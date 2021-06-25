How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Jhonathon Jacob Badalof & Kage Spatz

I encourage individuals to share more information about ideas, tips, and products and services that most people would not know by a simple search result.

Asa part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Jhonathon Jacob Badalof.

Jhonathon is a Project Manager at Sunlight Media in Downtown Los Angeles, collaborating with clients on creative solutions for campaigns. His skill sets also include social media marketing, eCommerce, brand development, content writing, programming, web design, and graphic design.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

I remember clearly during my studies at university when the university professor asked, “What is Marketing?” This question evoked many student responses. To list a few statements, students shared comments like “upselling,” “advertisements,” and “branding.” However, the professor shook his head and said, “customer satisfaction!” He continued with a brief spiel about how we as a society rely on it so much from a confirmation page on Amazon to a simple font type on mobile phones. That idea remains relevant to me presently.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

As many would agree, the “tipping point” for success began with a great network. To achieve this network, I made the sacrifice to spend less time working two or three jobs as a server, teacher, and film crew member, to devoting most of my time to applying for countless careers and reaching out to Directors, CEO’s, Marketers, Human Resource, and Sales experts through social media, email, career pages, and the employment agencies. For anyone who wants to expand their network, I encourage individuals to try and live life how they envision it and grow networks with like-minded people.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

With good timing and persistence, my initial email to the CEO of Sunlight Media, Mr. Frisina, landed my Marketing career at the company. I appreciate his consideration in allowing me to provide marketing services to showcase my hardworking personality during my internship. Also, he has always demonstrated patience, guidance, and generosity during my employment.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

For Marketers losing inspiration in daily workloads, it is important to understand that Marketing falls into a wide array of business services. To elaborate, Marketing enables individuals to shift from different departments such as eCommerce, social media, content writing, and more. Marketing is also a great career for working remotely, which means that individuals may balance other hobbies, careers, and travel while providing their marketing services.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. Where do you see the future of marketing headed?

In regards to Google and Facebook, it is best to develop a greater understanding of how the search engine algorithms collect and process data and then optimize content and brands to exceed the set standards presented by search engines. As a solution, research and networking with various software allow for better search engine optimization strategies. Additionally, industry leaders stay relevant by updating brand products and services for clients while keeping up to date on trending markets.

What 5 things do you wish someone told you before you started?

Five important values one should acknowledge before beginning a career is to:

Demonstrate seriousness in all tasks. The people you work with may not always share your work history, so focus on all work assignments when it is demanded. Provide more than what is expected. Individuals can save more time and enhance products and services by allocating additional time to ensuring quality. Know your audience. It is essential to build current networks in addition to expanding networks. Listen more than speak. To grow more as a professional, one must be willing to accept feedback in any form it is communicated. and most importantly, breath more. Having the ability to overcome personal challenges separates one individual from the next.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

Professionals interested in expanding marketing skillsets join groups on websites such as LinkedIn, Reddit, Quora, and Github. Read books based on eCommerce, strategic marketing cases, and affiliate marketing. Also, individuals may expand their marketing skillsets with online courses such as Lynda.com.

Thank you for sharing so many valuable insights with us!