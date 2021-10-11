How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Fritz Colcol & Kage Spatz

Stop focusing on the monetary value of your goals but rather the purpose behind them. Live a purpose-driven life.

As part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with the very talented Fritz Colcol.

Fritz Colcol is a Serial Entrepreneur based in Chicago. He currently owns multiple businesses from restaurants, clothing stores, digital marketing company, & various ecommerce stores. He was inducted as best Serial Entrepreneur for the 2019 Asian American Hall of Fame and also was recently awarded at Chicago’s Centers of Influence from the US Army.

Thank you for doing this! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

Well, I don’t really have a funny marketing mistake, but I do have a painful marketing & branding mistake experience that eventually led to losing hundreds of thousands of dollars (haha).

So back in 2015, I had the opportunity to buy an existing, operating 10-year-old restaurant called Thalia Spice which is a Thai fusion cuisine restaurant. The restaurant holds up to 75+ seating and has been featured in Check please, Time out magazine, and many other food/restaurant publications.

As a fitness fanatic and food lover, I loved the concept, the location, and most of all the idea of having your own restaurant. I decided to gather some of my friends and colleagues to see who’s willing to invest with me since I didn’t want to put all my own money into one basket. One of my friends eventually decided to bring two of his other friends to invest with him. Back then, I wasn’t really sure what I was getting into but I went along with it anyway. So we bought the restaurant and all of us have 1 voting power.

There were 4 owners. Everyone had different concepts, different visions, different ideas. I’m sure you already know where this is going. But yeah, lots of arguments, fights, and headaches. The whole idea at first was to purchase an operating restaurant that is already profitable and simply up its marketing game. Social media back then was still underutilized and that’s what I specialized at.

The other two partners however had a completely different vision. They wanted to turn the restaurant into a more luxury Michelin star type of restaurant so we invested another 6 figures into the restaurant. Completely changing its cuisine, its outlook, interior, and the entire concept.

Guess what? The regular customers that used to love and go there daily can no longer afford the food we were serving. Sales dropped like crazy and on top of paying high-end Michelin star chefs, lots of money is being wasted month after month. So yeah, that is the funniest, most painful marketing & branding mistake when I was first starting.

I look back and learned a lot from that experience. And one of the most important lessons I’ve learned is to never do business with anyone without doing your due diligence.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

In all honesty, I still feel like I haven’t yet scratched the surface of my own definition of “success”. Each year regardless of how much I’ve accomplished, I feel like I’m just getting started and there’s always room for progress.

If I were to select a “tipping point” in regards to my success, it was when I met my now fiancee and soon-to-be wife Ivanna Martinez back in 2012. I was still in college during that time; no purpose in life and just partying. While she was already further down in her career and was already working in downtown Chicago. She had truly made me a better man.

At the very beginning of my entrepreneurship journey, I could’ve done some shady business deals that’ll get me a quick & large amount of money but having her by my side to straighten up my morality had allowed me to go into the right path. I am forever grateful for that. Ever since then, I started consulting with her first & always considered her opinions no matter what business deals I got into.

My main takeaway from these experiences is to not cut corners. The people I knew that did, didn’t get very far.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

Ivanna Martinez hands down would be my greatest investment & asset in life. She truly was there to help me up when I had nothing when I was down. I’m truly blessed to have a significant other that not only is thriving in her own ways with her career (by the way, she was also awarded for Chicago’s center of influence for women in tech by the US Army) but also so loving, caring, supportive and understanding with everything I do.

Not sure if you knew, but I also compete professionally for Men’s Physique bodybuilding competitions. I’m actually about to compete in Mr. America on Oct 9th in Atlantic City which will be televised nationwide at CBS Sports and also will be featured in Generation Iron and Iron Man Magazine. So during prep, I’m mostly moody and easily aggravated. She gets all of that. The good and the bad. And she always supports me by preparing all my meals for me. Counting my macros (protein, carbs, fats) and making sure all my hotels, flights, registrations are all set so I can dedicate my main focus to my extreme training.

Not only that! Although she doesn’t compete, she also diets and workout with me at her own pace. On top of all that, she humbles me when my head gets too big. About a decade together and her love for me continues to grow.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

The advice I would give to other entrepreneurs and marketers out there is to simply stay consistent.

Don’t expect that success will come overnight although it is possible to go viral and hit that one-time wonder. As always, before success comes obstacles and failures. So expect to hit some huge walls. But as long as you stay consistent, eventually you’ll thrive.

To avoid burnout simply schedule your days, weeks, months ahead. Knowing your life-work balance is essential. One tip I would give is to prioritize your personal schedule first (meals, exercise, hobbies/leisure, family time, travel, etc) and then schedule the time blocks available for your work as a marketer.

Remember that you could be even more productive if you are forced to work in a much shorter period of time. I work probably less than 4 hours a day and spend more than 8 hours a day of quality time for myself & my personal goals instead. But don’t get me wrong, it wasn’t always like this at the beginning. I just made smart decisions of outsourcing virtually everything I can. Delegating the work to my employees, partners & affiliates.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. In your industry, where do you see the future of marketing going?

