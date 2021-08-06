How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Jonah Ballow & Kage Spatz

I truly believe you are in charge of your destiny and you can carve your own path to a successful career.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Jonah Ballow.

Jonah Ballow is the head of content + production, and a managing partner at the HEARTLENT Group. Jonah specializes in direct-to-athlete content, having interviewed and worked with hundreds of world-class athletes throughout his career. Jonah has played a role in scripting and directing content for brands such as Fanatics, Nike, and Toyota, among others, and also spent over 10 years in the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks as an on-air talent while leading digital and social content strategy for the respective teams.

Thank you for doing this! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

I’m not sure this was funny but in retrospect, I can appreciate the mistake. Years ago, I worked on a pitch for a major sports league. At the time I was a fish out of water in the sense that I had no experience working at an agency and while I had significant experience in front of the camera, I hadn’t ever participated in a traditional “client pitch.” So, I wrote my strategy portion of the pitch and when we sat in the conference room with my colleagues and five staff members from the client-side, I was closest to the screen. I became extremely nervous and when it was my turn to speak, I started just reading the slides verbatim without looking at anyone and read each line extremely quickly without pause.

When I finished, I turned around to an entire room of blank faces. Talk about an awkward moment (and needless to say, we didn’t win the business), but it became a great learning experience. Now, when pitching to potential clients, speaking on panels, or responding to interviews, I have an outline or general bullets that guide my talking points. I’m more fluid and conversational with this approach without using the slides as a crutch. I still think about that moment with the reactions in the room and I’ll never forget the important takeaway from that experience.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Several moments come to mind when thinking about my “tipping point.” I believe there are a bunch of incremental success stories that led to a bigger moment of achievement. However, I can point to a significant project that generated massive notoriety and altered my approach to content creation.

When I worked for the Minnesota Timberwolves, there was a moment when Kevin Love and Wes Johnson missed giving each other the customary handshake following a free throw. After the game, I saw a video on Yahoo! Sports poking fun at the miscue. I thought to myself, this would be a funny bit if we (the Timberwolves), launched an investigative report to find out why they missed the handshake and how exactly they were practicing to ensure it didn’t happen again. The intention was to create a tongue-in-cheek piece of content.

At the time, the team’s performance on the court was poor and the fan base was struggling to connect to the players due in part to a revolving door of front office members, coaches, and players. I approached the PR team and they relayed the concept to Love. He immediately bought in and my videographer (Michael Siegel) and I began shooting.

We interviewed Love, Johnson, Jonny Flynn, the late great broadcaster Tom Hanneman, and assistant coach J.B. Bickerstaff. Everybody played their part for the bit and we edited the piece to release on the website with my narration. The night before we posted the video, I almost killed it. I was second-guessing the humorous approach and was worried it would not appeal to fans. Thankfully, I decided to publish the video and it was an incredible success.

The video garnered over 1 million views, Jim Rome covered it for ESPN, the video was highlighted on NBA.com, and over five national basketball blogs embedded the video on their sites. Teams around the league praised us for the concept and more importantly, Love loved how it turned out. I’ll never forget when I showed up for practice the next day and Love looked at me, gave me a fist bump, and simply said, “That was great. Awesome job.” I still have people who will occasionally reference the video that we created 11 years ago!

The moral of this story is always trust your gut and I gained a ton of confidence to create similar video features for the Timberwolves and New York Knicks following this experience. I will always look back on the success of that video as a “tipping point” in my career. Watch the video here.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

The silver lining of the pandemic is that it showed employees and employers there’s an alternative way of working. This doesn’t necessarily mean working from home, but more importantly, opening and altering the time windows for work. If your job doesn’t call for you to work from 9 am — 5 pm, there should be flexibility to your schedule as long as the work is completed on deadline.

For a variety of reasons, people operate optimally at different times of the day (or week). So you have 40 hours to work in the week. Why not explore the distribution of those hours to cater to the employee? For example, one employee might decide to work 13 hours on Monday but only 3 hours on Tuesday. If an employee finishes their tasks at work earlier than 5 pm, why are they required to stay until that arbitrary time? I’d advise employees to communicate with their managers to ensure there’s a work-life balance.

Marketers rely on creativity on so many levels and the opportunity to carve one’s schedule to maximize productivity is a game-changer. Ironically, I’ve generated some of my most creative ideas while on vacation, at the pool, or while I’m traveling.

I understand every situation is different, but my advice is to take control of your schedule and work with your manager on a schedule that is ideal for you. If the output doesn’t slip and the quality of your work is high, there should be some flexibility to enhance your work-life balance.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

I’m extremely lucky to have parents who have supported my life decisions every step of the way. My parents offered advice, constructive criticism, and unwavering support while I moved across the country working for several different companies.

