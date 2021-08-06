How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Katerina Sukhenko & Kage Spatz

People could be learning something they like, doing something that inspires them instead of studying something that they won’t need in the future.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Katerina Sukhenko.

Katerina Sukhenko is the co-founder & CBDO at Postoplan. Her marketing experience spans across Europe, the USA & China piloting & analyzing marketing and investment projects for SaaS companies. She leads the company’s global development and finding new business opportunities, including raising investments.

Thank you for doing this! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

In the beginning, everyone was doing a lot of different work and had different responsibilities. We had marketing specialists doing product research and making videos for us, and a support team developing content for the landing page. Speaking about marketing, we did a lot of research on different countries and the way marketing works there.

As we are a multilingual platform, we decided to market our product in Spanish-speaking countries. It worked well in Spain, and we decided to do the same in Peru. And in Peru, we got a good percentage of free registrations but almost no purchases.

This taught us to: 1) Develop a different marketing plan for each country, and 2) Check the people’s income levels before launching in a new country and set the price range specifically for this country, taking into account their purchasing power.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

I think the tipping point for me was reached when I had a “Eureka!” moment during one of my consulting sessions.

I realized that your success isn’t determined by the amount of work you do, but by the steps you take to reach your goal. And if you don’t have a goal, no matter how much you work, it won’t lead to success because the direction/focus is wrong.

That’s why it’s so important to have analytical skills that can be used to reduce the task to its components and to reach conclusions after failure that will help you do better next time.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

What really helped me was that whenever I made mistakes or wasn’t good enough at something, I said to myself: “It should be like this, you are learning, you are gaining experience. It’s good that it happened, and now you know better.” Being supportive of myself helped me to overcome burnout and taught me not to be too tough on myself.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. In your industry, where do you see the future of marketing going?

I think the future is in UGC and organic recommendations, and also in the personal brands of company heads. It’s important when company leaders show their values to the audience, and that’s why some people may end up using the company’s product.

Also, the future is in video content, which is why all the platforms develop the capability to post and promote video content, just like Postoplan is already doing.

Can you please tell us the 5 things you wish someone told you before you started?

Making mistakes is okay. It is hard to grow and develop, so don’t be scared to get out of your comfort zone. Environment is the most important factor, so try to be around those who you want to emulate. What got you here won’t get you there. To get something that you never had, you should do something that you never did. I know, it’s primitive, but it took me some time to really understand that. Wake up early because that’s what all successful people do in order to have time for self-improvement. There is no better time to do that than in the morning.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

Neil Patel blog, GaryVee videos on Youtube, books about marketing like Buyology, Marketing Essentials by Kotler.

One more before we go: If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

It would be something about supporting young people, helping to determine their path after school, because I see a lot of cases when people go to the university and then, after a year or two, they quit. Or they might get a job after graduation that has nothing to do with their education. I feel this is like a huge waste of time, because people could be learning something they like, doing something that inspires them instead of studying something that they won’t need in the future.

Thank you for sharing your story and so many valuable insights with us today!

