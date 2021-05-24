How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Joanna Vaiou & Kage Spatz

Build yourself up and the rest will follow.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with my fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Joanna Vaiou.

Joanna Vaiou helps corporations in several industries with their overall SEO strategy design & implementation, project management, and consulting. When she does not work on her SEO projects, she loves to offer her insights to other publishers about subjects she is passionate about and enjoys her life.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

Yes, I do remember! During the first 4 years from 2009 through 2013, I got a job for one year as an SEO Manager at an internet marketing agency.

I was very stressed as it was my first paid occupation in the SEO industry.

The first task my employer assigned to me was to build links to improve a web page’s rankings. No specific guidelines were provided on how many links I should build or which properties I should create these links on. I spent a weekend building links (over a hundred!) to the web page of interest. It turned out that Google did not like it.

The webpage fell many search engine pages back and it was a really embarrassing moment, especially as a newcomer at the agency. I then removed the majority of these links and the webpage finally came back to its previous ranking position on Google.

From this personal experience at my first job in the SEO industry, I learned that link building must be done slowly, carefully and strategically. Building links to improve a website’s ranking positions on Google is not a numbers game but a quality game.

Building many links very fast to a webpage as a result of manual and self-serving efforts is an abominable strategy. My advice is to steer clear of it!

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

My advice to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout sums up to the following:

Make time to do nothing. Sometimes we need to unplug ourselves to re-energize ourselves. Just sit there! And have zero guilt while at it. Find hobbies or activities that suit your character and your taste to nurture your body, mind, and spirit. Celebrate every small win and document it somewhere in a diary online or offline so you can access it anytime. When times are hard, try to re-center your focus back to you and your self-development. Never forget how much you have accomplished so far and always remember that where you are now, in the past was just a dream that probably many people told you could never make it come true. Never stop educating yourself on your specialism, on reason more if you are in a field where the “rules” change frequently. Ask for expert help if you need to in areas that are important for your growth, but you are not an expert at. Even the best coaches in the world need their own coach. Find your own tribe of people you admire who support, understand, and love you for all that you are and all that you do. Spend quality time with them whenever you need it.

Great advice. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. As you know Google and other search engines constantly update their search algorithms. Today, do you believe that Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is still an important part of any long-term marketing plan? Can you explain why?

The importance of SEO (Search Engine Optimization) is increasing for all types of businesses wanting to be found online.

Since Covid-19 appeared in our lives I have been receiving many more SEO Quote requests from businesses that either had no online presence at all or had a website with no serious SEO work done on it, that could offer them organic visibility, traffic, and potential sales.

Some companies were forced to understand by Coronavirus threat and the lock-down that being visible on Google is not optional anymore.

SEO is the only investment that yields long-term benefits to a company and provides sustainable organic traffic. That is if there is high-quality content created, published, and promoted which ranks high for high search volume keywords, month in and month out.

For example, I work with many eCommerce business owners who happen to be also the expert copywriters who create the content according to what phrases people type in Google search to find answers for and my guidelines.

The well-thought and useful blog posts an eCommerce blog has that provide answers to specific popular questions about a product, a service, a problem or a need, are many times the top organic traffic landing pages attracting brand new visitors each and every month. Investing in SEO is a necessity for survival for any business. SEO builds brands from scratch and allows companies to engage with their future customers or clients at every stage of the sales cycle, through a strategic content creation strategy and implementation.

All businesses now try their best to innovate and find ways to partially (or even fully in some instances) digitalize their offerings, products, and services so they can serve the increasing amounts of requests and orders from their ideal audiences. Without SEO these businesses will never be seen by those people who use Google search engine to find information or buy their products or services.

Can you share some basic Search Engine Optimization tips you have for less experienced marketers?

Absolutely, the most difficult part of Search Engine Optimization for a starter is to find reliable SEO training resources and gurus out there who offer legitimate guidance and advice through their blog posts, courses, and online tutorials.

Information overload is a serious problem especially if you don’t have a mentor to save you from the frustration while you try to learn SEO on your own from the chaotic internet resources.

My advice to less experienced marketers consists of the following:

Find the SEO brand or Guru offering the training style and attitude that fits you (video tutorials, blog posts, audio tutorials, etc). Start a test blog to practice what you learn in the online tutorials (you can even test the strategies you learn on your own website as a marketer and practice everything you learn from your favorite SEO brand or guru). Focus on understanding how the basic elements of an SEO campaign work: Keyword Research, Top Page Competition Analysis, Content Creation/Copywriting, On-page SEO, Technical SEO, Off-page SEO, Brand Building and Personal “EAT” building (as mentioned earlier, building your “Expertise — Authoritativeness — Trustworthiness” score as a company and as the expert author behind a brand, is crucial for long-term success with SEO (even if Google does not categorize it as one of their direct ranking factors).

What “3 Non-Intuitive Marketing Strategies” have been most effective for you in your industry?

#1: Sharing my personal entrepreneurship story publicly

A few years ago I was invited to share my personal story as a Search Engine Optimization solopreneur at one of the top entrepreneurship media outlets in my country. The title of the article was “Meet Joanna Vaiou who chased and achieved her dreams!” It was one of my first interviews in my country Greece so I wasn’t so comfortable sharing my story and my journey. I had doubts and I also pondered for a while on other people’s potential criticism. While these feelings are normal and human, I disregarded it all and went for the national interview. I was honest, vulnerable, strong, and fully present. I shared a piece of my life’s story. The results were amazing. I received positive feedback and comments and I was also approached by business owners who reached out to me for professional SEO help. Today, we still maintain a mutually respectful, beneficial, and successful professional relationship.