When I was with the Minnesota Timberwolves, I traveled with the team to New York for a game against the Knicks. On my first day in the city, I talked to my mom about the experience and told her I would one day work and live in New York City. I’m from a suburb south of Denver, Colorado, so the proclamation wasn’t crazy but this was definitely a lofty goal at the time.

My mom didn’t ask why I said that or what made me think I could work in the media capital of the world. She replied (I’m paraphrasing), “I absolutely believe you will.” Two years later, I worked my first game with the New York Knicks on Christmas Day at Madison Square Garden. I covered a Knicks win over the Celtics and interviewed Chris Rock and Tracy Morgan on the Garden floor.

My parents are the most influential people in my life. The confidence they instilled in me was priceless and the reason why I’m successful today.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. In your industry, where do you see the future of marketing going?

The core tenets of marketing still exist and will always be the most important aspects of relating to consumers. What has changed is the number of distribution channels and touchpoints. Brands are faced with the difficult challenge of how to reach their consumer on each platform with content customized for the specific channel. This means a paid social media ad is drastically different from a 30-second spot on television, for example.

Brands must approach each platform differently. Specifically, with social media, the consumers/viewers have a short attention span, so the content must grab their attention to stop, watch, and engage in the feed. Highly produced content has a place in social media, but the connection must be strong to the consumer. You have to give that viewer a reason to watch or click through via the call to action. It must offer value (not necessarily monetary) and this is when the “salesy” ads will fall through the cracks or get swiped by.

At HEARTLENT Group we always start with the approach: “How can we make this compelling to the audience?” When answering that question, you begin to develop a strategy that feels organic, emotionally tied, and valuable to the viewers.

It’s difficult to predict the future of marketing but we are already seeing the influencer strategies scale up and down with big-time celebrities or micro-influencers to help brands connect to their audience. This will continue but the relationship will become more strategic. The “ambassador” approach is definitely a trend to watch for college athletes now empowered by the recent NIL (Name Image Likeness) rulings.

Data will be essential for marketers to understand their audience and how they engage with the platforms. I believe brands will and need to lean into creating truly memorable experiences for their consumers. This is the shift.

A 30-second television advertisement will no longer suffice. Brands must offer an experience and showcase it in a way where the next set of consumers are enticed to purchase, watch, share, or whatever the desired goal of the brand.

Finally, the legalization of cannabis and sports gambling across the country will offer massive opportunities for marketers. Keep an eye on how these categories are marketed as they become more mainstream and widely accepted. I expect a ton of innovation and new approaches to marketing cannabis and sports gambling.

What 3 things do you wish someone told you before you started?

You can carve your own path: Based on my experience, I truly believe you are in charge of your destiny and you can carve your own path to a successful career. I had so many people in my life try to tell me to do x,y,z to get to my goal but I took a different path and ultimately found exactly what I was searching for. You don’t always have to take the conventional, “it’s always been done this way” route. Say “yes” early in your career and “no” later in your career: Take on as many opportunities as possible early in your career. This might mean internships and low-paying jobs. When employers ask you, take late-night shifts or tasks that seem like they may not lead to bigger opportunities. When I look back on my career, these were the moments when I gained massive experience and showed my employer I was reliable. Later in your career, you should be more selective. You can strategize and examine the best opportunities for you with a more focused approach to your long-term goals. Don’t make your identity your job: Unfortunately, I fell into a trap of attaching my identity to my job early in my career. This created a significant number of issues and is something I wish someone had warned me about. When this occurs, you will have a difficult time separating yourself from the position. Personally, I found it difficult to take vacations, I would lose sleep, and my personal relationships suffered. Your job does not have to be your life. It’s just one part.

What books, podcasts, documentaries, or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I tend to listen and watch content that is not directly related to marketing to widen my knowledge base, but one of my industry favorites is The Tim Ferriss Show. Tim has some of the most interesting guests in the world. I love how he asks guests about their morning rituals or elements that have made them successful. There’s some great insight in these long-form conversations and I highly recommend his podcast.

Also, the Masterclass platform is exceptional. I really enjoyed the series on Bob Iger. He provided many life lessons, marketing stories, the business behind some of the most impactful deals in history, and how he approaches content development. Great stuff.

My favorite documentary is The Defiant Ones; it’s the gold standard in storytelling but there are definitely some branding, marketing, and business takeaways from the two main characters, both unique individuals. The parallel stories of Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre are fascinating and the fact that those two musical geniuses eventually collide to land a massive deal with Apple makes for an extremely compelling documentary.

Thank you for sharing your story and so many valuable insights with us today!

Attract more customers with Publicity: “9 DIY Ways Your Business Can Earn Free PR In 2021”