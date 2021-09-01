How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Joshua Mackens & Kage Spatz

The customers who pay the least almost always want the most and are the hardest to work with.

Joshua Mackens is the owner and president of Tutelary Marketing. His Local SEO Udemy course is ranked #1 for beginners with more than 20,000 students. He also serves as a “Local Search Expert” for localsearchforum.com.

Thank you for doing this! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

I was making door-to-door sales calls, which can be intimidating. I was trying to land a client and doing everything I knew to make that happen. And when you make door-to-door sales calls, you’re used to walking right in, talking to the front desk person, getting buffeted, and then walking right back out, unsuccessful.

What’s interesting is the decision-maker who you need to talk to — they’re actually there. While they’re never at the front of the business, they’re likely only a room away. But a front desk person who’s good at their job can make them feel a million miles away.

This day went a little differently though. I walked into a chiropractor’s office. There were four people behind a small front desk, which is not what I was used to. There were three women and one man. It was obvious they were having some type of pow-wow. They looked up at me in unison. This was early in my sales experience, so I was nervous to talk to one person, let alone one person with three others listening in. In sales, you constantly face rejection — and rejection is bad enough without an audience.

I was already one foot inside the door and wouldn’t let myself turn back. I pulled my entire self through the door and asked the closest person if the business owner was in. She stared at me. It was obvious she didn’t know what to do. It was becoming increasingly obvious that the man to her right was the business owner. Plus, after opening her mouth to say something, stuttering, and then closing it, she looked right at him and completely gave it away. She couldn’t say, “No, he’s not in,” because he was right freaking there. He was trapped. He knew it, they knew it, and most importantly, he knew I knew it.

He reluctantly turned his attention to me, sighed, and admitted he was the owner. I could tell the three women were amused. They were smiling. And of course, so was I. I had the business owner’s attention and was going to get to pitch.

He ended up listening to my spiel, and not only did he sign up for his chiropractic clinic, but he also signed up his wife’s business. It turned out to be his (and my) good fortune after all.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Absolutely. I was five months into starting my business and had landed only one client. That client was not a long-term client, so things were not ideal.

I was trying to charge $800 a month. We charge more than that now, but at the time, that was a lot of money. I wasn’t confident in myself and my skills yet. I didn’t know how to sell, and I’m sure it showed. I was having a rough go of it.

While I was trying to figure out what to do, I felt like God told me to lower my prices.

I told Him, “I don’t want to charge less than what I’m worth.”

I heard Him say, “You’re not worth a dollar figure. Lower your prices.”

Not only was it a great reminder of my worth, but it was a great strategy. I mean, sure, I had thought of lowering my prices before. Lowering prices isn’t revolutionary. But the amount I felt He asked me to lower them to? That felt revolutionary to me.

I believed He was leading me to lower my prices to $100 a month. That’s right. From $800 down to $100 a month. For those of you keeping track, that’s an 87.5 percent discount. When businesses discount their prices that much, it’s typically because they’re going out of business.

I decided to do it. I determined I would give new clients a three-month trial at that rate, then raise my prices to $300 a month going forward. I felt a little incensed. This was a huge departure from how I typically operated.

But I felt like God was saying, “If you had done this five months ago, imagine where you would be now. You’d have plenty of clients at $300 a month and even more.”

That kind of floored me. So, I decided to do it.

I pounded the pavement for the next two-and-a-half weeks and landed 11 clients. The deal was too good to pass up, apparently! After three months, I raised my prices to $300 a month and retained seven of the clients. I went from $0 to $1,100, to $2,100 a month — and it took off from there.

I learned a lot from this. I learned my value is not tied up in a dollar amount. I learned I sometimes must do the hard things for a while to get the good things long-term. And most importantly, I learned that God is my best business partner.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

Honestly, God has been the person most responsible for my success. As you can tell from my previous stories, He started my business for me, He helped me break in with the right strategy, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. People don’t know it, but honestly, the Bible is chock full of business advice. It’s my #1 business book.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Man, this has been a hot topic for me lately. I’d recommend a few things, actually.

Take vacations. The more time you take away from work, the more you enjoy being back at work. It really is that simple. I used to dread vacations in a sense because there’s a temptation to feel like you’re wasting time or you’re missing important things at work.

To be honest, I’ve found that I work harder, smarter, and better when I come back from vacation. That time allows me to refresh and be better. In fact, I’d say the time I spend on vacation translates to double or even triple the additional productivity at work. I get that work time back and then some. And when I vacation, I turn everything off. Cell phone. Email. When I’m away, I’m away.

Learn about yourself, so you can learn how to manage your energy. This is the biggest revelation for me lately. I have a certain amount of energy, and every activity either takes that energy or gives it back. Not everything that takes energy away is bad, and not everything that gives energy is good. I’ve had to learn which is which. For example, watching TV does not give me energy. I enjoy it, but honestly, it drains my energy.

