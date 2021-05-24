How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Jeff Schmitz & Kage Spatz

First, focusing on the customer buying journey AND the seller’s journey has been an extremely important marketing strategy for us. It might seem self-explanatory, but you’d be surprised how many marketers in this industry tend to forget about the seller’s journey when they’re promoting new products and solutions. Last month, we actually launched a new digital marketing tool called our Solutions Pathway, as a means of supporting our partners during the seller’s journey. It’s a learning pathway that they can take at their own pace and is full of FAQs, demo videos, and other information meant to guide them when selecting and configuring products.

Asa part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with my fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Jeff Schmitz.

Jeff Schmitz currently serves as a chief marketing officer of Zebra Technologies, a role he has had since joining the company in February 2016. Prior to Zebra, he served as executive vice president for multiple business units and sales at Spirent Communications where he had also held several other senior leadership roles including chief marketing officer and vice president of networks & applications. Mr Schmitz holds a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Marquette University and a Master of Science degree in computer science from the Illinois Institute of Technology.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

One of the funniest mistakes I can recall making at the start of my marketing career was during my transition from engineering. That transition was like going to a country where I didn’t know the language but had to catch on fast. I can remember discussions about “MQLs” and “Impressions” and I didn’t really know what was going on.

As a former General Manager, I know my way around a P&L statement, which is the language in the C-suite. Unfortunately, marketing lingo does not translate very well there. As marketers, I think we have an obligation to translate our craft into C-Suite language while educating them about modern marketing techniques.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

One of my favorite sayings is, “getting results, building teams, and having fun.” You can build teams and work hard all day long to try and achieve the results you want, but if you’re not having fun while doing it, you’re going to burn out fast. It can be really easy to get caught up in your marketing priorities or business objectives and be so tunnel-focused that you lose sight of your “why.” For me, working on projects I’m passionate about and with other people, cross-functionally is why I get up every day and do what I do. Marketers traditionally find themselves burnt out when they forget why we’re in the roles we are in.

I think it’s also important to ensure that you put at least as much effort into elevating your own business acumen and that of your team versus just sharpening your marketing skills in key disciplines (such as digital, analytics, and public relations). Focus on having an impact on the future of the business instead of just measuring and justifying the impact you’ve had in the past.

Great advice. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. As you know Google and other search engines constantly update their search algorithms. Today, do you believe that Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is still an important part of any long-term marketing plan? Can you explain why?

Search engines have become so prevalent in our daily lives that they’re often the first thing we think to turn to when solving a problem. Whether we’re looking something up on our phones or computers or even just using home assistant devices such as Alexa or Google Home, these tools all depend on SEO and its ability to help us quickly find the information we seek. Search engines like Google are constantly tweaking their algorithms to align with user needs and behavior as more households turn to use smart listening devices.

For any long-term marketing plan, SEO has become an extremely important component as it impacts all stages of the buyer’s journey. By using SEO, marketers can be right where their audience is and offer them relevant content to meet their needs. It also gives organizations the ability to draw people to their site with a mixture of top of the funnel informational content through the bottom of the funnel brand research and review content.

Can you share some basic Search Engine Optimization tips you have for less experienced marketers?

I think one of the more obvious ones is to focus on the user and ensure you’re creating high-quality content that meets their needs. This is the cornerstone of any basic SEO strategy. A good place to start is by making sure you understand who your audience is and how they search as this will help you define your keyword research and targeting strategy. For example, what keywords should they be searching to find a service or product like yours?

Another tip I would share is to also consider user intent when researching. A simple strategy is to search for your own target keywords and look at what is in the search results. That is a great indication of the type of content that users are looking for, and looking through the results will give you an idea of the types of content that will serve that user’s intent and the formats of the content, which could include blogs, articles, infographics or videos.

In today’s technology-driven world, making sure your SEO is optimized for mobile as well as your website is crucial. When indexing a website, Google takes a mobile-first approach which means that it predominantly uses the mobile version of your site for indexing and ranking. If you consider how and when people use search engines to look something up, it often happens away from home or a computer. They’re using their mobile devices to search for everything from where to eat dinner that night to which retailers offer grocery delivery that can be on their doorstep.

What “3 Non-Intuitive Marketing Strategies” have been most effective for you in your industry?

First, focusing on the customer buying journey AND the seller’s journey has been an extremely important marketing strategy for us. It might seem self-explanatory, but you’d be surprised how many marketers in this industry tend to forget about the seller’s journey when they’re promoting new products and solutions. Last month, we actually launched a new digital marketing tool called our Solutions Pathway, as a means of supporting our partners during the seller’s journey. It’s a learning pathway that they can take at their own pace and is full of FAQs, demo videos, and other information meant to guide them when selecting and configuring products.

Another non-intuitive marketing strategy that has been effective for us has involved taking a step away from excessive marketing communications spend and energy for product launches. Instead, we’re doubling down on broader go-to-market readiness activities and initiatives for launch and refocusing our marketing communication efforts on portfolio, thought leadership, advocacy, and lifecycle. A great example of this is our PR team, which we expanded a few years back and now refer to as our Public Relations, Thought Leadership & Advocacy (PRTLA) team.

Finally, we have switched to having marketing champion the pursuit of new use cases and/or market segments to drive top-line growth for the business with a clear business case, GTM strategy, and execution plan. Driving growth into our adjacencies, such as government, has been a huge focus for marketing the last few years.

If you were only allowed to run paid ads on 1 platform (in your industry) over the next 12 months, what would it be and why?

Picking one paid platform is a lot like picking your favorite child — you love each of them for different reasons and having to pick one would have negative consequences. However, if I was forced to pick just one, I think it would have to be programmatic display. This might seem like an odd choice, but the reason is simple.

There is no organic substitute for programmatic display. If you could not do paid search, you could leverage your web content and boost your organic search results for your key search terms. You could also double down on organic social content and strategically share to maximize reach. The downside is that this would take an immense amount of focus and resources but could mitigate some of the risks of not having paid tactics in those areas.

The programmatic display gives you reach into new and existing audiences that other platforms cannot provide at the lowest cost per impression. This also allows for retargeting to continue engagement. The risk is that the platform is typically known as an awareness platform, so messaging and creative would have to be extremely compelling to break through the clutter.

If boosting organic search and social were not possible, I would consider LinkedIn as the paid platform of choice. It has several options, such as sponsored content and text ads display. It also offers good targeting opportunities for the B2B audience, however, LinkedIn tends to be a more expensive platform due to the B2B relevance, so the reach will not be as broad.

A multi-platform strategy for digital marketing is the preferred approach to ensure you are meeting your customers where they are and engaging with them at the right moment, so hopefully, this question remains hypothetical.

One more question! You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I think the most impactful movement I could inspire would be to tell people to always keep learning, both at work and in their personal lives. Our company is a huge advocate of continued learning and encouraging our employees to pursue ongoing development in their professional careers and outside of work. While I’m in the office, I keep a notebook on me that includes a list of reminders that I am working on to improve. Sometimes it’s a little thing, like remembering to smile when meeting people in the hallway or elevator at work. It sounds so simple, but we can get so busy and wrapped up in our own work that we tend to forget to do some of these things!

Outside of work, I’ve focused on doing it yourself projects. Right now I am replacing all the trim and crown molding in my kitchen. I’ve also been teaching myself how to sew! It started off as a project to make my own bags game (some people also know it as corn hole), but once I finished, I started making other items as well. With the vast amount of resources at hand, it’s become so easy to learn and try different activities.

Thank you so much for sharing so much value with us!