How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Ivan Chirkov & Kage Spatz

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Ivan Chirkov.

Ivan Chirkov is the Head of Brand at Movavi, an international IT company and a global leader in developing and creating interactive tools for video, audio, and document editing. Ivan specializes in branding, multicultural marketing, and creative communications and teaches courses at a Mini MBA program. Before joining Movavi in 2019, he has worked on projects for Thomson Reuters, Softline Russia, Microsoft Russia, and Irn Bru Russia.

Thank you for doing this! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

Once, we developed a brand character for a national advertising campaign. The focus was on the main model: she had to have red hair. At the time, that seemed crucial to me in order to set the brand apart from the competition. Unfortunately (or fortunately) the hair dye ran out just as the team had to start dyeing the model’s hair. It took us some time to process whether or not losing this prominent feature was crucial to our success, but we made a collective decision to proceed with the model’s natural hair color.

In the end, everyone fell in love with our advertising campaign, saying how beautiful our character was and pointing out that her beauty came from her looking natural. At that point, I realized that it’s OK to step away from certain parts of branding as they may not be as valuable to consumers as it may be for marketers. Now I’m trying to take things easier, even if sometimes it may seem that lacking those details makes the message less vocal.

Perhaps, by letting go of something important, you can step on a path to greater success and get more value out of it.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

The turning point was hiring the first person. That’s when I realized that I really enjoy working with a team, finding valuable talent, and reinforcing my expertise with the help of the cool people around me.

The second moment was during my time at Zarplata.ru. We developed the first brandbook and tone of voice, which completely changed the perception of the brand — it was incredibly cool and we were very proud of our work.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

There are two people — my wife and Joanne Rowling.

My wife encourages me to look at the world through a wider lens, which comes in very handy in marketing.

Joanne Rowling taught me to believe in magic and created the most genius marketing franchise of all time.

Well and yes, funny enough, thanks to the latter woman, I met the former.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

1) Try to look at multiple dimensions at once: text + visual + sound. I think that the strongest brands are those that can be identified by a distinct sound or a simple description. Like the famous “pssssss” in the Schweppes ad. As soon as I hear someone nearby opening a bottle of soda I immediately think of Schweppes. That’s the only soda brand that comes to mind.

In general, I believe in the power of sound design. I think it is one of the most underestimated and underutilized tools in marketing.

2) Don’t overthink. The whole problem with marketing is that sometimes we think too much about metrics, product, project, competitors, and how to make it better. At some point we trap ourselves and that’s when we burn out. I think it is super important to be able to take a pause and just stop thinking about work. It’s ideal to pack a backpack, turn off your phone and go into the mountains.

3) And one more tip — don’t do something you’ll regret later. Reputation takes years to build and can collapse in an instant. Risk management in 2021 is the best thing you can do.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. In your industry, where do you see the future of marketing going?

I think that marketing should evolve into Mercury from Marvel Comics. The whole world is so slow, and marketing runs faster than a human thought, creating breakthrough products and getting ahead of time.

What 5 things do you wish someone told you before you started?

“People love cute cats, not business news.” As it happens, my press releases are in constant competition with news about cats, beautiful retrievers, and other adorable animals. It’s hard to win as business news doesn’t bring as much traffic and entertainment to the readers as cute cats. “Clearly distinguish between your views and those of your audience.” At one point in my career, I developed great key visuals that I still think are incredible, but our users didn’t get them. That’s when I realized that you have to do it for your audience, not for yourself. “First comes the copy, then the visuals.” In the past, I used to start my creative communication with visuals, and then tried to add some copy and ended up with some kind of Frankenstein. It’s much better to come up with a great slogan or a tagline first and then go to your favorite designer to bring it to life visually. “Start your vlog at 17”. I’m sure I could have become a YouTube star in 2006 — I had black bangs and everyone said I was really cute. Much cuter than Ed Sheeran. “You will spend all of 2020 at home”. If I had known that, I would have swapped my cozy apartment for a house with a small garden so I could have a walk that would stretch further than just my balcony, if you know what I mean.

One more before we go: What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I prefer fiction because in my opinion it can teach you a lot about marketing, business and HR. The best marketing book is the Harry Potter franchise. I’m pretty certain of that, because I’ve written three capstone projects and my thesis on it. There are so many real-life examples of marketing in these books that half of the business literature doesn’t have.

But I do love reading books about design. The last book I was inspired by is “The Anatomy of Color” by Patrick Baty — it teaches beauty and style.

If I want an update on branding I go straight to brandirectory.com. It’s a super user-friendly service with cool analytics.

I recently read “BTS Marketing” by Park Hyung Jun — incredibly valuable 250 pages if you want to understand the promotion strategy behind the biggest music phenomenon of modern culture.

Thank you for sharing your story and so many valuable insights with us today!