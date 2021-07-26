How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Jeff Ferguson of UCLA & Amplitude Digital & Kage Spatz

Doing things like developing relevant and authoritative content for your target audience, putting it on a properly-built, fast-loading, mobile-friendly website, and obtaining links from other relevant and authoritative websites are table stakes these days. If you’re not willing to do these things, then why bother having a website at all?

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Jeff Ferguson.

Jeff Ferguson is the Head of Production at Amplitude Digital. He has worked with renowned brands such as Belkin, eHarmony, Manchester United, Paychex, Sony, PetSmart, Popcornopolis, The Smithsonian, and many more. Honored as one of PPC Hero’s “Top 25 Most Influential PPC Experts” for 3 years in a row, Jeff is a regular presenter at Ad:tech, Conversion Conference, Search Marketing Expo (SMX), and the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), among others.

Jeff is a columnist for Search Engine Journal and an adjunct professor for UCLA. Jeff also volunteers time with the SEM Professional Organization (SEMPO) and Digital Analytics Associations (DAA) on both the national and regional levels, serving as a board member of the Los Angeles chapter.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

This is funny to me now, but then, not so much. Early on, while working at the first job I had out of college, I learned a valuable lesson about picking my battles.

While I held the title of “Webmaster” and wrangled all things digital marketing for the company, I was asked by the head of marketing to write sales copy for an upcoming update of a dental office point-of-sale software the company had sold for years. Like I mentioned earlier, I had initially wanted to become a copywriter, so I took the assignment very seriously.

I proudly turned it in and waited for the day it would appear in various marketing materials. Not long before the day, the copy was to go to press, and my boss pulled me aside to let me know that they had hired another copywriter to “punch up” my writing.

For some reason, I was furious. As far as I was concerned, that copy was perfect as is, and how dare they mess with my work. While I was able to hold back much of my anger when talking to the VP, it was evident that this was a hill I was willing to die on. I was so angry that my boss sent me home early, telling me to cool off before coming back to work.

The next day, I ran into the freelance copywriter they hired to revise my work. In hushed tones, he told me outright that it was kind of silly for them to pay him for what he was doing since the work was already great. He admitted that he was basically “dotting i’s and crossing t’s” and that I had a future in writing.

My takeaway from all of this was patience. When I was told that my work was getting revised, I had no idea what extent, and if I had shown some patience by waiting to see the changes, I would have saved myself the embarrassment of my outburst in front of my boss.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

There’s a really weird movement lately that seems to be part of the “hustle” movement in business where some articles are telling entrepreneurs that if they really want to “make it” in business, they need to start waking up early.

Ignore this. Get some damn sleep.

Where this comes from is the tendency for many entrepreneurs to be “early wakers” for a variety of reasons. Sometimes it’s anxiety, other times it’s just the way they are wired, but trust me, most of us would rather sleep in on the weekend.

I’ve embraced my early waking due to anxiety and it’s helped me expand how I work and play; however, if this isn’t the way you’re wired, don’t force yourself to be awake when your body isn’t ready. The better advice is learn to work within the confines of how your body naturally operates.

Trying to make yourself into an early bird for work will just burn you out.

Refreshing to hear advice that says waking up early isn’t for everyone. As you know Google and other search engines constantly update their search algorithms. Do you believe that Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is still an important part of any long-term marketing plan today?

Modern Search Engine Optimization is a long-term marketing plan. SEO is really a repackaged combination of marketing, website development, and public relations tactics that any self-respecting business owner in the 21st century should be doing anyway even if search engines didn’t exist that also happen to help with organic search placement.

Doing things like developing relevant and authoritative content for your target audience, putting it on a properly-built, fast-loading, mobile-friendly website, and obtaining links from other relevant and authoritative websites are table stakes these days. If you’re not willing to do these things, then why bother having a website at all?

Can you share some basic Search Engine Optimization tips you have for less experienced marketers?

Sadly, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is still sold as some sort of magical, dark art that mere mortals will never understand. In reality, as I said above, it’s really just modern marketing using the tools available to everyone.

Don’t get lost in terms like “on-page” and “off-page” SEO or technical SEO. I think it’s easier to break things down into three big piles.

Assets refers to all the content on your website — blog posts, product descriptions, press releases — whatever. SEO nerds love to get caught up in the idea of “SEO content” as a way to state that you should write content that people are looking for already, which is a good idea, but a bit backwards. Instead, modern copywriters should be writing for their target audience, who, in our current times, is an audience that uses search engines to find information.

This sounds like a matter of semantics, but it can make all the difference in the world between writing sub-par content that was designed just to “rank” on search engines and writing copy that ticks all the boxes of helping the consumer along their journey, informing them of your brand, selling your product or service, AND showing up properly on relevant search results.

Architecture refers to the design of the collection of web pages that is your website. This is everything from the layout of the navigation, the links between content, the HTML and other code that creates the page, the images, the speed at which the page loads, and how well it shows up on a myriad of mobile devices. This often gets called “Technical SEO,” but again, all of the items I mentioned above (and more) are all items that you should be doing anyway for the benefit of your target audience, even if search engines didn’t exist.

There are, of course, exceptions in the form of some things you can do directly for search engines, but those are rare in the grand scheme of things. The point is to stop thinking of these things as “Good for SEO” and start thinking of them as table stakes for a successful website.

Finally, there’s Authority, which, in the world of SEO, refers to links from other web pages containing content created by authoritative sources. If you’ve brushed up against SEO before, you’ve probably heard the term “link building” as some sort of unique concept to the business, but in reality, good link building is Public Relations.

