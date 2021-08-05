How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Hans Ebert & Kage Spatz

Ensure there’s an emotional attachment in whatever content you’re creating.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Hans Ebert.

Hans Ebert is the founder of creatives’ platform Open Space, and a well-known marketer in Hong Kong. Sri Lankan born, he started out as a music journalist, before a storied career in advertising, popularizing McDonald’s in Hong Kong, launching STAR TV, the first satellite station in Asia, and then moving on to the music industry.

After stints at Universal Music and EMI Asia, he was headhunted by the CEO of the Hong Kong Jockey Club, where he re-energized Hong Kong’s famous but staid world of horse racing by devising a fusion of entertainment, live music, artisan food, and drinks, then marketing it to a younger, hipster audience.

Thank you for doing this! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

Definitely. The first Ronald McDonald commercial produced in Hong Kong. We were promoting the Ronald McDonald calendar. And this is the mistake: I had no idea how key makeup and casting was to a Ronald McDonald commercial.

Everyone knows how Ronald McDonald looks, or Uncle Ronald, as he was known in Chinese. But here’s the thing, I didn’t know that to be a good Ronald you really need a big strong jawline. A proper stereotypical American jawline. Back then we didn’t know much about Ronald McDonald, or McDonald’s in general.

So I cast someone who was a clown because we thought that was the most important thing. He was a good clown. But we just couldn’t make him look like Ronald McDonald.

But we did the commercial anyway and showed it to a group of children to get some feedback. This is when I knew it had all gone wrong. The children all started crying. They weren’t used to seeing anyone look like that, with that makeup on.

The Chinese clown had a different look. He was just not Ronald McDonald, there was no strong chin. The huge mouth was just huge and scary. The lips just blended with the jawline. It was the most horrible look. The most horrible commercial.

From then onwards, we used American commercials and dubbed them — with me often doing all the voices as we didn’t have the rights to use the original voices.

And this lesson? Not everything translates: you really have to know your market. And trust your instinct.

Thank you for sharing that story! Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Yes. As I said above, I’d been copywriting for Hyatt hotels, but when I couldn’t think of another way of writing “luxuriously appointed room” anymore I began working on the McDonald’s account in Hong Kong. Fast food wasn’t expected to do well in Hong Kong as Burger King had been a flop but a brilliant and eccentric man called Daniel Ng thought differently.

Meeting and working with Daniel Ng was the tipping point. I learned a lot about intuitive marketing from him. He was highly intellectual and also very street smart.

I’ll tell you a story that happened to me early on and another great lesson in how important it is to know your market.

Daniel was a weird guy, but weird in a smart way. At a conference in McDonald’s headquarters in Chicago, all the big executives were trying to tell Daniel that he needed to sell more Quarter Pounders in Hong Kong.

Daniel just told me, whatever I say, just agree with me. And Daniel told them that the reason Burger King failed in China was that their Whopper burger had raw onions. But that was really unpopular with Chinese consumers. It makes your breath smell, it makes you pass gas. McDonald’s Quarter Pounders had chopped onions in them… but they were also expensive to produce!

So he took it off the menu and put more marketing effort into the less expensive Filet O Fish. He’d got the Hong Kong and later the China franchise for a steal and ended up the most successful McDonald’s owner in the world.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

Keith Reinhard. Keith ran Needham Harper and Steers — McDonald’s US agency. It became DDB — the worldwide creative agency network. My HK agency was part of it. Keith came up with the McDonald’s slogan “You deserve a break today”.

Keith knew I was writing for Billboard and he mentored me. He told me I had a way with words, brought me to Chicago… he was such a big deal in my life. I was recently married to an American then. He taught me how to understand words and strategy… but even more how to use music in marketing and advertising.

McDonald’s was very popular for the menu chant — you had to be able to say the chant in 7 seconds… it took on a life of its own.. I came up with hand signs to go with it as a follow-up.

McDonald’s — you really understand marketing working with them. This is the best school there is for marketers. I don’t know any better marketeer than McDonald’s. I like Nike for their creative but McDonald’s for marketing to a mainstream audience just can’t be beaten. They’ve long had different agencies and campaigns for different customer segments — teens, tweens, parents, youths… Latinos, African-American.

They got everyone from Ray Charles to Richie Havens singing McDonald’s jingles. Richie Havens (Woodstock hero) did a fabulous breakfast spot for us.

I say Keith Reinhard is a genius.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

My hope is to see more honest and, yes, creative communications. As always, the best will shine through whereas the rest will lose out due to a lack of substance. It’s not unlike how in the music industry there will always be novelty hits, but these will never have any lasting power other than being curiosity pieces.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. In your industry, where do you see the future of marketing going?

It’s a bit like the man-eating plant in “The Little Shop Of Horrors” who bellowed, “FEED ME”, and we did so with content and without thinking.

These days, I think that we’re mining for nuggets and not accepting everything thrown our way. Perhaps this is why we’re seeing a renewed interest in podcasts being given more “time and space” to question ourselves and keep things more exclusive?

Many have also wised up to the various numbers games being played online and realize that these give us a warped sense of reality.

Personally, I believe that we’re entering a time where we’re more discerning about what we accept and what we put out there as part of our respective brands.

In many ways, we just might be seeing a return to a more creative and real/honest mainstream media. The tail no longer wagging the dog.

What 5 things do you wish someone told you before you started?

1) Don’t bring people into your team as a favor or because you feel sorry for them. They’ll end up slowing you down.

2) Know when to shut up and listen and also when to leave the table.

3) Marketing is heart sell and not a hard yell.

4) Ensure there’s an emotional attachment in whatever content you’re creating.

5) Break the pattern.

I think everyone reading this will have their own story of when they’ve worked with the wrong person, when they wish they’d walked away from a project, or when a team just hasn’t worked.

The best marketing — the ones that make a difference — aim at the heart. From Just Do It to You deserve a break today — it’s about engaging the emotions. And break the pattern?

I’ll give you an example. When I joined the regional office of EMI Music after leaving Universal, our roster of talent didn’t exactly scream out Hitsville. Norah Jones, Robbie Williams, Coldplay were still to break. We desperately needed a big hit and the band to deliver this…was a pretty obscure Danish outfit called Michael Learns To Rock. Even my Danish girlfriend at the time thought the group had disappeared into oblivion.

I had received their new album and couldn’t hear a single hit. It was all pretty much cheese whiz. But as cheese whiz was selling in the region, I told the band that we would release their new record on one condition — that they cover a huge hit in Mandarin by Chinese megastar Jacky Cheung — in English.

I was absolutely sure this cheesy ballad with the big cheesy chorus would be a massive cheesy hit. The guys initially balked at the idea, but finally agreed to record it.

Known in English as “Take Me To Your Heart”, the track had over 6 million downloads in a couple of weeks, which opened the doors to the band successfully touring Asia. And EMI had got themselves a hit.

One more before we go: What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I try not to read too much on this subject. But inspiration can come from anywhere. If I want to feel inspired I go back to watching old Fred Astaire movies. Or old Orson Wells movies.

How did they shoot this in one shot? How did they film what you saw? They didn’t have the technology but they had all the creativity and talent. Now I fear we have all the technology but I don’t think the talent is being well used.

Thank you for sharing your story and so many valuable insights with us today!

Attract more customers with Publicity: “9 DIY Ways Your Business Can Earn Free PR In 2021”