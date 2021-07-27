How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Hayden Perry of f’real foods & Kage Spatz

We need to be comfortable hashing out ideas until we crystallize the best one, and we need to treat one another with respect to build the trust that is the foundation of all successful teams.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Hayden Perry.

Hayden Perry is f’real Senior Director of Marketing, a role to which she brings over 15 years of experience building the equity of innovative and well-loved consumer brands, including Peet’s Coffee, Williams-Sonoma, and CamelBak. Perry resides in the San Francisco Bay Area with her husband and two children.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Yes, I started meeting with more success after becoming a mom! I was busier than ever and had to focus if I wanted to stay in the game at work and enjoy time with my new family. I started really looking at projects and bodies of work and prioritizing them by how much I thought they’d move the needle. That meant that some projects didn’t get my attention, but the ones that did were impactful.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

While I have had a number of professional mentors from whom I continue to draw inspiration and best practices, my husband has always been my biggest cheerleader. He has pushed me to pursue some of the largest professional risks of my carer — and has never tolerated my imposter syndrome. He has supported my hectic work life, even when it has included a lot of travel which can be challenging in a two-career household with young children, often noting that nothing interesting is ever easy.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Like f’real consumers, who are weaving their breaks throughout the day — Snapchat in the morning, gaming in the evening — we should build in moments of respite.

Personally, I love getting out for a quick jog to clear my brain. It’s important to get off the grid intermittently and recharge so that we can be better marketers. When we’re on the job, we’ve got to keep our finger on the buzzer — keeping pace with a constantly changing landscape and identifying trends that we need to leverage.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. In your industry, where do you see the future of marketing going?

At f’real, we do not find a “salesy” approach that resonates with our young, savvy consumers who admire brands that are authentic. Instead, we’ve come to realize that we need to reach our consumers on the technologies they’re already enjoying. To date, we’ve had a great deal of success engaging our core audience on social media — TikTok, in particular. Our stats speak to this approach: we currently have nearly 750K TikTok followers — similar to consumer brand heavyweights Walmart and Taco Bell.

This year, we’re continuing this strategy of meeting our consumers on the media they most enjoy. Early in the pandemic, we identified that our consumers were turning to games as both a form of escape and as a way to socialize responsibly, so we decided to introduce our own f’real Shake Run game. The game affords us the opportunity to entertain our fans while they’re blending their shakes and bringing it full circle, we hope to engage when they share their high scores on social media. Additionally, because we entered the gaming arena this year, it made sense to integrate Twitch into our media mix.

Going forward, we think we’ll continue to see successful brands turning to the technologies and platforms where their consumers are spending the most time, and engaging with them there.

What would you say are the 5 things you wish someone told you before you started?

Hard work and success are not necessarily directly correlated. In the workplace, it’s not just a matter of working harder. It’s about working hard on the right things. It is OK to make mistakes, it is OK to be wrong. Just acknowledge and own any mistakes, and have confidence that you’ll hit the ball out of the park soon enough. When faced with communicating a challenge, a delay or a straight-up problem (they happen!), always propose potential solutions. Don’t feel like you always have to be the “ideas person.” I find I am most successful when I listen to my team’s ideas. Because I can see the bigger picture, I can identify concepts that have legs. I’m happy to encourage my team to pursue those ideas. It’s easy to get caught in the trap of feeling like you’re not enough. Have confidence in your strengths, and appreciate the complementary strengths of your colleagues and team. I’m more logical and analytical than imaginative, so I love working with creative people, and they appreciate my ability to bring structured thinking to our work.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

While I do stay up on the marketing and food trade publications like Adweek, Ad Age, Digiday, BevNet, C-Store News, and love to listen to podcasts such as NPR’s popular “How I Built This,” I tend to draw inspiration from real-world experiences.

I’ve been in food and retailing for the majority of my career and I love to eat, shop and take in the full experience whether that’s snacking in a c-store, spending time exploring grocery store aisles, or enjoying a renowned restaurant.

Of course, I do spend time perusing social media, in particular, Instagram and TikTok (I have 2 kids of my own and nearly a million @therealfreal followers to keep up with), and now I’m starting to monitor Twitch as we move toward our streaming event this summer.

One more before we go: If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would encourage people to engage in real dialogue. We need to open ourselves to hearing points of view that differ from our own, sometimes hearing things that make us uncomfortable. And we have to be careful to respond respectfully with facts, not just emotion.

And tying this idea back to work, I’ve found that real dialogue is key there, too. We need to be comfortable hashing out ideas until we crystallize the best one, and we need to treat one another with respect to build the trust that is the foundation of all successful teams.

So true. Thank you for sharing your story and so many valuable insights with us today!

