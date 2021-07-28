How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Lina Miranda of AdQuick & Kage Spatz

It’s important to listen to your body when it tells you it’s time for a break. In those moments, I find physical activity to be the most effective medicine.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Lina Miranda.

Lina Miranda is Vice President, Marketing and Communications at AdQuick. She has 15 years of experience developing data-driven, customer-centric, and innovative marketing programs that drive revenue. At AdQuick, she helps brands develop omnichannel strategies to utilize both digital and OOH marketing.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

Honestly — no funny campaign-related mistakes come to mind, but I have had my fair share of workplace fails, like accidentally “replying all” when I very much shouldn’t have or sending an email to the wrong “John Smith”. And not too long ago, I literally fell asleep on a work-related call. That was pretty embarrassing. (In my defense, it was 2 weeks after my baby was born and I probably shouldn’t have been working at all!)

But in the long run, these moments taught me that it’s really okay to make mistakes. We can’t experiment, learn, or grow without a few missteps along the way. At the moment they might seem horrifying, but when you own up to them and learn from them, it’s easier to look back and laugh in hindsight.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Early in my career, I took a huge pay cut to get into the field that I wanted at the time: working in digital media at an agency. A few years and a few roles later, I took another pay cut and a huge risk by leaving a “perfectly OK” role as Media Director at a large corporation to join a tiny B2C tech start-up. While both of these decisions were difficult, they were absolutely the right decisions, and they led me to where I am today. The lesson: early in your career, prioritize learning and experience over money and stability.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are or someone you consider to be your hero?

Even though my mom has very little idea of what it is that I do for a living (I’ve heard her tell people, on different occasions, that I “make ads”, “do data analytics”, and “sell advertising”), I have to point to her as the person who helped me to get to where I am today.

She’s very much the reason that I am what I am and who I am — though she influenced my career decisions only indirectly. She modeled grit, strong work ethic, and what it looks like to achieve success as a Puerto Rican woman in a male-dominated industry (medicine). And she made it seem effortless and natural. She ran her own pediatrics practice, managed a large staff, taught herself how to invest on the side, and eventually retired at age 45 to pursue her passion for art.

It wasn’t until much later that I realized the sacrifices that she made along the way. For example, I lived with my grandparents in Puerto Rico during the first three years of my life, while she finished medical school and her residency in New York. As a new mother, I only now understand how difficult that must have been.

In short, representation matters. Thanks to my mom, I’ve never felt that leadership was for other people.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

There are multiple factors that can contribute to burnout, so it’s hard to point to one

prophylactic measure for everyone or every situation. But I’ve learned that, for me, burnout doesn’t generally stem from a long to-do list, a degree of pressure, or even an unrealistic workload (I’m a fan of “stretch goals”, which are, by definition, a tad unrealistic), but from a lack of control.

Given this, I make sure to set (or at least provide input into) my individual goals, and then I try to make sure that I am purposeful about how I spend my time. To the extent possible (because, of course, I have to be responsive to requests from my boss, colleagues, and the needs of my internal customers), I try to minimize the extent to which I allow others to dictate how I spend my time. I’ve found this alone to be a good burnout deterrent.

It’s also helpful to try to establish a community at work and foster supportive relationships that you can turn to when you need to recover balance or just let off a little steam.

And, above all, self-awareness is key. It’s important to listen to your body when it tells you it’s time for a break. In those moments, I find physical activity to be the most effective medicine.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. In your industry, where do you see the future of marketing going?

We’ve seen digital prices steadily increase, while consumers are experiencing digital fatigue at higher rates than ever before. The confluence of these two trends could signal a loosening of the duopoly’s grip on marketing budgets.

Over the next few years, I believe we’ll see continued movement toward brands partnering directly with — and increasingly becoming — content creators. We’re already seeing what the CEO of Patreon, Jack Conte, called “the second renaissance” in the new creator economy. What’s missing is closed-loop measurement and accurate attribution for content-based marketing. And, with the rate of improvement in adtech, I’m confident that we’ll get there soon enough.

In the short term, over the next 6–12 months, I expect that we’ll see spending shift to offline channels — and in particular to out-of-home media. Savvy marketers understand that consumers are itching to spend time outside and spend money in the real world. And, whereas digital ads are all too often designed to interrupt an experience, out-of-home is uniquely positioned to enhance it.

Just think about how often billboard photos go viral online — people are naturally enamored with well-executed OOH ads.

