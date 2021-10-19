How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Kip Knight & Kage Spatz

Anything the business community can do to help foster and encourage entrepreneurs everywhere with efforts such as this is a noble cause and one we should all support.

As part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Kip Knight.

Kip Knight is Operating Partner at Thomvest. In addition, Kip focuses on investments in MarTech for Thomvest and is a Board member at Netbase Quid. He is also a Senior Advisor with Drake Star Partners, an investment bank specializing in the technology, media, and communication sectors.

Kip has worked in over 60 countries around the world and started his career at P&G in brand management. He served as CMO at Taco Bell and VP of marketing at eBay. He has held a number of senior executive roles, including general manager positions at PepsiCo and eBay. He was president of H&R Block US as well as president of H&R Block International.

He is the founder of the U.S. Marketing Communication College, where he teaches how to craft communication strategies to diplomats and executives in the U.S. government. He is the co-author of Crafting Persuasion: A Leader’s Handbook to Change Minds and Influence Behavior and author of Learn to Leap: How Leaders Turn Risk into Opportunities. He earned his B.S. degree from LSU in marketing and his MBA from the University of Cincinnati.

Thank you for doing this! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

I’ve learned a lot more from my mistakes than my successes. The important thing I try to keep in mind is try not to make the same mistake twice! In addition to my corporate career, I’ve started several companies (including a marketing consulting company and a coaching company).

One company I started was at the start of social media — the idea was to educate senior executives on how to think and use social media (a heavy lift). We were successful for a couple of years, but when my college-age sons pointed out they knew more about social media than I did, I knew it was time to wrap up that startup.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

In college, I originally thought I wanted to be a lawyer. But after doing a bit of demographic research, I saw the projected number of lawyers in the future was staggering. I then decided to go into a profession where I could leverage my creativity (not a skill typically considered a positive if you’re going to be a lawyer).

After graduation, even though I was told there was no way I could ever get a job in brand management at P&G, I walked in off the street at their headquarters and somehow convinced them to give me a shot. P&G has one of the greatest management training programs in the world — I’ll always be grateful for being able to start my career there.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

I’m an optimist (and believe you have to be one to be a marketer). I was heavily influenced by my mom (who is 91 years old and going strong). She was the 9th child born at the start of the Great Depression, but one of the most optimistic people I know. While I was growing up, it didn’t matter how big the challenge was or what the odds were — she always gave me the confidence I needed to go out and give it my best shot. And that confidence continued as I started my career.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

I’d offer three tips:

1.) ABL — “Always Be Learning” — I read from a number of different sources on a wide variety of topics. It’s especially important for marketers to keep their finger on the pulse of where a society and culture are heading so they are (ideally) ahead of the curve rather than trying to catch up.

2.) Get Out There! — On every business I’ve ever worked, I made sure to get out to see what was really happening (rather than reading about it)- whether that meant going to grocery stores, a consumer’s home, fast food restaurants, tax prep offices…including visiting the competition. There’s just no substitute for doing this — and it can be very energizing!

3.) Make Exercise A Daily Habit — I was never an athlete growing up (the debate team was more like it), but I love swimming and biking. I try to do one of those two activities at least one hour every day. My best ideas have typically come from when I was in the pool or a bike instead of sitting at my desk.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. In your industry, where do you see the future of marketing going?

I’m not sure there’s ever been a time when consumers said “wow, I really do love marketing”. There’s always been consumer skepticism (much of it justified) in believing what marketers and media platforms are trying to sell them. So the less “selling” a brand does and the more “authentic storytelling” a business engages in, the better.

Look at some of the strongest brands today that do no or little advertising — such as Tesla, Patagonia, Supreme — and you’ll see it’s all about the kind of stories they tell their fans (and their fans tell each other).

What 5 things do you wish someone told you before you started?

I picked these up along the way from people much wiser than me. Here’s what I would share:

1.) It’s all about relationships — Success in business and life is about the quality of your personal relationships. It is who you know. More important, it is who knows you. Most important, it’s what the most influential people in your profession have to say about you when you’re not in the room after you’ve earned their trust.

2.) Focus on leveraging your superpowers rather than your weaknesses — The good news is I believe we all have one or more “superpowers” that only a select number of other people also have. The bad news is everyone is pretty average or maybe even lousy at their “non-superpower” skills. So I’ve tried to “double down” on what I’m really good at (like creating new communication strategies or coming up with new ideas) and minimize and control the damage from my weaknesses (rather than try to “fix” them).

3.) Everyone is a Brand — what’s your personal brand going to be known for? — Great brands are distinctive, compelling and consistent. You’ll confuse your target audience if you’re not. I try to keep that in mind on a daily basis — especially any time I’m sharing something on social media or making a presentation.

4.) “Disagree and commit” — This was the mantra of my favorite boss (Bill Cobb) who I worked for at three different companies. Business is not a democracy and the majority does not rule. If you’re the business leader, you have an obligation to create a culture where everyone feels comfortable sharing different points of view. But you also have the responsibility to make the final decision (and the team needs to commit to your decision without hesitation or second-guessing).

5.) Leap and the net will appear — I’ve done a number of things in my career where I had no idea if they would actually work (and frankly neither did anyone else), but I always gave it my best shot. My batting average isn’t perfect, but it is better than any MLB player, and it’s what has given me the most enjoyment during my career. I try to do as much due diligence as possible when deciding if I should do something that’s risky, but once I’ve done my homework and made a decision, I’m all in and committed.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

It would be challenging to give you a short list, but here are some top picks for books:

Positioning For Advantage by Kimberly Whittler

R.E.D. Marketing by Greg Creed and Ken Muench

Ogilvy on Advertising by David Ogilvy

Contagious by Johah Berger

Data Story by Nancy Durarte

Storytizing by Bob Pearson

Magazines I like to read for marketing inspiration and current perspectives include Fast Company, Smithsonian, Forbes, WIRED, Bloomberg Businessweek, The New Yorker, Vanity Fair, The Atlantic, Time, and Fortune.

One more before we go: If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Anything the business community can do to help foster and encourage entrepreneurs everywhere with efforts such as this is a noble cause and one we should all support.

Thank you for sharing your story and so many valuable insights with us today!

