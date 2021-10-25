How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Laura Warnier & Kage Spatz

You hire experts in your team who know better than you how to do things. But don’t lose sight of the fact that it is your job to guide them towards what your gut feeling tells you.

As part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Laura Warnier.

Laura Warnier is Chief Growth Officer at the online tutoring platform, GoStudent. Laura joined GoStudent as the company’s second full-time employee to develop the company’s commercial strategy, and she now oversees marketing, partnerships, and international expansion for the EdTech unicorn. Laura started her professional career at HelloFresh, Google, and Telekom Austria, where she gained extensive experience in business development, sales, and marketing.

Thank you for doing this! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

For the first 1.5 years at GoStudent I was leading the sales team and, at the same time, managing our marketing activities. I was supported by a part-time student who was creating and optimizing these campaigns; however, after he completed his studies at the end of 2019, he moved abroad. At that time everything was fully under control.

The demand for tutoring was high and the Google algorithm was doing a great job bringing high-quality leads to the sales team. Very little effort was needed. However, when the pandemic suddenly hit and schools started closing, the search volume completely dropped.

In Germany and Austria, our only markets at that time, tutoring is typically sought out if a student is struggling at school, rather than something that is required year-round. With schools closed, suddenly there were no exams and no pressure. Within a few days, our search campaigns completely crashed and there were no leads for the sales team.

Our quick fix was to turn to Facebook to build mid-funnel campaigns and convince parents that despite schools being closed, education does not need to stop. Unfortunately, with me being originally from Belgium, my German is far from perfect. German grammar is very tricky, and one word can have a number of different endings, based on its place in the sentence or its gender. I ended up publishing ads with grammar mistakes in them. For a tutoring company, this doesn’t look good!

What did I learn from this? Every perfect situation has an endpoint. Even though the lead flow was going very smoothly at the time, I should have expected that it would come to an end. I should have realized my limitations earlier and looked for someone new to take over the daily management of our marketing campaigns, while everything was still under control.

At the same time, I was also reminded that even negative situations can have positive outcomes: Facebook users spotted our mistake, and let us know by commenting on our posts, thus boosting our relevance score and quality ranking!

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

“Come as you are” is one of my favorite mottos. It’s not always easy to follow, particularly when you are in an environment where individuality or quirkiness is not the norm, but I try my best to stand by it as much as possible. When I was interviewing for consulting jobs, I tried to fit the mold and dress and act accordingly.

When I met with Google, I presented my true authentic self. I went in clothes I felt comfortable in and spoke freely and without fear. I wanted to show who I really was and, in letting myself do this, I felt very confident. I believe that this is where my first success in marketing comes from. Being hired by one of the most influential companies in online marketing, just for being me.

The feedback I then received from my clients, managers, and colleagues proved later that it was the right choice for both Google and I to join the company. The lesson I learned, and that I hope to pass on to others, is that you should not try to fit the mold. Instead, find the mold that fits you or, even better…create your own mold.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Everyone has their own story that could lead them to burnout. Some, for instance, are perfectionists and are never satisfied with their own work. Others have heavy responsibilities at home and struggle to juggle an intense working schedule. The reasons are many. Burnout is also linked to one’s level of resilience and their personal priorities.

It’s important that one decides for oneself how far they can go into their “discomfort zone”, or how much time they want to dedicate to work. Working in a hyper-growth company like GoStudent, that grew from 50 employees to almost 1,000 within 16 months, is tough. Everyone experiences moments of frustration, doubt, or exhaustion.

We tend to recruit many high achievers because of their passion and intellectual capabilities. While high achievers have many qualities, they are also more prone to burnout because they are often perfectionists, they tend to accept everything that lands on their plate, and they always want more.

What is important to remember, is that the more you ask for, the more you’re given. It is important to learn how to say no, how to delegate, how to negotiate a later deadline, and how to be satisfied with a “good enough” standard.

Avoiding burnout is about knowing oneself — setting your own limits and sticking to them. And as Simon Sinek says: “know your why”. If you know why you’re spending so much time at work, you’ll be ready to face any challenges.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. In your industry, where do you see the future of marketing going?

With the evolution of AI, the Internet of Things and mobile communication, the world is getting more and more interconnected, and the gap between online and offline is getting smaller and smaller. It’s pretty common to see ads online after visiting a specific website. But what about seeing ads online after visiting a specific physical location? Or the other way around, being retargeted by a TV ad based on your behavior online.

Imagine looking for a tutor online one evening after work. You see an ad on Google search, click on it, and visit the website. The next morning, you go to your bus stop and the digital screen shows you an ad about a tutoring school. There would be fewer products and services being advertised everywhere, but the ones that were advertised would be far more relevant and customized to the audience. That’s how technology is supporting companies to reduce the noise and be less pushy, but be still there for the right audience, at the right time, with the right message.

In the marketing team, we are already using AI, for instance, to produce content at scale, facilitate the translation of promotional materials, and increase the efficiency of our communication with potential customers.

Beyond marketing, we’re currently testing AI to improve our services. With consent from our participants, we have been using intelligent emotion tracking tools to measure 32 points on the face in order to analyze emotions experienced by students and tutors during lessons.

Our goal is to better understand which emotions are most common in the classroom, and which student-tutor pairings are most beneficial for a successful and mutually productive learning environment.

