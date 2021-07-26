How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Geneviève Rosen Biller of Bed Threads & Kage Spatz

In this digital world, regardless of what industry your product or service falls into, consider your business a technology business. Your website and social media channels need to be attractive and user-friendly across all devices, as consumers are easily deterred and will look to your competitors if they are not.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Geneviève Rosen Biller.

Genevieve Rosen-Biller is the founder of Bed Threads. Bed Threads’ signature product is a pure 100% French Flax Linen Bedding Set that includes two pillowcases, a duvet cover and a fitted sheet, offered at an accessible price point, delivered free Australia-wide.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

In the initial stages of the business, we were, of course, budget-sensitive, and in trying to save money we pooled investment away from photography. We quickly learned that you get what you pay for and content is not something you can take shortcuts on.

It was certainly not funny at the time, but after hiring a professional team, we learned that a strong visual identity is an intangible you can’t put a price on, and hiring professionals are always well worth the investment.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

The tipping point came about six months after launch. I was juggling both my full-time job at a popular media outlet and Bed Threads. as my side-hustle, working 16 hours a day, and it simply became unsustainable.

The fact that we had sold out of our first round of stock in just three weeks and the business was steadily growing gave me the confidence (and validation!) to take the leap and leave my job to work on Bed Threads full-time.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Bed Threads would not exist without the hard work and support of my husband and business partner, Alan. In the beginning, it was just us and we divided the work straight down the middle. We were both working full-time jobs and would come home and work on the business every evening and all weekend.

While he doesn’t necessarily work on the things you see (like the shiny marketing campaigns or the Instagram feed) he is intrinsic to the R&D process, managing the business’ logistics and ensuring our processes and systems are best-in-class.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Prioritize your health and wellness daily. Both are hugely important to me. Sleep is of course a non-negotiable — on pure, 100% French linen bedding of course. Low-intensity exercise also really energizes me and helps clear my mind.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. In your industry, where do you see the future of marketing going?

To use a cliché —

Content is king!

We have a robust content strategy, an in-house content and social media manager (it used to be me!), and a senior editor who runs our journal. Bringing value to your customers is so much more than an excellent product (although that, I believe, is the cornerstone to any business).

We publish home tours, recipes, articles about interiors, wellness, and sleep to our journal to engage and be of service to our community so they can understand that Bed Threads is not just a product provider, but offers a lifestyle and community they can be a part of.

What 5 things do you wish someone told you before you started?

1. It’s never too late to follow your dreams.

My dream career had always been to work in journalism. Everything from school onwards led me in that direction. I studied journalism at university, completed internships and work experience placements, then landed my first job at Fairfax Media working on The Vine. A series of editorial roles followed, including at ASOS, Qantas Magazine and Body+Soul and believe me when I say, I never imagined I would leave the industry to run my own bed linen business.

2. Outsource your weaknesses.

In the early stages of building a new business, it can be hard to find the budget to hire professional help and so we often try to do everything ourselves. This can be to the detriment of the business. Identify the crucial aspects of the business that you simply cannot do well yourself and that are worthwhile investing in. Outsource those as your first priority.

As the business grows and becomes more successful, look at other areas you can delegate. Build a team around you full of people whose strengths are your weaknesses so you can focus your energy on what you’re good at what will ultimate drive the business forward.

3. Make sure the numbers work.

It’s one thing to back yourself, but you have to ensure everything is in place to execute the idea successfully and profitably.

Ask yourself: is this concept viable? Is there a gap in the market? Does my product/service fulfil a consumer need? Do the numbers add up? If the answer to any of these is “no”, work until it’s a “yes”.

4. Your product is everything.

Focus all your time, energy, and resources on perfecting your product and once it’s out there in the market, continue to do the work. Take customer feedback onboard, modify and enhance what you’re doing to adapt to trends and requests. Finesse, and finesse again.

At Bed Threads. we worked so hard to refine and perfect our product and it paid off when we finally launched, delivering our customers an offering that was truly best in class.

5. Prioritize technology.

In this digital world, regardless of what industry your product or service falls into, consider your business a technology business. Your website and social media channels need to be attractive and user-friendly across all devices, as consumers are easily deterred and will look to your competitors if they are not.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I am constantly inspired by business and entrepreneur podcasts such as Lady Brains, How I Built This With Guy Raz, Lady Startup, and My Domaine’s Second Life. I love TechCrunch, Architectural Digest, and Elle Décor.

One more before we go: If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I think everyone should sleep more! Good sleep is the cornerstone of good health. Ultimately, even if you’re training regularly, you’re eating well and the state of the most important interpersonal relationships in your life are in a good place…it will all start to unravel if you’re not getting those all-important Zzzz’s, night after night.

So true. Thank you for sharing your story and so many valuable insights with us today!

