choice but to work from home for a week, I found I was able to get so much more done (minus the corporate wardrobe, commute time, work distractions, and political BS). The time away from the office made me realize how much I loved my work in web marketing but how much I loathed having to sit at a desk when I could work from anywhere…my team and I work out of 5 states and serve clients all over the US while living a healthy, flexible, creative lifestyle. I want more women to make their own way to fund the happy, healthy, and wealthy lives they want and deserve!