Being in nature, meditating, praying, reading the Bible, enjoying good conversations, spending time with people I love — these give me energy. I’ve learned to be quiet. To go somewhere alone and just be. That energizes me. I’ve learned it’s important to fill our energy reserves because the things we need energy for have to draw from that reserve. When it’s dry, nothing seems to go well. When it’s a desert — that’s when burnout happens. We must really know ourselves so we can manage our energy.

And a final bit of advice I don’t think most of us have mastered. Learn how to communicate and be brave in conflict. Learning how to communicate with others resolves issues faster and preserves precious energy that can be depleted by unresolved conflict.

We can be afraid to communicate for many reasons. We can be afraid of conflict as well. When we’re afraid of communication and conflict, we ignore issues, and they get worse — not better. Hoping the conflict goes away never makes it go away. It’s still there, whether you feel it or not. It turns into unresolved conflict.

Unresolved conflict is absolutely draining on energy. Conflict is natural and healthy when addressed in a healthy way. How can we address it in a healthy way? With good communication. In work situations, it’s not about if work conflicts will arise. It’s about when they will arise.

This is true for any relationship, really. It’s worth it to take time to figure out why we’re afraid of conflict and why we’re afraid to communicate. Then attack those fears. When we can engage in healthy conflict, and meaningful communication amid that conflict, we can resolve issues and that helps us maintain our energy.

But most importantly, we create deeper relationships in the process, which will lead to more success. You won’t be good at it starting out. That’s okay. We’re human. We’re messed up. And there are times when conflict won’t go our way because the other party doesn’t know how to deal with conflict in a healthy way or how to communicate well. That’s also okay. Just keep at it. It’s worth it in the end.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. In your industry, where do you see the future of marketing going?

The future of the Local SEO space is about giving Google what they need.

As Google’s AI capabilities develop, they’ll increasingly be able to serve the right results at the right time. For the layman, it may seem like Google already does this. But while Google does this well, and certainly better than any other search engine, it still has a lot of room to improve in the local space. I see Google eventually being able to reliably serve a local business in your area selling the exact product you need. As in, they have it in stock and know when it goes out of stock and is unavailable.

I see Google being able to tell from your website, reviews, and so forth, more about what you do and being able to extrapolate from that data, as well as data from similar businesses, the possibilities of other services you provide that are not explicitly stated on your website. Predictive behavior, as it were.

I also see Google eliminating spammy businesses, allowing legitimate, trustworthy businesses even more room at the top than they already have. Most people don’t know this happens, but it happens all the time. You see a local business on Google after searching. You call, and they put you through to a different business. The business you thought you called isn’t a business at all. They are posing as a local business and forwarding your call to a real, local business to make money. I believe soon Google will be able to completely stop that.

Essentially, I expect Google to get even better at answering a searcher’s local business query and serving the right businesses at the right time.

Can you please tell us the 5 things you wish someone told you before you started?

The customers who pay the least almost always want the most and are the hardest to work with. It’s hard to believe, but it’s true. At the beginning of my business, I naturally would work with anyone who would pay me. I learned the hard way that people who want a bargain also want to suck every penny out of it that they can. And I don’t blame them. They’re on a budget and want everything they can get for that budget. I just don’t want to work with them.

There is a subset of clientele who don’t work that way, and the kicker is, they pay more too. It’s something about businesses with money. They’ve become successful doing what they do best and pay other people to do what they do best. That’s their mindset. No micromanaging, no arguing over dimes, nickels, and pennies. They just want the job done well.

My advice to people starting as a business owner, especially in the contractor world, is sure, work with the people you must work with to get your business started. But try to start learning how to pick out the difficult ones with next to no money as you grow. In the end, they’re going to take up more of your time for less money. And you could use that time to land a better, higher-paying client who’s easier to work with.

You get what you pay for. This is true for our customers but is more applicable to our vendors. Working with the right people can be expensive, but they make your life so much easier, and, in my experience, make your business much more profitable. In the beginning, maybe you don’t have that type of budget. But find it quickly if possible. A great example of this in my business is hiring contractors.

The best contractors I’ve had have been the most expensive, but they’ve been worth it. A recent example is our content writer. I decided to pony up and pay a bit more than I usually do for a content writer. I felt like I should increase the amount I was paying. I was also curious to see how that translated into results. I hired a wonderful content writer that I couldn’t have hired otherwise. Not only did she save me time by making fewer mistakes, but I had more energy to spend on other parts of my business. I knew she was handling the content, so I focused on handling the other parts.

Another way to look at it is if you’re paying the bottom dollar, even if you find a good person, they will ask for raises at some point. And if you don’t give them a raise, they will outgrow you and move on. And then you will have to get another person who will leave eventually for the same reasons. That’s a lot of turnover and retraining. The good don’t stay cheap. The better they get, the more they ask for.

So, why not just start with a pro (within reason) and make a go of it? I’m not saying blow it on someone you can’t afford. Live within your means. But don’t be afraid to spring for good work when it is worth it to your business strategy.

