How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Kine Paulsen, Einy Paulsen, & Kage Spatz

Kage Spatz here with another installment of our Marketing Strategy Series. I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Kine and Einy Paulsen.

Kine and Einy Paulsen are twinpreneurs originally from Norway. They currently head kinfizz, a management consulting company that helps companies worldwide with marketing strategy.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Originally from Norway, we came to the US and Los Angeles around a decade ago. While in college, we started our first ever company, INGRI:DAHL, the world’s first company selling fashionable 3D glasses. And also our first taste of entrepreneurial life. Some highlights were being featured by Vogue, Marie Claire, and Wired and having all the Hollywood celebrities sporting our glasses at the Great Gatsby premieres worldwide.

That venture was the springboard for our next and current chapter, kinfizz — an LA-based management consulting company and have specialized in marketing strategy for some of the largest companies in the world.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

Gosh, there is so many funny mistakes when you move to a new country and there are cultural differences. We definitely had our fair shares of culture and communication clashes and quickly learned to double-check if something that makes sense to both of us makes sense for the client team.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Any lessons that others can also learn from that?

We don’t call any of the “traditional” mistakes or errors we have made failures. Instead, we redirect energy and analyze why we didn’t get the results we were looking for. And then we document, document and document. This way we can learn and grow for the future!

Wonderful. Let’s shift to the main part of our discussion. What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

May be cliché, but have set goals and expectations. It is impossible to measure success if not. And when you take time off, be serious about it.

There are hundreds of memorable marketing campaigns that have become part of the lexicon of our culture. What is your favorite marketing or branding campaign from history?

Ahh good question. There are so many good ones. But we love when untraditional brands or products find ways to connect with the broad masses. Like the Van Damme commercial for Volvo trucks. So simple and effective.

If you could break down a very successful campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like?

Any campaign, marketing or not, needs to have a clear roadmap with set goals and intentions. Document everything and overcommunicate deadlines. Without it, it is impossible to measure success and push the envelope.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. In your industry, where do you see the future of marketing going?

Regardless of changes, the key elements for success remains the same. It will always be better to focus on quality over quantity. If you can speak with an honest message to the right audience consistently, you are setting yourself up for success.

What 5 things do you wish someone told you before you started?

Quality over quantity: We did too much and spread ourselves too thin in our earlier days.

Consistency: Being consistent is the key to success. Dare to stay the course and you will see results.

Don’t look to the competition: We got too distracted by what other people did and didn’t stick to our own vision. We don’t do that anymore!

Seek inspiration everywhere: In the same realm as not be bogged down looking to your direct competition, look to other industries and what innovation is happening there.

Have fun: Life is too short to be taken too seriously. Everything is better with some focus on fun!

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

We consume any content we can. We are always expanding our horizons so that we aren’t stuck in our own bubble. It is the key to innovation for us as it exposes us to ideas from other angles and allows more creativity.

One more before we go: If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

We would love to inspire people to be kinder and more generous with others. It is free to do and has a great impact on your own self and your own happiness.

Thank you for sharing your story and so many valuable insights with us today!

