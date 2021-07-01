How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Lion Shirdan & Kage Spatz

I’m extremely passionate about environmental sustainability and maintaining the Earth and its elaborate ecosystems for future generations.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Lion Shirdan.

Lion Shirdan is the founder & CEO of UPRISE Management, an agency that works with artists, athletes, and brands to drive growth.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

I was leading the creative direction for a client, and we were designing the product packages for distribution. One day, my attention was divided, and I texted him the slogan without realizing that it had autocorrected to a completely different phrase. A month later, we received hundreds of packages with the wrong slogan. So, I suppose the lesson would be to focus on your priorities.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

I had launched and managed several marketing agencies early in my career, but my “tipping point” was finally understanding that the most significant element of leading a successful agency is proper delegation. Assigning the right people for the right job may seem obvious, but it has to be done with real scrutiny. The instance you realize how spending on the right people for the right reasons accelerates success, everything changes.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

I’m very grateful for my business partner, Tomas Andren. About 6 or 7 years ago, I was struggling through a major health crisis in my life. I was fighting Cancer, and I had to drop everything I was working on and involved with for an extended period of time. Coming out of that was physically, mentally, and financially challenging, and I was considering starting over or searching for a different job, but Tomas stepped in and offered support in launching UPRISE. It wouldn’t have been possible without him.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

My advice would be to surround yourself with a strong, dependable team whom you share sensibilities because you can’t do everything yourself. I’ve found that I excel in strategy and creative direction, so surrounding myself with a reliable team allows me to invest more time, energy, and concentration on my strengths.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. Where do you see the future of marketing headed?

I think future marketing will be specifically tailored towards the end-user. Social media and the digital age are generating a multitude of various interests, demands, and niches, while information has never been more accessible. Brands and agencies will be continuously utilizing that to target more specified demographics with greater precision and in a way that’s more personal to the consumer.

What 5 things you wish someone told you before you started?

Firstly, I wish someone told me the importance of invoicing accordingly. In the beginning, we offered brands a flat rate, which backfired tremendously because we had a huge team and couldn’t cover our monthly services. So, it’s extremely important to budget and invoice accordingly, while delegating those costs proportionately to each team and their respective hours.

Secondly, it’s important to hire a good CFO. When paying your employees, it’s easy to forget to pay yourself. However, with a good CFO, those intricacies are properly managed, so you can remember to take care of yourself.

Thirdly, hire project managers. You can’t manage large projects efficiently without properly distributing responsibility to other key leaders. It makes a huge difference compared to managing everything yourself.

Fourth, don’t be afraid to speak your mind to the client. When I first started, I assumed the philosophy, “the client is always right,” even if I didn’t agree with their idea or decision. But you have to assert yourself when you know the client is moving in the wrong direction because you’re the expert and that’s precisely why they hired you.

Lastly, walk before you run. Prematurely assuming large projects or too many clients can backfire, as you risk burning out and losing those clients. Instead, start small and grow. Gradually accumulate more clients and larger projects as you develop more experience and a strong, capable team.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I typically read marketing journals and magazines like Applied Arts and Entrepreneur Magazine, while heavily fixating on Google, as it constantly reveals market trends that keep me ahead of the curve. I also focus on festivals like Cannes Lions, which showcases and rewards exceptional works of creative advertising that always inspire and influence me.

Thank you for sharing so many valuable insights with us!