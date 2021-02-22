How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Janielle Denier & Kage Spatz

I would like to inspire professionals to utilize the power of data to their advantage.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Janielle Denier.

I had the pleasure to interview Janielle Denier, CEO of Rainfactory Inc. Janielle is an award-winning marketing professional with more than 14 years of hands-on experience managing enterprise online advertising. Janielle is an industry leader with a deep knowledge of attribution modeling beyond last click model in order to drive record month over month and year over year revenue growth, making her a formidable resource.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

Mistakes are essential to growth, and when I was starting out, I was very conscious about not having any typos on ads and assets, but this is an inevitable part of the creation process. I have had my fair share of little mistakes that made me the detail-oriented person I am today, so lesson learned: always cross-check your output, and it is helpful to do this with a team. Another memorable marketing blooper would be the time I turned to Google for advice regarding a display ad, I went on and followed the advice I saw online, it resulted in a 90% decrease in traffic, and I ended up re-creating the entire campaign. This mishap definitely taught me the importance of testing and backing strategies up with the current data at hand.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

The “tipping point” in my career would be the time my team lead left the company I was working for previously, and this left me with more responsibilities on my plate. I was very grateful for this experience as I was left to manage other junior team members. This ended up being very crucial for my professional progression, as this taught me valuable lessons in leadership. Being placed in a leadership position, I was focused on creating new systems on how to do things more efficiently. When evaluating your current processes, look into removing unnecessary steps. A key learning I would highlight is that even though you are on top, you can always learn from other people, so push that ego aside. Also, testing is an excellent way to perform conflict resolution.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

A partner in Rainfactory, who is also one of my dear friends is Kaitlyn Witman, is currently working as the Chief Operating Officer. She is incredible at building efficient processes and automating the little things. She is a big reason why Rainfactory is very scalable, she is a seasoned expert in understanding how to best cut costs without ever giving up quality. Having someone to tackle new challenges is very motivating and keeps you in check.

We had the pleasure of meeting when I was still working for a startup specializing in web development. The company I worked for had a sister company and that is where Kaitlyn worked, there was an after-hours get together over drinks and that was our initial touchpoint. We had such an amazing discussion and this led to the birth of Rainfactory Inc., we immediately got our first client Jibo, which ended up in a successful crowdfunding campaign.

Wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

I have seen many individuals burnout in this industry relatively quickly, and I’d like to leave two simple tips on avoiding this from happening to anyone. One would be to make sure to take breaks throughout the day. This is essential to keep you on top of your creative process. The second would be to maintain a regular exercise routine. You need to keep your body in sync with your mental progression.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. Where do you see the future of marketing headed?

In the fields of crowdfunding and e-commerce, we’re seeing how video ads are becoming more and more impactful in terms of conversion as this explains things to a consumer in a fast and convenient way. In this day and age, Influencers are being more nuanced as this is how consumers look for third party reviews. The social media landscape is drastically evolving and I believe there will be cross-platform integrations in the near future.

What 5 things do you wish someone told you before you started?

The Internet never sleeps. Campaigns will go on. Make sure to cross-check your campaigns before publishing them so you can have a good night’s sleep. Not everything can be solved with math. You need to develop an intuition towards things. It’s okay to make mistakes as long as you learn from them. You could never truly master online marketing because the tools will constantly change. Take a break when you need to. Rest is crucial for optimum performance.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I always make sure to keep up with the latest marketing trends through Search Engine Land, SEM Rush, and Social Media Examiner. I do not particularly have a go-to from these three as I think it is important to always use different resources to gain a wider perspective. Take the best practices, solutions, strategies, and case studies from each.

One more before we go: If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I am an advocate of doing your own research and standing by what you believe in. To integrate this with the industry I am currently in, I would like to inspire professionals to utilize the power of data to their advantage.

Thank you for sharing so many fantastic insights with us!