Qualify your leads. This is the most practical advice I have to offer. At the beginning of my business, I spent too much time following up with people who were never going to buy. I didn’t know the right questions to ask. I didn’t know to ask how much money they were spending on marketing, which would tell me if they were used to spending the type of money I charge. I didn’t know to ask how much a client was worth to them, which would tell me if they could afford me. I didn’t know to ask how many employees they had, which would reveal more about if they could afford me. If they had a lot of employees, I would know marketing was important to them, because they would have to secure enough work to justify keeping their employees.

Had I not spent so much time following up with people who couldn’t afford me, I could’ve followed up more with the right leads. Learn to qualify your leads and spend your time on the right leads.

Don’t be afraid to look under the rock. Don’t let things exist in your business that you don’t see the full picture of. For the longest time, we didn’t know how our clients were doing in terms of real customers. We only reported on rankings. We didn’t report on calls, leads, revenue, anything. Frankly, if I’m honest, I was afraid I would find our product didn’t work. That I was going to be “found out,” and that the stats would tell the tale. For all intents and purposes, the Local SEO was working.

We had phenomenal rankings and great traffic. However, I was afraid to know if that was translating to bottom-line numbers. Once I gritted my teeth and decided to find out, something wonderful happened. I found we were not only providing our clients with a good ROI but we were outperforming! And not only should I charge more — I should also take greater pride in my work. That resulted in me being more confident in sales and less afraid to take on certain customers for fear I couldn’t generate an ROI for them.

We had pulled up the rock and looked under it, and it wasn’t scary at all. In fact, it made us stronger. And this is just one example of a business process. There are countless examples to be followed with management, marketing, and sales. The principle truly encompasses everything.

You’ll have to get your hands dirty. And in the beginning, you may have to get them really dirty. You already know I spent five months trying to land clients and failing. I was getting discouraged. My lack of confidence made me want to engage with potential customers less. Once I dropped my prices, my confidence returned, but I was reluctant to pound the pavement.

I was nervous. That’s a lot of work and a lot of rejection. But I realized if I didn’t do it, the business would fail. It would never get off the ground.

I steeled myself and, in two-and-a-half weeks, hit more businesses than ever before or since. I knew it was going to be tough. I knew the sheer goal of my sales outreach was something I had never done before. But I lowered my head, furrowed my brow, and did it. I got my hands dirty. I faced the driving, the parking, the walking, the talking, the rejection. I faced it all. I did the hard work. And I wish someone had told me to do it earlier. Maybe it wouldn’t have taken me so long.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

For SEO, I’ve found, it comes down to following the right influencers and their blogs and newsletters. In the SEO space, I really like a few people.

Marie Haynes is definitely one of them. She has abundant resources about YMYL (a relatively new, impactful Google algorithm) and posts insights about her many site audits. She also has a (paid) newsletter that is inexpensive and worth every penny.

I also like Bill Slawski with SEO by the Sea. He goes in-depth about Google’s algorithm for the people in an SEO organization responsible for the overarching SEO strategy for that organization. He explains many technical aspects of the algorithm, nitty-gritty details, and even leverages research of Google’s patents to inform his followers. Great stuff.

Glen Gabe is also a favorite. His blog has great SEO website optimization advice. Last but certainly not least, Joy Hawkins is the person to follow for Local SEO. She posts in the Local Search Forum, on her blog and offers a paid guide for the Google My Business portion of Local SEO.

I also attend advanced SEO conferences that offer in-depth knowledge about my area of expertise. The big one in my space for Local SEO is Local U Advanced. I also participate in as many forums as I can — specifically, the Local Search Forum, the Google My Business Forum, and the Google Search Central Help Community. These are places where people are asking questions and experts are giving their answers. This is kind of “ground zero” for knowledge in our industry.

One more before we go: If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Not to be that guy, but we’re already doing it! At Tutelary Marketing, as we continue to define our core values, I want to be a place where we invest in our people. Our people are our customers and our employees. We want to invest in life for our people.

Jesus said that he came so that we would have life and have it to the full. Life has many different aspects, but we focus on fulfillment and growth in terms of “life” for our people.

As far as our customers, we help our customers’ businesses flourish when our SEO services help them grow. The more business they have coming in, the more people they can hire, and the more of their own customers they can help. We also impact their lives by helping them grow their income and take care of their families. The same goes for their employees. We also plan to implement services like business coaching to impact other areas of “life” for them as well, such as fulfillment.

For our team members, this looks like serving our employees as they serve our customers. This process definitely initiates growth. Our employees need opportunities to stretch and grow their skills, emotional intelligence, relational abilities, and love for one another. That growth provides fulfillment. To be a part of Tutelary Marketing is to be a part of something bigger than yourself. Serving our customers, loving them well, being selfless — this also leads to fulfillment. We want to do some cool things to affect fulfillment and growth like offer performance incentives and provide a full-time, on-staff counselor, daycare, a gym, and a business incubator where we help our employees launch their own ideas.

At the end of the day, we want our customers and employees to have life and have it to the full.

Thank you for sharing your story and so many valuable insights with us today!