Google Ads and Facebook Ads are still effective but just not as effective as Affiliate/Influencer Marketing in my opinion. The future of marketing has always been going into social media.

If you or your business isn’t on Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Twitter, or even TikTok you are definitely leaving money out of the table. Think about it, everyone has their phones with them almost 24/7. The old-school ways of marketing through magazines, newspapers, television ads or radio ads are no longer effective.

It’s all about what people see or hear from another person (and usually from an influencer/affiliate or content creator in social media). People do not necessarily buy into something just because it’s a great product or service, people purchase based on emotions, a referral from someone they trust & the hype.

What 5 things do you wish someone told you before you started?

Document everything! Documenting your entire journey every single day allows you to see how far you have gotten and also gives you data analytics on what works and what doesn’t. Not only that, it allows you to grow as a person and as a brand. People will see your progress and your daily grind.

When I got started on Instagram back in 2013, I was just focusing on my fitness side of things and only showed the “best angles for my physique.” Basically just the highlight reels of my fitness lifestyle. So people always assume that I was always fit, that I didn’t have to work super hard to get the physique I have unless I post the before & after transformation pic.

Another reason to document everything if you are a personal brand is so you don’t have to worry about what content to post. Now at Fritz Lifestyle, I post all types of content about my life: Fitness, entrepreneurship, luxury travel, family, friends, business tips, everything & anything that goes on in my life. This has allowed me not to overthink things, and also stay consistent.

Build meaningful relationships! Social media is such a vast place for networking. You can literally be in a network with thousands of people in a matter of days.

However, if you become part of every single group there is, every mastermind there is, every club there is, then what’s the point if you are not actually building meaningful relationships? Is it just bragging rights you want or an actual business relationship that’ll improve & scale your business?

As I mentioned previously, I used to simply say yes to the majority of the opportunities that came to me and it didn’t take me very far. Now, being very selective on purpose-oriented vision had allowed me to focus on only saying yes to very few that mattered to me.

Be goal-oriented! Stop wishing for things without having a plan and a deadline.

When I was a skinny 110lbs guy, I used to wish I had a very aesthetically pleasing physique. Like the fitness models in health and fitness magazines. Guess what? I worked my ass off and got it and now compete with those people I used to look up to. I set up a plan and get after it. I challenged myself and competed in bodybuilding shows to push myself further.

Joe de senna (CEO of Spartan) explained this mindset as the “Spartan Paradox.” You have no choice but to commit since there’s a deadline on the calendar. You’re not just going through motions and counting the days but making every day counts for the “show day.”

Accountability! A lot of people are missing this trait. You know how every person in the world loves new years resolutions so they can announce to the world that BS “new year, new me”? That they’ll start that business they’ve always wanted. That they’ll start working out to be healthier. That they’ll travel more often to see the world. That they’ll stop smoking, stop drinking, etc. Yeah, it happens for like a couple of days or weeks the most, then they get back to their old habits. Why wait till new years? Why not just start today?

Every day is a new opportunity to be better. Stay accountable for what you promise. Stay accountable for your goals. It sure will help out if you have a coach but remember that they won’t do the actual work for you. So stay accountable by simply forcing yourself to do what you set yourself to do.

Get a Mentor! Having a mentor will catapult you to success much faster than not having a mentor. Not only will it save you time but also save you lots of money from avoiding plenty of mistakes.

I wish I had a mentor at an early stage of my career. However, I emulate the people I look up to in all aspects of life: Gary Vee for entrepreneurship, Jeremy Buendia for fitness, my father Patricio Colcol for family and what it takes to be a phenomenal father & husband. Mentorship might be indirect but I studied what they do.

Mentorship can come in several ways; through reading books, through listening and executing the strategies that they preach throughout their social media, through learning their courses and through watching and listening through podcasts.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

One of my favorite books of all time is The 4-hour workweek by the one and only Timothy Ferris. This is where I got the concept of outsourcing that has allowed me to travel around the world and do the things I love while generating passive income.

For podcasts, I highly suggest you listen to Ask Garyvee. He got several episodes with high-level entrepreneurs like Tony Robbins in the podcast that you’ll learn tons of nuggets you can immediately apply into your business. His book Ask Garyvee is also a good one to read.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would like to be an example that life shouldn’t be all about money or fame; but rather about living your life to the fullest while giving the most impact to the world. Stop focusing on the monetary value of your goals but rather the purpose behind them. Live a purpose-driven life.

If you aren’t waking up every single day with a purpose, then you are not living.

Ask yourself in the mirror, if you truly are happy. Are you doing everything you can to be happy? Are you working towards your goals, dreams & aspirations to be happy? If you are not, then you better start as time awaits no one.

How can our readers follow you online?

I’m very active and transparent throughout social media platforms. Especially on Instagram @fritzlifestyle where I virtually share my daily grind and hustle.

Thank you for sharing your story and so many valuable insights with us today!

Local Marketers, PR Agencies, and B2B Service Providers, among others, are growing revenue & retention by drastically increasing client happiness (without more work). Click here for details.