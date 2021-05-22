How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Julie Shafiki & Kage Spatz

The solution is mass education. If we can demystify ‘the other’, the what and who we don’t understand, we can create a better world for all.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with my fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Julie Shafiki.

As a B2B technology marketer, Julie’s expertise spans 25 years in building high-growth global marketing strategies. Prior to heading up Marketing at Kryon, Julie served as CMO of Safe-T, VP of Marketing at Voyager Labs, VP of Marketing at Tufin®, Global Marketing Director at Lumenis, AVP Global Public Relations at Comverse (NASDAQ: CMVT), and Director of Corporate Communications at PowerDsine (NASDAQ: PDSN, now Microsemi) and Amdocs (NYSE: DOX). She holds an MBA from Tel Aviv University and a BA from Colgate University in New York.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

My first marketing job was at Amdocs, a large global software company. I was a marketing writer responsible for all executive communication with our prospects and customers. I think that when you’re young and new, you often don’t know what is acceptable to say or refrain from saying to the top honchos of the company. But that was actually my job — to help them communicate important business matters and navigate multi-cultural waters. It may not sound so funny, but it didn’t take long until these senior executive men (yes, all men) considered me their trusted advisor to often express business deals I didn’t even really understand. Looking back, albeit challenging, it taught me so much about how to become a professional and respected woman among men in technology companies.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Talk to others in your organization. You’re never alone when you market. Creative ideas can come from the most unlikely source. Organize frequent brainstorming sessions with your team. It builds morale and takes people away from their daily tasks to focus on the bigger picture. I always feel so inspired and motivated after a session like that.

Wonderful. Let’s shift to the main part of our discussion. As you know Google and other search engines constantly update their search algorithms. Today, do you believe that Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is still an important part of any long-term marketing plan? Can you explain why?

Absolutely, SEO is still a key strategy! People do their own research online — long before they want to speak with a salesperson, and sometimes before they’re even familiar with your technology, product, or company. Optimizing content is critical for reaching the right audience, and it also serves as one of the ways to position your company as a thought leader.

Can you share some basic Search Engine Optimization tips you have for less experienced marketers?

Do your research on what people are actually looking for. As marketers, we often think that our audience is searching for the same terms we use internally to describe our solution, but more often than not, this isn’t the case — especially if you work in a relatively new, fast-developing industry.

What “3 Non-Intuitive Marketing Strategies” have been most effective for you in your industry?

In such a competitive market, we often need to be creative to get in front of our audience. We create partnerships with third-party sites that have highly relevant content and piggyback on their excellent SERP results as a way of getting airtime. We make an effort to solve business challenges creatively and act on more out-of-the-box ideas to engage customers and prospects. One recent example is a campaign we did last month celebrating innovative women who are leading the RPA industry. Dare to break the rules of marketing. One of the hard rules of our industry is, don’t engage in a public war with your competitors. But sometimes, you have to stand up for yourself when a competitor is not being truthful (understatement!), or just ripping off your ideas. For example, Kryon is a technology trailblazer in robotic process automation and process discovery, yet competitors had no qualms about announcing ‘global firsts’ and ‘industry breakthroughs’ that weren’t new at all. In a market that was already disappointed with vendors over-promising and under-delivering, we decided to take a stand. Via a social media campaign, we boldly called out our three main competitors who claimed to be first to market with process discovery, a solution we had pioneered and publicly launched over two years ago. We invited them to a process discovery challenge which would be judged by an analyst of their choosing. Not surprisingly, no one picked up the gauntlet, but they did ‘edit’ their press releases. The result for us: a month with the highest number of visitors to our website and the most qualified leads ever. In unusual times, find unusual ways to help your customers and prospects. We are currently running a campaign that offers our core solution for FREE to healthcare organizations fighting on the frontlines of Coronavirus. The freebie has no hidden small print. As a company, we knew this was a risky strategy and would cost us revenue, but based on work we did here in Israel with a healthcare provider, we knew it was the right thing to do. Sometimes it pays off to delay revenue while building a reputation of ‘trusted advisor’ for customers that will buy from you in the future.

If you were only allowed to run paid ads on 1 platform (in your industry) over the next 12 months, what would it be and why?

At this point in time, I’d choose Google Display. We have actually seen an uptick in conversion from Google compared to our other channels (LinkedIn, Facebook, etc.) lately. Nothing funny about that!

One more question! You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

At the risk of sounding like a beauty pageant contestant, I wish I could influence people’s hatred and nonacceptance of others who are not exactly like themselves. This runs the gamut from political beliefs to religious beliefs to human rights to physical appearance or sexual orientation. Perhaps it’s just human nature to create conflicts, but fear and hatred run deep and through generations. The solution is mass education. If we can demystify ‘the other’, the what and who we don’t understand, we can create a better world for all.

Thank you so much for sharing so much value with us!