What 5 things do you wish someone told you before you started?

1- Embrace sales, and take the time to learn the basics.

Like so many others, I used to think of sales as this icky thing, so it was years until I invested time into learning basic sales techniques and best practices. As Daniel Pink says: “Like it or not, we’re all in sales now”, and the ability to move and persuade others is a foundational skill.

2 — Follow up… more than you think you should.

Chief among the sales skills I wish I knew early on is the need to follow up… often. The most successful outbound salespeople I’ve worked with don’t anticipate receiving a response to cold outreach until they’ve made contact at least 7 times.

Early in my career, I applied for a job that I really wanted. A few days before the interview, the recruiter let me know that the position had been put “on hold”, but since all of the pieces were already in place (flight booked, calendars scheduled, etc.), the team would still interview me, if I wanted. I went to the interviews, did pretty well, and sent my usual “thank you for your time” follow-ups. And then I wallowed in self pity that my dream job had slipped away and never contacted them again. It didn’t even cross my mind to reach back out a month or two later.

Looking back, I know with absolute certainty that I could have gotten that job eventually if only I had followed up with the entire team regularly.

3 — As an individual contributor, try to see the bigger picture. As a manager, help your team see the bigger picture.

It’s helpful to keep in mind that your scope of work and your visibility is smaller than your boss’s, by design. It can be easy to forget that your particular area of focus is just a subset of the larger business reality, and then jump to conclusions based on your limited purview.

There is almost always more to the picture, and these conclusions are often flawed. Thus, you should constantly strive to expand your view and level of understanding. For example, when I worked for public companies, I made sure to listen to quarterly earnings calls and review earnings slide decks for key competitors.

On the flip side, a good manager should help their team understand the long-term, strategic underpinnings of their individual scope of work. Take the time to explain not just the task or ask, but the overarching strategy — and the reasoning behind the strategy. If you invest the time early into teaching your team how to think (not just how to do), you’ll both be much better off in the long run.

4 — When planning a campaign, develop an in-depth measurement plan as early as possible.

Marketers often underestimate the amount of planning required for accurate, statistically significant measurement. Measuring your campaign will likely require some prep work, e.g., you may need to establish a baseline, identify control groups, place tracking mechanisms, create dedicated landing pages, ensure you can access and share sales data, etc. Your measurement approach should be one of the first campaign parameters that you sketch out.

Then, once you’ve fleshed out the campaign plan in more detail, you should revisit it and spend the time necessary to create an in-depth measurement plan — including not just what you’ll measure, but exactly how you’ll measure it.

5 — Don’t get sucked in by a sexy pitch.

As a marketer, I’ve made the mistake (more than once) of buying into a great pitch for some new technology, only to find that there wasn’t much technology there at all. A surprising amount of adtech is actually more “service” than “technology”. Ask your prospective adtech partners to “show” not “tell”.

At a minimum, you should get a live demo. Even better: get a login. If a new platform or solution is so incredible, the company will be happy to let you play around in it for a while.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I love podcasts, but I don’t spend as much time with them now that I’m not commuting daily, so my go-to’s haven’t changed in the past 2 years: I love Pivot (with Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway), The Prof G Show, Recode, HBR Ideacast, The a16z Podcast, Revisionist History, The Daily, and about a dozen others.

Customer empathy is — and always has been — one of the most important skills for marketers, so I think a book like “Emotional Intelligence 2.0” can be very helpful for budding marketers (even though it’s not actually about marketing).

Relatedly, analytical thinking is a must-have skill for modern marketers. I’d recommend Naked Statistics, Measure What Matters, and The Joy of X as they’re all fun, but still informative. I’d also recommend Avinash Kausik’s blog and newsletter, Occam’s Razor. Avinash is amazing.

SaaS B2B marketers, in particular, would benefit from a little-known, very specific book: Demonstrating to Win! by Robert Riefstah. You just can’t underestimate the importance of the demo in a B2B sale — and most demos are pretty bad. This little book is jam-packed with actionable advice.

And for life lessons and general business lessons alike, two books that immediately come to mind are Ray Dalio’s Principles and A More Beautiful Question by Warren Berger.

Finally, I’d recommend spending time with Amazon’s leadership principles (there are books written about them, but I think just reading — and thinking about — Amazon’s short descriptions is sufficient).

Thank you for sharing your story and so many valuable insights with us today!

