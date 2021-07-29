How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with John Roberts of Truth Collective & Kage Spatz

Imagine what we could all achieve if we all committed to one full hour a week helping someone who needs it. Sure, it can be connected to your business expertise or company offering.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with John Roberts.

John Roberts is Chief Strategy Officer of Truth Collective, a creative company based in but not bound by Rochester, NY, and a champion of curiosity, enthusiasm, and grit.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

Funny now!

As a baby account executive, I was responsible for sharing the budget with our largest client. I nervously handed out the hard copies to the eight or nine people in the room and started to walk through the costs, when my creative director (and company owner) tapped my arm quietly and showed me his random copy. It had all my working notes with all hand-marked (very large) markups next to each line item! Imagine if that random copy had been handed to one of the clients!

So lesson learned — measure twice, cut once. Or just don’t be a fool and take your private notes into a public forum. My marketing career could have been even shorter than my accounting career!

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

A ‘tipping point’? When I got fired.

See, I grew up in this business as an agency account man, from a young pup working 24/7 to then running the UK sales promotion for Hasbro out of a small agency in Oxford, to eventually being one of just a few Worldwide Account Directors for Saatchi, moving to the US to run a global account when I was just 30.

I had an amazing career trajectory with so many opportunities created for me and by me and surrounded by really talented people above and below me. But I became me, became fulfilled and happy and flourished after I was fired from an agency I’d just joined to return to the UK.

Sure the pain, worry and indignity, the feeling of inadequacy hurt so much. But as I used my new free time to start working for myself, I realized that deep down I was more of a planner than an account man. I cared more for the incessant challenge and excitement of learning and creating opportunities for brands to thrive, much more so than managing the accountability of the team, the agency and the client.

So a lesson learned the hard way for me — it’s not about the title, the straight-line velocity. Push yourself to be brutally honest about what you really love and follow that: make that the core of your working life, not the assumed expectation or the thoughtless career track. Don’t track, explore!

I was immensely lucky to have a kind boss encourage me, by suddenly withdrawing my income and desk, but perhaps find a way that suits your family commitments a little better!

Follow your passion, not your payslip.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have worked for myself, for companies large and small, and for giant, global teams. But none of today would be possible for me without my two partners Bob and Jeremy, my soul-brothers and comrades on our shared quest. It’s happenstance that the three of us make up the core of an agency team in an account leader, creative firepower, and strategist.

There’s a magic in a trinity, three people as a force united (usually), who care more for the other two than themselves. The best magic is that we laugh. Often and loud.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Go forest bathing.

The Japanese coined the phrase ‘shinrin-yoku’ or forest bathing back in the 80s, when we had mullets and burnout. Well, the mullets thankfully have gone but we’re still creating the same stress and misery as before. When will we learn?

So get outside, please.

Forest-bathing is an amazing physiological and psychological washing of your heart and soul. And the expertise level is crazy low — basically, if you can walk outside, you can be a shinrin-yoku Jedi in 20 minutes.

No phone, no chatter, no destination. Just breathe deep and look, feel, sense the world.

I realized a few years back that I am truly happiest when outside, but still created a division between work-self and outdoor-self. What a fool!

I promise you making the time to get outside and really allow yourself to disconnect will work. And if not, what have you lost, if not yourself?

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. In your industry, where do you see the future of marketing going?

We have staked our lives in this — my company and our offering is based on the resurgence of an insignificant element that’s free and yet absent today — truth.

It’s time for brands to become more honest, to avoid the hype and really understand what role they play for people — to become more purposeful. That doesn’t mean suddenly claiming your product or service will change the world but recognize just what real value you can offer people and then live up to it.

What 5 things do you wish someone told you before you started?

1. Enjoy the journey as there is no destination.

Too easy to forget to celebrate the small moments and the big, and really appreciate the steps along the way.

2. Buy shares in this Facebook thing.

As a young account guy, we explored this student directory face booking but thought it was too niche to have value as a medium.

3. Don’t always be the last to leave.

If leaving. The office (*when we could) meant turning the lights out, then my friend you are working hard not smart. Smart wins. And has more friends.

4. This will not make it onto your gravestone.

What are you going to be remembered for? What light will you bring in this world to leave it a better place? Few of us will either qualify to justify having our commercial career as an epitaph. And fewer of us want that.

5. Help people flourish, and you will too.

Enough said.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

Try Planner Parley podcast. As the creator & host of #plannerparley for 4As, managing the guests and the conversation is a joy and a sharpener for me every single time. Give it a listen and let me know what you think. The podcast is available where most people find their pods.

One more before we go: If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Pay it forward hour (a.k.a #Generosixty).

Imagine what we could all achieve if we all committed to one full hour a week helping someone who needs it. Sure, it can be connected to your business expertise or company offering. But it can also be what someone may really need — food deliveries, yard work, helping kids read, a smile.

I am sure we’re all really busy running our companies, our lives. But I am also sure we can all find 60 minutes if we really wanted to.

This past year has I hope reminded us all about the fragility of humanity and how we are social animals — we need people and their company as much as they need help from us.

Surprise yourself — do something unusual.

Help a stranger.

I promise you it will make you feel better.

Thank you for sharing your story with us today!