Sure, there are a bunch of hacker-like tricks that some SEO firms will try and sell you that might move the needle a bit, but in reality, these can all be dwarfed by what a publicist can do as part of the regular job. The only difference here is making sure that those links go the right content on a website, which is rarely the home page.

The point here is that most organizations have the skill sets to become an SEO powerhouse if they just take the time to upgrade things a bit to a world where search engines are one of the primary ways modern audiences seek out information.

What “3 Non-Intuitive Marketing Strategies” have been most effective for you in your industry?

Sadly, one of the most non-intuitive marketing strategies in my industry these days is the concept of “media planning”. Media planning is the time-tested technique of assessing the target audience for a product or service, analyzing their media habits, and organizing a collection of media options that align with the various touchpoints along the consumer journey to obtain this audience as a customer and keep them coming back for more.

Unfortunately, most media work these days is just executing a collection of tactics that are shouted at agencies by their clients because they read an article that said one of their competitors was already there, despite the fact that there was no information on how successful that campaign was in the end.

At my agency, we have many a client who arrived at our door with a busted paid search advertising campaign or wanted to expand into social media but didn’t have the resources to do it themselves. However, the days of clients appearing with a product, a budget, and a sales goal and asking for a proper plan are few and far between, and the advertising world has suffered from this lack of planning.

So, my first non-intuitive marketing strategy is to actually write a damned marketing strategy that is based on more than, “Should we do Google Ads?” This leads me to my second non-intuitive marketing strategy — plan for the entire consumer journey.

If you’re like most marketers these days, you’re overly fixated on the consumer journey elements that lead up to and include a purchase, such as Awareness and Consideration. However, there are several steps after Purchase that often get overlooked, much to the detriment of the consumers and a business’s bottom line.

Make sure you have steps in place to address usage by including an onboarding process, even for the simplest products. Then make sure to address the all-important re-purchase step by way of remarketing or a dozen other tactics. Finally, have a plan for Advocacy — make your customers into raving fans and you’ll build a new source of sales the likes of which you’ve never seen before.

My third non-intuitive marketing strategy is, “Stop yelling at people and be helpful.” Growing up in Los Angeles, a major media market that is also a giant “local” market, I saw ads of every shape and size, and back then (1970s and 80s), it was all about the yelling. One of my favorite memories is of a local used car dealer, Cal Worthington, who would literally ride around on various animals during his ads — sometimes a tiger, sometimes an elephant — but always something crazy. After that, it was just all yelling about the price of various cars in the lots at the moment, then a catchy theme song that, to this day, I can’t get out of my head (“Go see Cal! Go see Cal! Go see Cal!”).

These days, yelling is still a viable creative strategy, but rarely is it the only marketing strategy a brand is using to get its message across to a target audience that is inundated with advertising messaging around every corner. This is where “helping” comes into play.

Some call it “Content Marketing,” some just call it good old fashioned copywriting, but either way, the ability to help your prospective customers on a massive scale is much easier than it was 50 years ago when customers needed to mail in proof of purchase barcodes for a free pamphlet of recipes for the holidays.

Help your customers however you can: helpful content that gives them ideas for their next birthday party, helpful videos that show them how to put something together, helpful podcasts that tell them the latest stock market gossip — the list can go on and on.

If you were only allowed to run paid ads on 1 platform (in your industry) over the next 12 months, what would it be and why?

If I were only allowed to run paid ads on one platform over the next twelve months, I would tell the person who told me that I couldn’t execute a proper media plan because of some sort of weird challenge that marketing and advertising doesn’t work that way.

Look, I get it, I’ve been in plenty of meetings where the CEO asked, “If you had one dollar to spend on advertising, where would you spend it?” and other similar challenges, but it’s hard to take them seriously, even if they’re just a game.

A proper advertising strategy speaks to consumers at various touchpoints along a winding consumer journey loaded with many distractions and temptations. In the age of mega-platforms like Facebook, where you can speak to your potential customers at many of those touchpoints, it’s easy to answer, “Look, if I have to pick one, I guess we’ll do this,” but I think that leads us down a path that we’re already too far down with modern marketing.

As I stated in one of my other answers, proper marketing planning and strategy is rare these days. Instead, it’s been replaced with a cobbled-together collection of tactics that are based on chasing the latest bright, shiny object that all the kids are using these days.

Sometimes brands with tons of money luck out and look like geniuses for embracing “the new,” but meanwhile, tons of other businesses are just throwing money out the window because one of their grandkids told them they should be on TikTok.

As a professional marketer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

There are two things I would love to see happen, both involve working with young people.

We need to find a way to help high school students learn how to “adult” better these days. Before the 1970s, high schools used to provide “Home Economics” classes that taught basic cooking and cleaning skills and sections about home finances, balancing your checkbook, and so much more. When I was in elementary school in the mid-1980s, these classes were turned into “electives” and then eventually done away with entirely.

Another is giving young entrepreneurs access to resources to develop their ideas. My partner, Ellen, is a CASA here in Los Angeles, a program that works with individual wards of the state who would usually get lost in the system if not for people like her. Many of these kids are bursting with ideas, but most of them go unheard because the system focuses more on just getting them out of the system rather than setting them up for success.

One more before we go: What quote would you say has inspired you the most in your life or career?

One of my early mentors once told me his favorite piece of advice: “Don’t be an asshole.”

He didn’t mean I was an asshole at the time, but having that kind of attitude in business doesn’t get people very far. I’ve kind of used that as my North Star in my life the best I can, and I think it’s one of the reasons why most of my agency’s business comes from referrals.

Thank you for sharing so much value with our audience today!