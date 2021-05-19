How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Kyle Turk & Kage Spatz

Anyone can be confident with a full head of hair. But a confident bald man — there’s your diamond in the rough.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with my fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Kyle Turk.

Kyle is the VP of Marketing at Keynote Search specializing in driving both revenue and business growth through strategic and creative marketing solutions. Kyle’s leadership in the marketing industry was recognized in 2017 when he was named Canada’s Marketing Leader of the Year by Randstad Canada. Since earning his Bachelor of Business Administration from St. Francis Xavier University with a Major in Marketing in 2007 he has continued his professional development by receiving his Chartered Marketer designation from the Canadian Marketing Association along with a Marketing Strategy Certificate from Cornell University.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

When we were just about to launch our freshly printed first issue of our monthly publication Faces Magazine, which only had a handful of advertisements in it, we noticed that we designed, created, and printed thousands of copies of an ad for one of our clients with the wrong phone number. It was a placeholder phone number that read “555–5555”. We had a decision to make, either distribute the magazine and say sorry to our client, print stickers to cover it up and place on every issue or re-print the issue. We decided to re-print the whole lot of magazines and soak up the cost of printing the magazine twice. The valuable lesson I learned from this experience besides thoroughly proofing my work, was that customer service and going above and beyond to ensure client satisfaction is key to success. That client ended up being an advertiser in every single issue we printed, referred other clients to advertise, and we made every dollar back that we had to invest in reprinting that issue to ensure client satisfaction.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

I think it is important for marketers to use technology to create efficiencies in their processes. There is an abundance of tools for marketers to automate a large portion of their workload, whether it be marketing automation tools (HubSpot, Marketo, Pardot), social media tools (Hootsuite, Sprout Social), project management tools (Asana, Monday.com). If used properly these tools can free up some of your days so that you can hit the gym or enjoy lunch with friends or coworkers to break up your day.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. As you know Google and other search engines constantly update their search algorithms. Today, do you believe that Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is still an important part of any long-term marketing plan? Can you explain why?

SEO should definitely be a key ingredient of any long-term marketing plan. Organic search in most cases is the leading traffic source for many websites. The more visitors you can drive to your website, the more likely you are to guide them through your desired customer journey to eventually complete a conversion.

SEO impacts the buying cycle and can drive customers so that your message is visible for new releases, deals, and providing key answers to potential customer’s problems. It is critical to ensure your target audience can find your solutions and with the abundance of data and analytics available it can help drive the messaging, and content for your entire marketing strategy.

Can you share some basic Search Engine Optimization tips you have for less experienced marketers?

One of the first and easiest things to do is to register your “Google My Business” page and fill in all the information. This will allow you to show up on Google Maps, provide the user with quick info about your company, directions, collect reviews, and more.

Another easy thing to do is to create a strategy for backlinks. Backlinks are when one website, links to another. Building backlinks can help build authority and provides confidence, similar to a referral, that one website recommends the content of another. Backlinks are considered a tactic of off-site SEO, meaning that you don’t need to have technical knowledge in order to implement. Sites like Sourcebottle or HARO provide great access to contribute to media coverage and articles on high ranking sites that will link back to your site if you are featured.

A third thing that isn’t too daunting or hard to implement is to optimize the title tags on your pages. It is the title that will show up in Google for the page you are trying to direct users to, and if tagged properly it can provide a space to stand out compared to other pages with similar content. If your title informs the user of what your page is about, uses your core keywords, and peaks curiosity or relates to the user’s intent you will see some great success in getting clicks.

What “3 Non-Intuitive Marketing Strategies” have been most effective for you in your industry? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Supporting your communities: Never underestimate the power of community support whether it be building a culture of volunteering or supporting local charities and causes into your marketing efforts. Our top 5 most engaged content posts on social media and our top 5 highest traffic news items on our website in 2019 all revolved around the theme of community support. Having a positive impact on the community will have a positive impact on your business and marketing results. Collaboration between marketing and the service delivery team: In our industry, thought leadership and expertise is a big part of our marketing strategy. Our clients hire us on the basis of tapping into our team’s expertise. We need to rely on the experts themselves to contribute to our content and engage with our marketing efforts which means that the relationships between marketing and the service delivery team need to be extremely strong. The stronger the bond and relationships between us the stronger the content that will get produced, and in turn the higher return on our content strategy. It’s about people: Although we are marketing in a B2B environment, we are still marketing to a person at the other company that is the decision-maker. I like to think of it as P2P (person to person) marketing and creating connections and relationships between our people and the people at the companies we market to. This rings true especially when it comes to social media marketing. We use our experts (people) to promote our company and expertise on social media to target the social profiles of other people at the companies we are targeting — P2P. We do not take the approach of our company page on social media targeting other company pages — B2B.

If you were only allowed to run paid ads on 1 platform (in your industry) over the next 12 months, what would it be and why?

Hands down, the LinkedIn Ads platform. I have come to find that the value in the data that can be extracted from LinkedIn Sponsored Content is extremely valuable to an overall marketing strategy.

The days of being a marketer and not being a numbers person are long gone.

By truly digging deep into the data behind the performance of each highly targeted campaign, you can find very useful information about your audiences. This data can help personalize and optimize all of your marketing campaigns. Personalization is the key as each customer persona reacts differently to the messaging and images used. Knowing the most successful way to personalize content to each customer persona will drastically improve your overall ROI and effectiveness at reaching your target audiences.

The data can help determine what industries or job titles respond best to certain messages and imagery compared to others. You can see how CEOs of advertising agencies engage differently when compared to CEOs from architecture firms for example.

Creating a variety of ads within each LinkedIn Sponsored Content campaign (test 3 different messages and 3 different image styles) will provide valuable data. By testing different types of images (product images vs. environment images vs. illustrations, etc.) and messages (different keywords i.e. exclusive vs. free or download vs. learn more, etc.) the data will tell you which ones resonate best with each of your audiences.

One more question: If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

A movement I’d like to see given more visibility is the movement to end shark finning and killing. The health of our planet depends on the health of our ocean and sharks are a key player in maintaining the health of the ecosystem. Overfishing is driving sharks to the brink of extinction with tens of millions of sharks killed each year. I had the pleasure of swimming with these beautiful creatures this year and they are definitely misunderstood.

Thank you so much for sharing these fantastic insights!