Our ultimate aim is to use this data to improve our overall offering. We are aware that currently, daily interactions with tutors and students show that they can often only distinguish between “happy” and “unhappy” on a subjective level. The use of AI helps us to look at emotions in a more measurable way.

As we learn more about the diversity of emotions and their dimensions, we will one day be able to identify which distribution or combination of emotions are most likely to lead to long-term academic success for each individual student, based on their specific learning style and needs.

What 5 things do you wish someone told you before you started?

Hire sooner rather than later: Up until the end of 2020, the marketing team was kept to the bare minimum: one performance marketing manager, one designer, one social media manager, one CRM manager, one content manager, and one PR manager. And all German speakers.

Then our expansion exploded, and the marketing team needed to follow to keep up with the expected growth in each market and localize our campaigns. It was time to hire, and fast! But I quickly realized that international marketing talents are very rare. Since we could not find them in Vienna, we opened a marketing hub in Berlin. But we then faced another difficulty: often candidates were tied up in long notice periods, up to 6 months.

It was very important for us not to sacrifice expertise and culture fit to speed but, at the same time, we had numbers to deliver. So here, we pulled out one of our main values “Be fast or be last”. Despite those difficulties, we ended up hiring 60 marketing specialists in just six months.

I learned that in the future I’d need to pre-empt the hiring needs, months before we needed them on staff so that when the time came, they were onboarded and ready and we were not playing catch up.

Embrace individuality: I love having strong personalities in my team. People who have strong values, varied passions, and interests, that express themselves in the way they dress or the way they talk.

Hire people who look and sound different from you. Bring diversity to your team. Marketing is a very split discipline — some err on the extreme side of creativity, others on the extreme side of analytics.

Don’t judge too quickly, based culture fit. Hire the best in each area and bring them together. Facilitate the communication and you’ll see the results.

Branding is not marketing: There is a lot of debate around the role of branding and marketing, and the differences and commonalities between them. Branding is, for me, the essence of the company — your people and culture, your product, your story, and vision.

Everyone in the company must understand, believe in, and live the brand in order to do their job. The brand — this essence of the company — helps every department to make decisions: from how the sales team communicates with customers, to how HR decides who to hire or not.

Defining the brand helps to harmonize communication across the whole user journey and bring every employee together into the same journey.

Don’t switch gears, split the team: At a hyper-growth company, showing short-term results is always important. It is tempting to throw all your resources at something when it becomes urgent, but doing this only leads to further problems in the future.

My best advice is to split the team when you are faced with a few main activities with different levels of priority. This will stop the short-term goals from taking over and overshadowing the long-term needs.

In a scale-up, you are typically juggling long-term brand awareness and short-term results. Hire experts within the marketing team that can be split and manage both. Invest in both PR & communications and performance marketing.

You could also explore hiring a growth team, which is a more agile, flexible department that tests ideas and brings them to other areas of the business to be scaled once they have proven successful.

They know the how, you know what’s right: You hire experts in your team who know better than you how to do things. But don’t lose sight of the fact that it is your job to guide them towards what your gut feeling tells you.

Is an idea or a campaign really going to work? Is it good enough, or can we do better? Is it a priority or not? Guide them towards your vision for the company, for the brand, and for the department so that, in time, they will begin to develop the same gut instincts as you.

What books, podcasts, documentaries, or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I’m a visual learner. I’ve tried several times to listen to podcasts, but I always end up shifting focus. It can be as simple as one word, sentence, or concept flagging my curiosity and I get lost in a chain of my own thoughts, inevitably then losing the storyline. Because of this, reading and visuals are a better option for me.

Books are my main source of inspiration. I love buying physical, paper books and writing in them, annotating the margins, and highlighting passages. By reading, ideas start flowing and new concepts and strategies come alive.

Because my approach to learning is focused on problem-solving, I like to read books or blog articles that give me different perspectives on how to solve the problem I am currently faced with. For instance, the book “Chief Marketing Officers at Work” by Josh Steimle helped me to structure the marketing department…and understand the different teams I needed to build and how they should interact with each other. For this book, Josh interviewed 29 noteworthy CMOs, including Seth Farbman of Spotify and Trish Mueller of The Home Depot. Each interview offered great insights into the mind of a top CMO.

I also like following relevant hashtags and people on LinkedIn to get new ideas and perspectives. Newsletters and magazines like Adweek are also a great source of information, but I need to block some time in my agenda to go through them otherwise short-term requests take over.

Lastly, networking and interviewing is also a great way to learn and sharpen your skills as a marketer. Seek out experts who can share their experience and are happy to help you to understand a new concept or idea.

One more before we go: If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Something that concerns me is how people so often feel pressured to fit a certain mold or follow certain outdated society rules. Be it in the workplace, at school, with a group of friends, or at the office, there are, it seems, a handful of ‘acceptable’ ways to be, and if you do not conform, then you feel pressured to change how you look, how you act, or how you think.

If I could bring about change, it would be to help us to not only accept ourselves for who we are, but also to embrace our differences — what make us all unique, authentic, and interesting — to bring different perspectives to the table and change the status quo.

Thank you for sharing your story and so many valuable insights with us today!

PR Agencies, Local Marketers, and B2B Service Providers, among others, are growing revenue & retention by drastically increasing client happiness (without more work). Click here for details.