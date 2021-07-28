How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Laura Cole of Vivial & Kage Spatz

Spend your money at a locally-owned restaurant and work with a contractor in your own town. Our communities need us to step up.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Laura Cole.

Laura Cole serves as VP of Marketing, Training, and Channel Sales for Vivial, a marketing technology company that offers proven, omnichannel solutions to connect brands of all sizes with current and potential customers. Laura is on a mission to help more companies — especially small and medium-sized ones — use online, mobile and social marketing tools to grow their business.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

When Vivial rebranded five years ago, our team spent a considerable amount of time and effort planning a company-wide launch event. The rebrand was a big investment for our company, so we wanted to make sure people were excited and onboard. From cupcakes to banners to an actual drumline, we thought through every last detail. In an epic moment that surprised and delighted our team members, cannons shot out confetti matching perfectly with our new color palette.

Now, years later, we are still finding pieces of confetti around the office! Even though our party made the biggest mess — one that we are still cleaning up — I wouldn’t change a thing. Each piece of confetti reminds us of that great moment in time for Vivial.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

The world of marketing, and specifically digital marketing, is far from static. Facebook and Google change their rules (i.e., algorithms) all the time, keeping us on our toes. We have to constantly educate ourselves to stay on top of these changes. I subscribe to a number of blogs and podcasts, follow industry experts, and am part of groups that talk about digital marketing. I find this exciting!

For marketers to thrive and avoid burnout, you need to be lifelong learners with the capacity to grow and try new things. Continue testing your own marketing to see what works and how it might be effective for your company or clients.

As you know Google and other search engines constantly update their search algorithms. Today, do you believe that Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is still an important part of any long-term marketing plan? Can you explain why?

SEO should — without question — be an integral part of any long-term marketing plan. It serves as the foundation for how Google and other search engines see businesses and, subsequently, how they rank them. In addition to prioritizing an SEO strategy, it’s equally important to monitor and track your results. Because search engines frequently change their algorithms, what works today might completely change next month. You have to constantly work on and evolve your approach to SEO. Many of our clients have found success over the long term by running a paid campaign together with an organic one. As a company, Vivial believes so strongly in the power of SEO that we have a marketing team member solely dedicated to optimizing the performance of our own website.

Can you share some basic Search Engine Optimization tips you have for less experienced marketers?

We know that multiple elements make up an advanced SEO strategy, but there are several basic things you can do to boost organic search exposure and ensure customers have access to the most up-to-date information about your company. Vivial recommends beginning with these three steps:

Audit yourself — It’s critical to do a bit of research on the front end, before making any SEO-related changes to your website or PR plan, to better understand how discoverable your business is and how it compares to similar businesses. Then, get in the habit of conducting regular competitive audits to assess the SEO health of your company — twice a year for small businesses and quarterly for corporations. What keywords are customers using in their online searches? Are those same terms reflected throughout your website and within the digital content you produce? Do your competitors have more reviews, and, if so, what can you do to encourage customers to leave reviews? There’s much to glean and digest from these audits, and the information should be used to make informed decisions about how to proceed — and which strategies to invest in vs. put on the backburner. Optimize your Google My Business (GMB) listing — To ensure the most accurate information about your company is available publicly, take the time to complete (and then regularly update) your GMB listing. This includes a succinct business description; hours of operation; phone number; website URL; high-resolution and engaging photos of your storefront, products and/or services; team members interacting with customers; and recent events. Revisit popular content — We know compelling content will drive traffic and ultimately elevate your brand. Google recognizes and responds to fresh content, having created an algorithm that gives web pages a “freshness score,” which may boost certain pieces of content in search queries and degrade others. Consider leveraging existing content that resonated with your audience — and freshen it up. Analytics will tell you which web pages performed better and, within those pages, which content was most popular. Take the posts, videos, infographics, and imagery that are still relevant today and breathe new life into them.

What “3 Non-Intuitive Marketing Strategies” have been most effective for you in your industry?

Experiment with incentives. Knowing how to structure your pricing is not necessarily intuitive. Vivial has done extensive testing to determine what appeals to our clients. The companies we work with typically sign 12-month contacts; to encourage them to sign and thank them for their business, we’ve tested two different incentives: the first month free and 10% off for the life of the contract. One month free has always performed significantly better because it’s immediate — the client gets something sooner, so it feels like a better deal. Offer free digital tools. To help clients (both current and prospective) assess their SEO health, we offer several free scorecards through our website. These tools provide details about their company’s online footprint and, specifically, their GMB profile — including what’s missing and what needs to be fixed. You could argue it’s risky to offer these free tools; a client can run the scorecards on their own and understand exactly what they need to do. In essence, they can fix things themselves. However, we’ve seen tremendous success with these scorecards because companies 1) find the information helpful and are thankful to Vivial and 2) don’t know how to fix the problems and enlist our help. This has become an effective strategy to win over clients. Share responsibility and accountability with clients. Vivial’s foundational product is our all-in-one Marketing Platform for business owners or heads of marketing. It’s an online dashboard that allows any type of company to manage their marketing in real-time. We’ve built it in a way that one on-demand support person — an account coordinator — is assigned to each client and available to help with everything from social media to content generation to mobile messaging. They can do all of it. That said, the platform is DIY, meaning the client has access to everything and can do anything they want. Our goal is to empower businesses to have control over their marketing. The most successful clients are engaged with, and working alongside, their account coordinator. That blend works well for long-term retention.

If you were only allowed to run paid ads on 1 platform (in your industry) over the next 12 months, what would it be and why?

I would choose Facebook. With the overall reach, you can’t beat it. At Vivial, we’re marketing to multiple groups, including business owners, prospects, current, and future employees, and our partners — and Facebook gives us that breadth. Using this platform, businesses can really reach all of their audiences. It also provides insights that allow you to track conversions.

Keep in mind that privacy laws and targeting policies are changing every day, so it’s important to stay up-to-date with how you set up and manage the paid ad campaign.

What quote would you say has inspired you the most in your life or career?

“Success usually comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it.” — Henry David Thoreau

One more before we go: If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

My movement would be to support local businesses now more than ever. The pandemic transformed and forever changed the way small businesses operate. While home services experienced one of their best years, many hard-hit industries — like hospitality — are facing a hiring crisis as their workers have moved on.

Sales are returning, but their team members are not. So, when you’re out, choose to shop local and shop small. Spend your money at a locally-owned restaurant and work with a contractor in your own town. Our communities need us to step up.

Thank you for sharing your story and valuable advice with us today!

Attract more customers with Publicity: “9 DIY Ways Your Business Can Earn Free PR In 2021”