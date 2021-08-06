How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Jonah Ballow & Kage Spatz

I dream of a world where women aren’t afraid of their voice and where they aren’t afraid to take up space while remaining authentic to who they are on the inside.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Bodam Taiwo.

Bodam Taiwo is a Senior Marketing Executive at the Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company, an Event Entrepreneur, Author, and Lifestyle Coach. In 2021, she was honored as one of the Top 100 Most Inspiring Nigerian Women. She runs The Marketing Master Class which equips individuals and SME’s with marketing and branding strategies to grow their businesses sustainably.

Thank you for doing this! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

Shortly after I joined Guinness, I had my first consumer On-Trade activation — I was excited and extremely nervous and I really had no idea what I was doing! *chuckles* I had my checklist of things I needed to do to make it a success but I think the agency and I must have got our lines of communication mixed up because they seemed to have received a completely different execution brief! I was mortified but thankfully, the outlet owner was very gracious and patient with me and we were able to pull off a successful activation.

The biggest lesson I learned was never to assume anything; document verbal conversations and agreements in writing and ensure the other person clearly understands what you’re trying to communicate. Treat each event as a project and define roles and responsibilities for each member of the team. Start planning early and create a regular system of accountability and check-in.

Finally, even the best plans go awry sometimes, so have a backup plan that you can fall back on.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

I believe that the success I have enjoyed in my career comes from the cumulative effect of the small efforts that I consistently put in over the years.

A lot of the time, we hear of ‘overnight successes’ and we begin to question our efforts and our hard work and wonder when we also will have an overnight breakthrough without realizing that it’s all adding up! Your discipline, your excellence, your resilience, your creativity, your accuracy is all adding up…

My major turning point was in 2014 when I started working on the Reserve Portfolio of Guinness, but I had been working since 2006 in a completely different industry and across different roles.

Why did Guinness hire me? Three primary reasons:

I had experience starting new businesses and setting up sustainable systems within these new businesses. I had started new businesses across Ghana, Cameroon, and South Africa with my previous company.

I had a can-do spirit! No challenge was too “challenging”! I was willing to learn, make mistakes, and get my hands dirty!

I understood how to play different roles to get the job done, which is crucial when you’re working in a smaller business or starting up a new business!

I had no clue where I was going to end up when I initially started my corporate career or how relevant my experience would be but it’s my unique experiences that make me great at what I do.

Bottom line, trust the process and enjoy the journey because it will all come together beautifully.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

I’ve been helped by so many people, that if I started listing them out, we’d be here all day, but today, I will keep it in the family.

I am extremely grateful to my dad and mum for many things including creating the environment for me to thrive and become myself from a very young age. My parents gave us a well-rounded education — Piano lessons, Swimming, Taekwondo, Tennis, Badminton, French Classes — because they were determined that we wouldn’t be one-dimensional.

I grew up reading Shakespeare, Famous Five, Nancy Drew, and the Adventures of TinTin. They took us on trips to different countries and exposed us to different cultures. They sacrificed to ensure my siblings and I got the best education possible. They modeled some of the values I still hold dear today including faith, love, loyalty, integrity, excellence, and discipline.

Most importantly, they shielded me from some of the more patriarchal parts of my culture and gave me room to be everything I was created to be. That is such a gift that I would be eternally grateful for because it set the foundation for every other thing that I’ve done in my life.

Also, my siblings are super amazing as well and I love the close relationship we share as we grow older. My sister is my best friend / assistant mama / mentor / financial adviser / exercise specialist / truth-teller! Our relationship is truly such a blessing!

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

First thing is: you can’t do it all! Don’t build a department that revolves around you, instead create systems to help you have a life outside of work. Learn how to delegate effectively and to give you the confidence to do so, be deliberate about building the capabilities of your team early on.

Take all your vacation days, and plan to go on holiday if you can afford it, and if you can’t, plan a staycation. You’d be surprised the number of great things there are to do in your city.

Have a hard stop in the evenings and unplug from your computer and your mobile phone periodically. Know what recharges your batteries and schedule that regularly into your calendar.

Vitamins and exercise are also great, so try and incorporate that into your daily schedule as well.

Never stop learning — try and read, listen to or watch something every day that grows you in some way.

Finally, be kind to yourself, love yourself, and listen to yourself. Listen to your body when it tells you it’s tired; remove yourself from toxic environments and relationships and spend some time in solitude and silence every day so you can hear yourself and your own thoughts.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. In your industry, where do you see the future of marketing going?

You are right — consumers no longer want to be sold to. I read somewhere that we should forget about the 4 P’s of marketing which we were taught and replace it with the 4 E’s of marketing which are: Engagement, Exclusivity, Emotion, and Experience — and I tend to agree with this viewpoint.

People have never just bought products, and I teach this a lot of the time — people buy experiences and they buy emotions behind your product. Even for something as mundane as toothpaste — if you dig deep, there is a subconscious reason behind why they pick the same brand.

Don’t think about differentiation, think about relevance instead. Who are you and why are you relevant to your target audience?

Simon Sinek has been speaking a lot about the why and as marketers, this is something we need to go back to often. What is your why and why should your target consumer care.

Another research showed that consumers are more prone to care about companies that care about our world and about society. So there is now a more powerful reason to have corporate social responsibility as a part of your organization.

E-Commerce is going to get much bigger especially with the way the pandemic has shaped the world over the past year and a half; so that’s something to watch out for.

We’ve seen the advent of voice apps such as the clubhouse and there may be something to watch out for there in terms of voice marketing, which is different from video and still images.

Personalization is key — consumers have desired this for a long time and research shows it’s still a vital need of consumers.

Artificial Intelligence is also something to look out for and I know it’s been on the radar for a while but when you think about the possibilities of what AI can offer — the consumer insights, analytics, and even ai-powered chatbots are some elements to look out for.

Virtual Reality is a big one and it will get bigger. I created a bartender training program here and because every bartender cannot visit Tennessee, which is where every drop of Jack Daniel’s is created, we use Virtual Reality to give them a tour of the facilities there and it is mind-blowing to see the reactions every time. So, moving that to the consumers and using the power of VR to immerse them into your world can really unlock something.

What 5 things do you wish someone told you before you started?

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I am a member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, U.K and they have a whole host of resources available there to sharpen our marketing expertise. I’m an avid reader and I read very widely about a number of marketing-related topics.

I follow people who have expertise in marketing and who I learn from such as Martin Lindstrom, Neil Patel, and Syl Saller, and a few more people.

I also love Hootsuite because it gives a lot of insight and reports on marketing in general which is quite helpful.

One more before we go: If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Women make up about 49% of the population but on my beloved continent of Africa, women are still relatively marginalized by tradition and culture. I would call this movement the “Be-YOU-Ti-Ful Journey”.

I have a dream that one day, every woman, especially women of African origin, will unlock the mental limitations, the subconscious barriers and strongholds that have held us back for generations and courageously decide to become the women we were created to be.

I dream of a world where women aren’t afraid of their voice and where they aren’t afraid to take up space while remaining authentic to who they are on the inside.

That’s why I coach women in my MasterMind and in a couple of other spaces and that’s why I’m a mentor to women because I have such a burning desire to help women who want to step into leadership become more confident and elegant and to express themselves more eloquently while increasing their influence, impact, and significance in their careers, businesses, and relationships.

Thank you for sharing your story and so many valuable insights with us today!

