How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Juliya Mankovskaya & Kage Spatz

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I'm talking with my fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Juliya Mankovskaya.

Juliya Mankovskaya is an avid Marketing Manager at Daxx. She is passionate about Digital Marketing, IT and modern technologies. Juliya is responsible for Daxx social media promotion, external publications, link-building, and SEO.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

When you are a newcomer, your actions are carefully monitored by your mentor or manager, who is actually a witness to your mistakes.

Today marketing is tightly connected with content, so when trying to write something for the first time, I got into a funny story. Instead of asking my manager for advice regarding the article I was about to write, I decided to do it all by myself. As a result, I wrote a disastrously-bad article, consisting of illogically connected sentences with many mistakes. If I had a chance to look at it now, I would laugh. Now I know it was bad, but at that time, I thought it was a masterpiece.

The main lesson learned in this situation: when you are a beginner or are trying something new, always consult with your manager and share even intermediate results. This way, you will save your time, efforts, and gain relevant experience faster.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

After a year of working in marketing, you can start seeing the first results. After 1.5 years+ of constant learning, running experiments you can say which techniques work and which don’t. My ‘tipping point’ is let’s say 1–1.5 years.

During my career path, I tried my hand in implementing different digital marketing strategies, namely SEO, content marketing, PR, SMM, link-building, outreach. I didn’t try out all of them simultaneously, but gradually as I was getting more acquainted with marketing.

I noticed that today while opening the vacancy, companies tend to offer employees only one strategy to work with instead of trying different ones. But my lesson here is: before devoting yourself to one marketing strategy, try them all to understand which one wins your heart.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Marketers are creative people, who suffer from burnouts, especially when their strategies fail (yes, it happens). When I feel the signs of burnout, I immediately check a document where we keep the records of the wins and great results we achieved. And if any of my strategies fail, I say to myself: “If I didn’t try it, how could I understand whether it would work or not?”

Secondly, it is all about perception. Take all the results of how they are, analyze, and make relevant conclusions for your future strategies.

Third, your team is your support. Address them when you experience difficulties, as they are a great source of motivation. From my side, I try to motivate my team members too and I really enjoy hearing about their success.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful to who helped get you to where you are?

I think the person I am grateful to be my manager, Elena Ruchko, Head of Digital Marketing at Daxx. She shows great patience while teaching me, checking what I do, fixing everything as well as providing genuine feedback on what skills I need to develop, and which ones to improve. I also appreciate that Elena sees my motivation to deliver value and continue learning.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. Where do you see the future of marketing headed?

Today, ‘salesy’ marketing only repels people. Concerning millennials, it even stops them from responding to ads. When trying to check whether something is worth buying, people ask their friends or social networks.

Currently, I work in the software development industry. What I have noticed so far is that traditional advertising campaigns don’t work anymore. People haven’t stopped buying things or services, but how they buy has changed. The future of marketing is about showing your professionalism, success, experience, rather than simply advertising with ‘BUY’ words.

To stay afloat, marketers should perform even deeper research to understand what their customers need and win their hearts. Put simply, marketers have to be customer’s good friends.

Can you please tell us the 5 things you wish someone told you before you started? Can you please share a story or example for each.

Motivation, validation, and support give a person (especially a newcomer) a second breath. The 5 things I heard when started my journey in marketing and want every newcomer to hear are:

1) Making mistakes is OK. First, I was afraid to make mistakes and because of this fear, I made even more. So understanding that mistakes are a natural part of learning helps a lot.

2) Some of your marketing strategies will suffer a setback. It happens I dedicate a lot of time and effort to any strategy, but it sinks. If you are prepared that failure can happen, you take real failures easier.

3) You will see the results after a year of working as a marketer, not from the first day. And in order to see those results, learn every single minute.

4) Experiment as much as you can and analyze the results of your tests. When you become more experienced, you are more afraid to run experiments. If you develop the habit of constant experimenting right from the start, you will be less frustrated if they aren’t successful.

5) Thrive to understand what your customers want. It is a key.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I don’t read books about marketing because as soon the book is published it is already out of date. I read articles, namely on Search Engine Land, Moz, Buzzsumo, Ahrefs. I also enjoy reading Rand Fishkin, Larry Kim, and Ann Smarty.

All of these sources provide useful tips on traffic increase, disclose the latest Google Updates to stay competitive, and unravel different strategies for experiments (e.g. a new way of link-building, outreach techniques).

It is so important to enjoy our work! You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

My movement will be toward opportunities for people to learn something they dream of for free. People will have just to choose their ‘dream skill’ and have an opportunity to try it, be it horse riding, guitar playing, or marketing. It will be so-called communities, where people can even teach one another. I think such engagement in something that makes your eyes burn will truly make people happier.

