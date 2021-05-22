How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Jessi Rae & Kage Spatz

If your people are at the heart of every decision you make, you’re able to best serve the industry and achieve success.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with my fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Jessi Rae.

Jessi Rae, COO of CannaConnections, producers of CannaGrow, DispensaryNext, and Science of Cannabis Summit. Jessi Rae is COO of CannaConnections and works to provide quality education and networking opportunities for the cannabis community. Jessi currently resides in Eugene, OR, and holds a Bachelor of Arts in History and English from Newman University in Wichita, KS.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

I help review CannaConnections marketing materials, and in my first year, I allowed a social creative to go out with the word “cannabis” spelled incorrectly! While this mistake was embarrassing, I learned it’s critical for me to read aloud when reviewing marketing content, and it’s important to never skim language, even if they’re words you and your team use frequently. A third and fourth set of eyes on your creative work never hurts either.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful to who helped get you to where you are?

I would not be where I am today without the help of Adam Jacques. Adam is a world-renowned cannabis breeder and grower, as well as an educator at our events. When I met Adam, I expressed my desire to work closely with the plant to better understand it, and he invited me to experience his cannabis farm and dispensary in Eugene, OR. In the first years of developing CannaConnections events and educational programs, I simultaneously worked hands-on with the plant at Adam’s farm and dispensary. These experiences were invaluable. Learning how to cultivate, extract, market, distribute, and sell cannabis was essential in helping me understand what our attendees want and need from our education sessions.

Awesome. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. As a “Cannabis Insider”, if you had to advise someone about 5 non-intuitive things needed to succeed in the cannabis industry, what would you say?

Connect with people who don’t share your views. In a world where we’re trying to determine the best way to normalize cannabis, it’s imperative we connect with others who don’t share the same beliefs as us. Whether you’re a consumer viewing cannabis as medicine versus a narcotic drug, a grower promoting organic cultivation above all else, or a manufacturer arguing CRC extraction doesn’t fully represent the plant, it’s important to share your views and digest the other side’s beliefs as well. Seeing cannabis from other people’s perspectives helps us find the best path for cannabis legalization.

Trust your moral compass. If it doesn’t seem like there’s something real beneath what a company or person is offering, listen to your instincts. Let those feelings be the catalyst for further research to make sure you’re linking up with someone who shares your same goals.

Fire the right (wrong) clients. You heard me right. Fire your clients. Not all of them, of course, but the ones who don’t support your mission or a fruitful future for the cannabis industry. From personal experience planning events, sometimes I want to make a sale work or an educator fit in the agenda just because we’ve put effort into the relationship. But if the company or speaker doesn’t support our attendee base and passion for education, it’s essential to cut ties.

Work hands-on with the plant. Whether you’re a marketing-guru, lighting expert, or financial advisor in the cannabis industry, you cannot fully understand the gravity of cannabis and what it can do for this world without working with it on a regular basis. If you’re not cultivating, manufacturing, or retailing the plant personally, work with a producer or retailer that will let you experience cannabis hands-on.

Love the journey. From license visits to marketing hurdles to bank accounts being closed, love the cannabis journey that you are on. It’s a tough but unique experience to help cannabis legalization come to fruition. Document what you’re experiencing and appreciate the path you’re on so you can share the ups and downs with others.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the cannabis industry?

There’s so much to be excited about in the cannabis industry, but I’m most looking forward to the end goals of federal legalization, consistent research of cannabis for medicinal and recreational purposes, and normalization of cannabis use. I believe all of these things are possible with continued education.

If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?

As a producer of events, one of my concerns is the number of conferences that falsely promote cannabis education and attendee numbers. Many are “pay to play” and only allow people to speak if they buy a booth or sponsorship. As a result, their panels consist of 4–6 individuals trying to simultaneously pitch their services or products to attendees. These events don’t necessarily offer a focus either and are often geared towards anything cannabis-related. Essentially an event for the sake of having an event, trying to be an “everything for everyone” show. Conferences with non-focused content are time wasters for almost everyone involved and can make our industry seem disorganized to that outside of it. Sure, you can get some networking done, but we need to represent the core cannabis practitioners that have developed tribal-knowledge and help share that with the world. We find events are most successful when they serve a distinct purpose for those attending and exhibiting. Many cannabis conferences also falsify their attendee numbers to show a greater turnout than what was truly experienced, which sours all involved. Event producers can improve the industry by providing true continued-education courses led by one or two individuals, not allowing sales pitches during presentations, focusing the overall show content, and being honest about attendee numbers.

Another one of my greatest concerns is the release of those incarcerated for cannabis-related minor offenses along with the expungement of minor offenders’ records. If we’re going to push forward towards legalization, we must care for those who have been negatively affected by prohibition. The worst-case scenario in all of this is cannabis becoming legalized, yet there are still people sitting in jail or unable to work because of their past with the plant.

I also have concerns about product quality as new states legalize and operations expand. I feel it’s important that the original breeders and growers are at the forefront of legalization to ensure quality products are going out to the masses. We can still taste and feel their passion behind the plant, and we must continue to do so for cannabis to find its way into everyday life.

What are your thoughts about the federal legalization of cannabis? If you could speak to your Senator, what would be your most persuasive argument regarding why they should or should not pursue federal legalization?

Federal legalization of cannabis is a beast to tackle, but it’s necessary. Every day we go without federal legalization of cannabis, a cancer patient loses another day on this earth, an epileptic child seizes again, or an MS patient feels unbearable pain for one day longer. We shouldn’t allow a single person to live less of life just because cannabis isn’t legal. Hopefully, for Senators and other humans alike, they’ll realize there’s no reason to continue people’s suffering over federal legalization of cannabis.

Today, cigarettes are legal, but they are heavily regulated, highly taxed, and they are somewhat socially marginalized. Would you like cannabis to have a similar status to cigarettes or different? Can you explain?

Cannabis is unlike any substance we’ve encountered as a society. It can be used medicinally and recreationally in a variety of strengths and methods, and you can’t overdose on cannabis. We like to compare cannabis to alcohol or tobacco because it’s a prohibited substance working its way mainstream, but there’s a deadly amount of alcohol you can intake, and cigarettes or chew don’t have benefits beyond curbing an addict’s nicotine cravings. Taking a shot of whiskey hasn’t stopped a seizure, nor has smoked a cigarette. Cannabis does need to be researched and regulated, but with a new set of standards separate from tobacco or alcohol that allow this plant to reach its full potential.

One more question! You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

It’s not my original idea, but if I could inspire any movement toward the greater good, it would be one of Servant Leadership. No matter what industry you’re involved in, try leading by being a servant first. This means anticipating your employee, client, and community needs before your own. If your people are at the heart of every decision you make, you’re able to best serve the industry and achieve success.

Thank you so much for sharing so much value with us!