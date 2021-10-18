How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Jonathan Epstein & Kage Spatz

Surround yourself with the best people, but not just people that think like you. Experience matters, not just raw smarts. And emotional intelligence matters more than raw IQ.

As part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with the very talented Jonathan Epstein.

Jonathan Epstein is the CEO of Brewco and a leader in bringing the power of AI to enterprise marketing teams and agencies. Prior to Brewco, Jon was chief strategy officer, head of international, and chief marketing officer at Evolv.

Before his career led him to AI for marketing, Jon founded GameSpot, one of the world’s largest gaming sites, was GM of IGN.com, and president of GameSpy.

Jon is also a director, advisor, and investor with a number of disruptive start-ups. He holds patents in marine technology, in-game advertising, and gesture recognition. Jon earned a degree in physical sciences from Harvard.

Thank you for doing this! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

It’s an eerily topical story these days. Back in 2003, when I was heading sales and marketing for a major video gaming review and community site, we had developed a very edgy brand and voice. The industry’s leading trade show in those days was E3. Just around the time of E3 SARS was ravaging Asia and spreading around the world. We thought — why not give out branded SARS masks?

While this was, in fact, a very popular tchotchke for some, a lot of other people viewed it as being in bad taste, which it was for the times. The lesson to be learned is — while being funny can be a great strength in marketing, trying to be too clever can really backfire on you. Step out of your shoes and into the shoes of your customers.

Ironically, were we to do this today, no one would bat an eye — I have any number of branded masks from the last 18 months. Now, it’s no joke.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

I was fortunate to have been given great opportunities and roles early on in my career, from mentors who trusted my skills and work ethic at IDG, whose decentralized culture is awesome for producing business leaders.

But the key turning point came when I went out on my own, and with two other co-founders launched the website GameSpot, which is to this day one of the most viewed sources of information about video games.

While being an intrapreneur at IDG was great training, nothing matches building your own business from the ground up. Everything you used to take for granted at bigger companies– HR, finance, IT, facilities — you now need to handle. You define from the ground up how to market, sell and operate your product. You need to get customers to buy something new from someone they’ve probably never heard of.

What makes all this worth it is that the product you create is your own, not someone else’s. This pride of ownership sharpens the way you think about your life and your work. The excitement of startups also helps attract a particular sort of individual to your team — people that share in the joy of creating.

If you’ve never tried your own startup, find a way to do this. Make sure you have a good set of advisors that know what you don’t (we sold GameSpot too early, probably!). Focus rigorously on hiring — people that are hard-working and smart are more valuable than people with industry experience with no start-up chops. Never lose sight of the cash in your bank account and managing your costs. Structure your equity arrangements with your partners carefully to make sure everyone is motivated to pull their weight.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’ve been fortunate to have many mentors and peers that helped me along the way. If I had to pick one out it would be Patrick Kenealy. Pat hired me during college to write for the technology magazine he was editor of, and when he joined IDG to launch a competitor, I was graduating and became the third employee of his new business.

After we launched the first issue, Pat let me know in no uncertain terms that the way to the top of media was through advertising sales, and threw me out onto the field. He continued to foster my growth, later hiring me as one of IDG’s youngest publishers ever. He put me in charge of PC World’s Internet business when the Internet was just peeking over the academic wall. When I went out on my own to launch GameSpot, he was supportive and encouraging. Pat went on to start IDG’s venture capital arm, and to this day remains someone I go to when I have big career questions to discuss.

The lesson from Pat’s approach is the importance of fostering young emerging talent. I was just the first of a crop of graduates he picked out, and the others he hired helped transform his own business and then went on to great positions of their own — chief digital officer of Warner Media, one of the top Agile consultants in the world, and many a startup CEO, CRO or CMO.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Find your tribe. Change your territory. Deploy new tools.

In my experience, who you work with is a more important factor in driving job satisfaction than anything else. Are you working with people that you can learn from? Do you have something that can help you teach the team? Do you share the same views on work/life balance (whether balanced or unbalanced?) Are they all A players? Interview the companies you join as much or more than they interview you and find a team you can really mesh with.

Of course, it also helps to work on products or services you believe in and that deliver value. But I urge you not to get so attached to a single product or even industry if you want to grow. There is a tremendous amount to be learned from switching it up — new business models, new techniques, and new networks — all of which converge with your previous experience to make you more powerful.

Finally, stay open to technology and how it changes how we work. Whether it’s marketing technology to multiply our skills, communication technology to help us better collaborate, or organizational technology to help us be more efficient, stay on top of new technology developments and how they can enhance your life.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. In your industry, where do you see the future of marketing going?

The value of a strong brand and all of its associations will remain as important as ever. What is changing in the way brands propagate among our audiences.

Until VR gets into full gear, the video will still be the most effective medium for creating emotional connections with a brand, when done right. We’ll continue to see the worlds of entertainment and advertising merge in longer-form video presentations and on the other end, the continuing refinement of the short-form spot.

Content continues to grow in importance in the marketing mix — useful and trustworthy content that extends and builds both the core brightness penumbra of your brand, to both users and search engines.

If you’re not focused on how to build a longer-lasting community around your brand, you should consider starting now. Community isn’t sending out emails or newsletters — it’s about fostering the interconnections between your customers with your brand at the center. Influencers can play a helpful role here, but they aren’t necessary.

What 5 things do you wish someone told you before you started?

Intelligence comes in many forms: Surround yourself with the best people, but not just people that think like you. Experience matters, not just raw smarts. And emotional intelligence matters more than raw IQ. I’ve hired many people with great educational backgrounds who, after all was said and done, were less effective than people with “less impressive” resumes.

Read before sending: In start-up environments, the stress can be high, and tempers can get heated. But whatever you think, be careful how you say it, especially in emails.

You never learn anything while you’re talking: This is an adage I learned in sales training, but it carries through in life. Let others talk and you’ll learn more, be more likable, and be more successful.

Take an extra day for yourself: Pre-Covid I used to travel around the world doing business in different countries, which I love. But until the last 10 years or so, I would get in and out quickly to fit in more destinations. Life — and your job — is much more enjoyable when you reward yourself with perks, whether those are side trips or days off at home.

Perfect is the enemy of good: I like everything to be perfect, but it is more important to be fast and 95% of the way there.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

These days I read a lot of Search Engine Journal, Search Engine Land, and SEO newsletters like the one from Aleyda Solis. The books I read tend to be about artificial intelligence, behavioral psychology, and history.

I think the most effective marketing skill sharpener is keeping a sharp eye out for what’s happening in popular culture and how media and advertising evolve to match the zeitgeist…which means you have to consume a fair amount of media.

How can our readers follow you online?

I keep a low social profile, other than on LinkedIn, where I share other articles and presentations I work on. You can follow me on Twitter at @mumblerjon (my old game name) but don’t expect much, or on Facebook if you like to travel and bird photos!

One more before we go: If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

There are many important causes to support in this world, from remediating climate change to ensuring water and food supplies and beating back disease.

One such cause I am passionate about is the role music can play in bringing about collaborations among our nations, in inspiring youth of the world, and creating a better foundation for their and our futures.

Thank you for sharing your story and so many valuable insights with us today!