Key takeaway: Do not be afraid to share your personal story and be seen as vulnerable to others. There are people out there who would be so empowered by your words and your example and would maybe feel inspired to take custom action for their own life and see where the effort takes them. Business-wise, always remember that people do business with people they know, like, and trust. As a result, the best thing you can do is to show your true self so the right people reach out to you through the truths and information you share about yourself.

#2: Traveling abroad and speaking to people

In 2011 I flew to Barcelona with my friend for 11 days as a break from my online SEO self-studies. It was summer and very hot outside. We were looking to find a coffee shop with tables having a shadow to enjoy a beverage. No table was free under with an umbrella to protect us from the sun. There was one table with a young woman sitting by herself, enjoying her coffee. I kindly asked her if we could join her. We sat together and talked about our life. One year later she came to visit Greece and we met in Athens and hosted her for one night. The next morning she went to a Greek island to meet a friend of hers. Both my friend and her friend were living the remote work and travel lifestyle. Her friend in the Greek island happened to need an SEO professional for his eCommerce business at the time. As a result, she introduced us and this is how my first remote work and travel opportunity manifested. My dream opportunity manifested in my life through a referral: a friend that I met one year earlier in a foreign country because I asked her if we could sit with her and enjoy a coffee under a shadow together. By traveling abroad, I met my first digital nomads who were already living the life that I wanted for myself. So this lifestyle became possible for me too.

Key takeaway: Do not underestimate the power of just taking yourself on a trip abroad and speaking to people around you. Traveling and making friends creates opportunities. Keep in contact with your friends. Offer your help wherever and however you can. You never know when the opportunity will appear in your life or when they will need you (or someone that they know, will). It may sound radical but sometimes the best marketing strategy is to just step out of your comfort zone, travel, and speak to other people. Be real, be friendly, be honest, and vibe high.

Example #3: Keeping an eye on what reporters need and crafting thoughtful and useful responses

As I practice what I preach, in the effort of building my own personal brand’s “EAT” score, the last one and a half years I have been investing my time in a network named “HARO” (Help a Reporter Out). HARO is a digital PR network where journalists and reporters who need quotes for their articles interact with sources. “Source” is anyone who has relevant and useful information to share about one or more topics of their expertise. “Sources” subscribe to a 3 times a day email notification series/requests from journalists and reporters who ask for answers to their topics of interest as declared. Sources then choose what requests they want to offer their advice to for free. If chosen, they get a brand mention and a backlink to their website from the published article, in exchange for the time they invested in preparing and sending their reply.

Key takeaway: HARO editorial link acquiring is time-consuming and requires you to be consistent to start seeing results. A few examples of what you can expect from HARO are improved rankings, new brand mentions, and new requests for your professional services. These links can be of top quality as they are published on highly authoritative and relevant (to your industry) publications. These are the best links you can get for your brand in an honest and legitimate way. HARO is worth your time and helps you by boosting your credibility, authority, and trust in the eyes of Google and of Google’s users.

If you were only allowed to run paid ads on 1 platform (in your industry) over the next 12 months, what would it be and why?

If I was only allowed to run paid ads in my industry on 1 platform that would be Linkedin. The reason is that Linkedin is the social network for business oriented people who mostly care about business development or career advancement.

Linkedin is the place where the decision-makers spend most of their online time, compared to other social networks, in my experience. When it comes to social networks, the highest quality leads for digital marketing professionals comes from Linkedin.

If you haven’t yet built a decent presence on Linkedin as a digital service professional, I highly recommend you start building your personal brand on Linkedin ASAP. There is a massive opportunity on Linkedin right now and the great thing is that if you do it right, you might not need to pay for ads. The organic reach on Linkedin posts that go viral works wonders these days.

Even if Linkedin is a network of business development or career improvement-oriented people, you may notice that it has also become a human-friendly network. It is not just a network for HR professionals and it is not a place where everyone all the time writes and posts about how amazing their products or services are. People many times share their very personal experiences and let themselves become vulnerable. Many times this action results in empowering many others to do the same and new amazing movements are being born.

Linkedin is a great human network to make new friends, find new employees to hire, meet your future service providers or your future clients. Whatever each person is looking to find when it comes to networking and business, they can find it on Linkedin.

One more question! You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

If I could inspire a movement through a message that I would share with the world it could easily have the name of “built yourself up and the rest will follow”.

I find it amazing how many people live all their lives feeling unhappy inside because they haven’t taken the risks to find and pursue their heart’s true calling. In my experience, if I turn back 15 years ago, I had no idea how strong I was and what massive power I had in me to make things happen for me.

We underestimate our own power which reduces and minimizes our own potential. It is easier to blame others for our shortcomings or our unhappiness, as we assign the responsibility for our life to someone else. Suddenly we feel “lighter”. Suddenly, nothing is our fault.

When we assign the burden of responsibility for our life to someone else we also hand them our own power. We become weak, vulnerable, and disempowered human beings. My life’s lesson and advice is to snatch that power back and see your life’s game change.

Believe in your own power to direct your own life and also be the protagonist. Your life is your movie, why on earth would you give the remote control to anyone else? Who claims to know yourself better than you know yourself?

Make sure you learn how to love and provide for yourself first. Fill your own cup first. All the rest in your life, the things you dream of and situations you want to see yourself in, will follow.

Thank you so much for sharing so much value with us!