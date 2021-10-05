How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Kevin Redmond & Kage Spatz

It may not be easy at first, but once you do it you will be completely self-sufficient and you will understand your business on a deeper level.

As part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Kevin Redmond

Kevin Redmond is Chief Creative Strategist of Fuseideas — an agency just outside of Boston. He has had an impressive career serving at some of the top advertising and marketing agencies in the industry.

Thank you for doing this! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

We were working with a major CPG brand that had purchased a promotional URL and printed it on their product labels. Some product was still on the shelf but the URL apparently expired and was purchased by a random high school student, who uploaded a video of himself rolling around in his bedroom doing his best impression of Bono in U2’s “Beautiful Day” video. We quickly reached out and re-purchased the URL from him and shut it down, but it was a little embarrassing (for all parties).

The lesson I learned was that you need to pay attention to all the small details, and to be nimble and ready to pivot in a flash.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

After being in the business for about 5 years, “The Internet” started to emerge. I felt like it was a good time to get in on the ground floor and shifted from a role in “traditional” marketing to digital (there was a clear delineation in those days between the two). It was one of the times I decided to take a chance and switch things up with the hope of giving myself a boost. It paid off.

I joined a company called Circle (which was purchased by Arnold, and then by Havas) and immediately went from working on local brands to national, heritage brands including Campbell Soup Company, The Wall Street Journal, Ocean Spray and Talbots. I also cut my teeth in the early stages of digital and was able to be a part of some very exciting, groundbreaking work.

I highly encourage people to take those chances in their career. Take a leap of faith. Since that move I’ve taken many such “leaps” in terms of new roles and new agencies. Sometimes they work out, sometimes not so much. But you can always assess and adjust.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

I have had so many mentors along the way that provided me with opportunities and I am always highly aware of that and grateful to them. Doug Bean (Vice Chairman and Chief Brand Officer at Mower Agency) gave me my first internship, which led to my first job. I will forever be grateful to him for the opportunity and encouragement he gave me, and to the countless others who have done so over the years.

In return, I am very cognizant of providing the same opportunities and encouragement to people I work with who are just getting started in the business.

Wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Keep it fresh. Keep challenging yourself. Push for that mind-blowing strategic insight — the breakthrough creative idea and new technology to bring all it to life.

I believe that we each have the power to make things interesting. Don’t blame it on the category — some of the most exciting projects I’ve worked on have been in the finance and technology industries. You don’t need to be working on a cool CPG brand to do great work.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. In your industry, where do you see the future of marketing going?

Yes, digital and all of its permutations have drastically changed the marketing landscape over the last ~15 years. I find it to be exhilarating! It’s fun to be provided with new marketing tools and new challenges every day. It keeps things fresh. I wouldn’t say that consumers are jaded, but they have become more savvy — they know when they are being marketed to.

Policies have recently changed so that Facebook/Instagram need to ask users if it is OK for them to track the user’s behavior in order to serve them more relevant ads. I opted into this service and wonder how many users will do the same.

I’d much rather see ads for products and categories that I am interested in than randomly served ads. In fact, I probably buy more products that I discover on Instagram than via any other channel.

What 5 things do you wish someone told you before you started?

Find What You Are Good At: We are all completely unique individuals, but when we come into an agency they try to fit us into one of their predefined boxes, which in turn fits into the specific vision of what a successful agency looks like. It took me years to find out what I was good at and to be confident enough to embrace it. I am right-brained, but not a traditional/trained creative. I am a strategist, but not your typical left-brained planner. However, I am really good at creative strategy. It took me a while to learn this about myself. So, don’t try to fit into someone else’s box or description of what they think you should be. Keep digging until you find what you are good at, and an agency that appreciates what you are good at — and then enjoy doing what you do! Hone Your Elevator Pitch: Once you know what you are good at and like to do, create an elevator pitch that defines your personal “value proposition” and use it to differentiate yourself from others in the industry. Be confident in what you are good at (and candid about what you are not). I am always very candid up front because 1) I don’t want to sell myself into a role that I am not best suited to do, and 2) I don’t want to be in a role I don’t enjoy. Define Your Five-Year Plan: We do this for our clients — now do it for yourself. Once you know what you are good at/like to do, think about how you can build a career around it. Define where you think you can go with that skill set, and then work back from there to define your career path — where am I now, where do I want to be in one year, three years, five years, and what actions/roles do I need to take to get there? Don’t Let the Jerks Get You Down: There are a lot of people in this business, and the world, who may not like you for one reason or another. Maybe they are threatened by you, maybe you remind them of someone they don’t like, maybe you just have different perspectives and priorities. But that doesn’t mean you are wrong or somehow lesser. It took me a long time to learn this lesson. Be confident in who you are and find an agency/people who see the value you bring. Don’t waste time trying to please someone or trying to be someone you are not. Be Good To People: Try to take the high road (although it is tough at times and we all falter). Try to be kind and fair to people. For one, it is just the right thing to do and in this mercurial business, we have to look out for each other. But also, this is a small industry and you are more than likely to cross paths again.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

Since we work in marketing I feel it is important to be connected to popular culture. This is part of our currency around the office and in creating relevant, effective work. To that end, I am constantly consuming movies, music, and culture.

I don’t tend to over-index on reading industry books, although I will read a couple each year — most likely when referred to me by a colleague. Here are a couple of books I’ve read in the past few months that I have found helpful:

Super Strategist by Lesley Bielby

Sell With Authority by Drew McLellan

One more before we go: If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Be good to each other. Look out for one another. This can be a tough business, in a tough world.

The agencies I’ve worked at that had the most success were the ones where people truly liked and looked out for each other, not the agencies where people backstabbed and rose the ranks by throwing people under the bus.

This goes for management as well. Look out for your employees. Put their best intentions first. They are your most valuable assets.

Thank you for sharing your story and so many valuable insights with us today!

