How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Kaycee Miller & Kage Spatz

Try new things but be flexible enough to stop a project if it’s not working and start fresh.

As part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Kaycee Miller.

Kaycee manages marketing and media relations as the Marketing Director for Rentec Direct, an industry-leading, cloud-based property management software company based in Oregon. Kaycee specializes in real estate investments and property management and enjoys sharing industry insights, trends and advice as a real estate writer.

Thank you for doing this! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

When I first interviewed for the marketing position with Rentec Direct, I was asked about my experience with SEO. I confidently said, “Oh yeah, I know all about SEO and how important it is.” When I was asked to elaborate on what SEO is, I said, “Well, I know it has to do with Google and spiders and stuff.” I had clearly just Googled what SEO was during my interview prep and didn’t actually understand how to do SEO or what it really was. I later found out the person interviewing me had written in their notes that I “didn’t know much” about SEO. I still managed to get the job though!

So even if you don’t fully understand a concept or task in a job requirement, I recommend being honest about it in an interview setting and demonstrating excellence in other areas. Explain how you will adeptly learn new skills to exceed in the position.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

The best thing I ever did was create an editorial calendar and start writing daily for the Rentec Direct Blog. When I first joined the team, the company was publishing an article every week or so on an inconsistent basis, of varying lengths and quality. I knew that we had to up the quantity, but only if we could maintain quality. I set a few standards (word count, link profile, keywords, language) and I created an editorial calendar where I could plan out articles a month at a time. This really helped me get a grasp on our content and follow through with a content marketing strategy.

Our articles started out seeing about 10 readers a day. But within a few years, we were getting thousands a day, and now we’ve had over 6 million people engage with our blog content. By being consistent, creating a plan, and sticking to it, our company blog has become one of the top resources in the industry and created new opportunities to grow our business and demonstrate our skills as thought-leaders.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

My older sister is my biggest inspiration. Courtney is brilliant, fun, and powerful, and throughout my life, she has pushed me to step outside of my comfort zone and be a leader. It wasn’t just about trying out for a sports team, it was, “Kaycee, you should be captain of the team.” It wasn’t just “join a club,” it was, “Kaycee, you should be president of the club.”

This support and encouragement throughout my life helped me to understand my own value and drives me to constantly work towards greatness. I absolutely attribute my current position as the Director of Marketing for a top-performing company to Courtney and her pushing me to always reach high.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Connect with other people in the marketing industry. This might mean going to a conference (even if it’s virtual), connecting with a local business group, joining an online social network or professional group — anything you can do to talk with someone who also completes marketing tasks.

I find it incredibly inspiring to talk with other marketing professionals or entrepreneurs to find out what they are working on, what has been successful, and what didn’t work. You can share your successes and failures as well, to truly learn from each other. Every time I attend a conference or professional group meetup, I am always fired up to try something new!

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. In your industry, where do you see the future of marketing going?

In Saas and the real estate industry, we are seeing a lot of companies promote client testimonials. Referrals and word of mouth are some of the best ways to get new business and build trust. So if you can create a campaign to promote testimonials or reviews you can reach a larger audience who want to connect with the customer’s experience. You might see graphics that highlight a client quote or a case study published on the company website. We’re also seeing high production videos of clients singing the praises of working with a certain company.

What 5 things do you wish someone told you before you started?

Ask questions. If you hear a term or a concept you aren’t familiar with, just ask. I think a truly experienced and confident professional will ask questions when they don’t understand something or don’t know what someone is talking about. New people are more likely to nod along and pretend they know what’s going on. I see this when I work with new hires and they just smile along during meetings, and I’ll stop the meeting and spell out acronyms or other industry speak. Just ask if you’re confused, it’s not a big deal. Get help when you need it. I’m totally guilty of trying to do it all and get things done myself. But, as you get busier and more successful, this is not possible. There is nothing wrong with asking for help, or finding someone to help accomplish a task they know how to do better than you do. For example, I used to manage Rentec Direct’s Google Adwords in-house. It can be a pretty confusing platform that sometimes ended up neglected. We finally brought on someone whose only job is to work with Adwords and other PPC campaigns. It is a big relief and I know this important task is getting the attention it needed. Embrace your budget and don’t worry about the competitions campaigns. A lot of companies will not have the budget or resources to create huge advertising campaigns like the commercials we see on TV, and that is FINE! Look at your budget and think about what you can accomplish and then do it. Don’t try to compete with big companies if it’s not realistic. Focus on brand awareness through affordable marketing channels, like social, blogging, public relations, and other pieces of shareable content. Listen for emerging trends. Marketers can really capitalize on new platforms to share information. Remember when podcasts were rare or youtube only had music videos and trailers. Now those platforms are everywhere and it’s easy to find yourself thinking, if only. Pay attention to new forms of media and think about how you can implement it into your strategy. Relax. Marketing is fun and there are a million ways to do your job. Don’t worry about doing them all or stress about not doing enough. Just make a plan and follow through. Try new things but be flexible enough to stop a project if it’s not working and start fresh.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

My favorite podcast right now is The Skinny Confidential Him & Her. It’s a husband and wife duo, who interview entrepreneurs in the health and wellness space. They keep the conversation casual while pulling out extremely interesting and actionable advice. While I’ve learned about new companies and products, I love hearing their origin stories and how I can take their business advice and apply it to my life.

One more before we go: If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be

My father-in-law lives in a small town in southern Mexico. Once a week he takes a huge 40-pound bag of peanuts down to the village square, where there is an artisan market, and he hands out handfuls of peanuts to the children working at the market.

The children are selling artisan goods, like blankets, scarves, toys, trinkets, etc. — and aged from toddler to teens, working with their families to contribute to their households. The children get so excited and get so much joy from this simple gesture. They run-up to my father-in-law gleefully exclaiming, “Cacahuate! Cacahuate!” (peanuts! peanuts!). I’ve joined my father-in-law in this activity and was awed and humbled by how such a simple gesture of giving children peanuts could be such a treat in their day.

I love the idea of finding a way to provide a simple treat like this to children. While I one hundred percent support the idea of giving children technology, education, safety, food, and water, this requires additional resources and expenses that might not be feasible on a wide scale. But a bag of peanuts to make someone’s day a little brighter? Sign me up! How can we make this happen more often?

Thank you for sharing your story and so many valuable insights with us today!

Attract more customers with Publicity: “9 DIY Ways Your Business Can Earn Free PR In 2021”