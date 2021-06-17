How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Leah Chandler & Kage Spatz

I believe firmly that travel changes lives — and we need the opportunity to introduce kids to these benefits.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with my fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Leah Chandler.

Leah is the Chief Marketing Officer for Puerto Rico’s Destination Marketing Organization, Discover Puerto Rico. As CMO, Leah is charged with providing strategic marketing leadership for the organization; responsible for the oversight of the DMO’s paid media, creative, public relations, brand development and management, and digital strategy.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

I remember a time at my second ad agency where I was slammed with deadlines; working long hours to keep my head above water. We had a very demanding client, and the volume of emails was brutal. In a hurry and under the gun, I forwarded a snarky email to my internal team from the client about a new project that started with the line “as if we have nothing better to do…” Unfortunately, I hit “reply” instead of “forward,” and the sentiment went directly back to the client. It was certainly one of my most cringe-worthy moments. Lesson learned — never put anything in writing that you wouldn’t be comfortable sharing with all parties involved in the message — and generally, keep the snark to yourself.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

The tourism industry certainly has the potential to lead to burnout — competition in the industry is growing, new disrupters are constantly emerging, and the industry itself leans towards an “always on” mentality. My best advice, although I generally fail in applying it myself — is to set boundaries early in a new job. Even in existing jobs, it’s possible to start a new routine — and set limits when it comes to your availability after hours or on weekends or vacations. There will always be exceptions when the after-hour calls or weekend strategy sessions are unavoidable — but they shouldn’t be the rule.

And travel. More the 700 million vacation days go unused in America according to the US Travel Assn. Using these days to travel is shown to have so many important benefits — strengthening personal relationships, professional performance and promoting general health and wellness. Don’t leave those vacation days on the table!

Great advice. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. As you know Google and other search engines constantly update their search algorithms. Today, do you believe that Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is still an important part of any long-term marketing plan? Can you explain why?

A solid SEO strategy is absolutely still critical and there are two primary reasons: first, even though destinations are losing a lot of organic traffic to Google’s own travel exploration products, the audience we do generate from organic search is still by far the most qualified potential visitor we can find. They consistently engage more deeply with our brand and content and are significantly more likely to take the next step toward choosing Puerto Rico as their vacation destination. We see this in the data on time on site, bounce rate and clicks through to our industry partner businesses. So giving up on that highly qualified audience is foolish, even as it becomes harder to reach. Secondly, most of Google’s own travel products are built off of information scraped from other sources, so by ensuring our digital properties are built using best practices for things like voice search, increases the likelihood that Google is going to use our content to fulfill a potential traveler’s search, which gives us a chance to shape that experience even if it’s not on our own channels.

Can you share some basic Search Engine Optimization tips you have for less experienced marketers?

The days of “fooling” search engines into ranking your content higher than your competitors are long gone. Today’s strategy must balance an extremely consistent, up-to-the-minute technical approach with a robust volume of content people actually want to engage with. For starters, if your site is not optimized for mobile and for page load speed, it’s going to immediately hurt your ability to compete, no matter how good your content is. Moz (Moz.com) has a lot of good free information and tools that can help beginners get started on SEO, including recommendations on building SEO authority through linking strategies, keyword optimization, and how to structure content to be picked up voice search.

What “3 Non-Intuitive Marketing Strategies” have been most effective for you in your industry?

Stay in your lane. It’s in our nature to want to “be all things to all people,” and weigh in or contribute in areas that don’t necessarily align with our skills or expertise. Focus on your own talents and what you can bring to the table — and then bring it in spades. Make yourself uncomfortable — at least a couple of times a year. Recently for me, this was an intense professional public speaking course. This was an experience that made me feel extremely uncomfortable and vulnerable — but the result was tremendous growth. Have a meeting with someone you don’t want to meet with, learn a skill that you’ve been putting off, travel to a place that isn’t the place you grew up vacationing. It’s surprising how much we all still have to learn and the ways we can grow even as we’ve been in our careers for many years. Don’t forget your roots. I grew up in a small town in rural Indiana — and it’s amazing the lessons I still pull from growing up in the country, from my early years in the advertising business, and from mentors I learned from as I began my career. These are invaluable takeaways that can continue to be applied throughout your career. And these are the people who “knew you when,” — many of whom are eager to continue to be a resource and friend.

If you were only allowed to run paid ads on 1 platform (in your industry) over the next 12 months, what would it be and why?

This is a difficult decision because we, of course, all know that a layered approach to media is much more effective. But if I had to choose — given current circumstances, I would choose OTT (over-the-top TV.) An effective OTT campaign maintains the highly targeted nature of digital and is seemingly omnipresent in most daily lives — showing up on living room TVs, laptop computers, and handheld mobile devices. In today’s “new normal,” with most Americans experiencing some type of lockdown or quarantine, consumers are spending an unprecedented amount of time on these devices — making them a captive audience for the right message via this channel.

As a professional marketer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

There are so many worthy causes and movements spearheaded by the tourism industry — it’s an inspiring industry to be part of. One of the causes near to my heart that I would love to inspire and see continue to grow is student travel. When kids have the opportunity to travel at a young age, their worlds are open to different experiences, different cultures, and different ways of thinking. Travel helps us all understand how connected we truly are, and the earlier in life someone is exposed to this idea, the more open-minded, accepting, and tolerant they become as they grow older. I believe firmly that travel changes lives — and we need the opportunity to introduce kids to these benefits. An amazing organization working hard in this space is the Student Youth Travel Association (SYTA) www.syta.org.

Thank you for sharing so many valuable insights with us!