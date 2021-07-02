How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Joanne Moretti & Kage Spatz

Marketing is like dating. You don’t get married after the first date, you need to grow and nurture the relationship first.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Joanne Moretti.

Joanne Moretti is the CMO of DecisionLink. A Fortune-200 Executive, Joanne is a B2B go-to-market and growth expert, board member, and investor. She’s successfully transformed product companies into high-value solution companies, previously delivering hyper-growth for 12 consecutive quarters as CA Canada’s GM.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

Shortly after I took over marketing, our CA team booked briefings with analysts on the release of our new Identity and Access Management tools. As a newbie, I spent the entire time trying to “sell” to analysts, forcing eye rolls throughout the briefings from the Industry Analyst Relations team.

I distinctly remember one of the team members saying to me: “This isn’t sales Joanne. They don’t like being sold. Stop selling and just explain to them what we do!!!” I love her for being brave enough to set me straight, and we still laugh about it to this day!

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Absolutely. There were two clear pieces of advice that help change my perspective and that I still return to even today.

The first was during my time as a sales rep with CA Technologies. I was having a difficult time beating IBM in the Toronto financial services market. They owned the market at the time, with the five big Canadian Banks spending between .4B — 1B a year with them. One guy from a certain big bank even told me: “Joanne, if you think you will ever sell CA Unicenter to us given IBM’s influence at the board level, then you’re dreaming in technicolor!”

Did that ever inspire me to figure it out! I called a dear friend and mentor (and a former IBMer) to ask him the secrets of their success. He said:

1) Put the customer ahead of your commission checks, and everything else will follow;

2) Follow up in seconds or minutes when you get asked for something;

3) Treat everyone regardless of their level like they are the CEO of the company; and

4) Provide value to them on their terms.

It was the best advice I’d ever received, and it changed my career forever.

Another great piece of insight was a dear friend who told me to cherish channel partners: “Joanne, one great partner is worth ten good customers. Don’t screw them…ever.”

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

All the people I’ve mentioned have helped advance my career. But my mother has been my greatest life mentor. She was an Italian immigrant with only a grade school education, but who possessed an enormous amount of wisdom. She also assumed the role of both father and mother role because my dad was busy working three jobs so we could have everything we needed. Her best piece of advice to me was to surround myself with people that are better and smarter than me because it would help me learn and grow. So, I did — and she was right!

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

The 1–2–2 Rule. Spend at least one hour a week in front of customers, two hours every week reading about the competition, and another two hours reading about the industry trends in the markets you serve. Don’t just be a marketer, be a visionary. Look over three mountain tops to see what’s coming and then give voice to it. Speak in the language of business. You need to know your own KPIs, those of your bosses, the expectations of the Board, etc. Value is not just for sales teams. Speaking in terms of economic value gets you a seat at the table. Marketers also need to quantify value internally.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. Where do you see the future of marketing headed?

I believe that authenticity is tried and true and everlasting. Tell people what you are and your promise, then keep it. Nothing builds brand equity more than promises made and promises kept.

Can you please tell us the 5 things you wish someone told you before you started?

1) The value of internal communications and partnerships (or lack thereof) nearly killed me once. But you learn from mistakes and you grow.

2) Hiring is always tricky and I’m still not sure that I’ll ever master it, but as mentioned above, communicate and be inclusive when hiring because it helps you see blind spots you never would have caught on your own

3) Hold people accountable versus trying to make everyone like you. If you don’t, it will bite you eventually.

4) Don’t be quick to judge or speak. Respond versus react. You have more time to learn if you give a situation 24 hours to cool down.

5) Make a decision — it’s what you are paid to do. Don’t avoid decisions, that hinders progress towards goals.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

Financial Intelligence is a great book that will help you sharpen your value communications skills (which will be key according to Gerry Murray of IDC)

Unleashing Customer Value by our CTO John Porter

Crossing the Chasm by Geoffrey Moore

Obviously, there are a ton more resources. But every marketer should take a Design Thinking course to understand how to perform customer journey mapping. Today’s marketing is multi-channel and multi-touch, requiring a deep understanding of both a customer’s spoken and unspoken needs and desires. Design thinking and customer journey mapping are two vital tools for engaging and creating an optimal customer experience.

Thank you for sharing so many valuable insights with us!