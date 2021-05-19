How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Fred Schonenberg & Kage Spatz

There are a lot of serious problems that deserve time and resources. But complaining doesn’t lead to solutions. Convert your frustration into action.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with my fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Fred Schonenberg.

As the CEO of VentureFuel, Fred has helped established companies around the world unlock growth by partnering with emerging startups and breakthrough technologies. VentureFuel’s innovation programs solve specific challenges, deliver tangible results and discover first-to-market opportunities from the Museum of Ice Cream to the latest pioneering technologies for Nike, The Chicago Cubs, and most recently, California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB). Fred is a frequent speaker at industry events such as SXSW, Ad Tech, Advertising Week, IAB, OMMA, and thought-leader published in everything from The Huffington Post, Business Insider, Media Post, The Drum, Tech.co, Creator Magazine, Advertising Week, Event Marketer, and more.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

We installed a directional audio speaker — think a flashlight, but instead of light, it emitted a pinpoint accurate beam of sound. So, when pointed at an individual, they can hear the sound, but the person right next to them hears nothing. We installed it in independent bookstores and when a customer got to the mystery section, they would hear a whisper: “Pssst, do you hear voices in your head…. you should watch XYZ TV show on…” We thought it was brilliant. A few consumers did NOT agree with us and the local news crew did a feature titled “Has Advertising Gone Too Far?” I still think it’s kind of brilliant, but I learned that being intrusive isn’t what consumers want.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Be endlessly curious. If every day is an opportunity to learn something new, meet new people, be exposed to other ways of thinking…then each day starts fresh with the potential to grow. If you can approach your life and business this way — then you aren’t going through the motions, you are living an adventure. And when the day is done, turn it ALL off. No emails, no calls. It will all be there in the morning. Go replenish with sleep, healthy food, and time with people you love.

Great advice. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. As you know Google and other search engines constantly update their search algorithms. Today, do you believe that Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is still an important part of any long-term marketing plan? Can you explain why?

SEO is vitally important. As a business owner, you want people to find your product the instant that they want to buy that product. That’s the holy grail of marketing. The moment that a CMO at a Fortune 500 company thinks, “I wonder if we should build a corporate accelerator?” — that’s the moment I want them to connect with VentureFuel. So, you need to know your specific audience and where they go to find you and your products…and make sure you are there. If you search for “corporate innovation,” VentureFuel pops up, because that is our area of expertise, not because we gamed an algorithm.

Can you share some basic Search Engine Optimization tips you have for less experienced marketers?

Spend 10x the time you think you should spend, understanding your consumer and their decision mapping journey. When do they think about your product and when do they buy your product? Be very clear on that. Then, what specific terms would they use to search for your product? Don’t boil the ocean, instead, ask your clients or potential clients. Spend time, effort, money, and resources finding out what they will specifically search for. Then focus your time on delivering value to them. Create content that helps them. Put it on your site, write about it, link to it. The algorithms want to find the right sources, so make yourself the source. If that doesn’t generate the results you want, then buy the exact search terms.

What “3 Non-Intuitive Marketing Strategies” have been most effective for you in your industry?

We promote our future clients even if they work with our competitors. We host the ‘VentureFuel Visionaries,’ which celebrates the best corporate innovators in the world, regardless of whether they work with us or not. It allows us to rise above the competitive noise and celebrate the best of the best. We throw events that we would want to attend ourselves. VentureFuel’s LIFT Summit featured General Mattis, Scott Galloway, Beth Comstock and Chris McCann speaking alongside startup founders because those were people I wanted to learn from and thought my clients would as well. Be the change you want to see. VentureFuel’s Rogue Women conference celebrates female founders, executives, and investors. I did it to honor the women in my life: my mom, wife, and sister… and because the pay gap is offensive. We may or may not get business directly as a result of the event, but it allows us to improve the world and provide our future clients a glimpse into the soul of our company.

If you were only allowed to run paid ads on 1 platform (in your industry) over the next 12 months, what would it be and why?

I would run a simple LinkedIn ad (that is where the business decision makers are). The ad would simply say on a black background in white letters “Getting Disrupted?” and would have an anonymous phone number for C-Suites to call to see how they can cope with the fact that business is accelerating like crazy. It would connect to an automated service: “Press #1 if a startup is stealing your market share. Press #2 if your competitor has partnered with new technology and you are falling beyond. Press #3 if your legacy procedures have slowed your speed-to-market. Press #4 if you can’t wait three years for your next innovation. Press #5 if you think an automated answering service is innovative.”

One more question: If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

If I could start a movement it would be called “Do Something About It.” It would be entirely focused on fighting the complaint plague. The amount of time spent on “woe is me” stories is insane. People complain about everything: politics, the weather, commercials, their commute, their spouse, their rent, their situation, someone else’s situation, their sports team, their dog, their neighbors, their neighbor’s dog. “Do Something About It: Because the Complaint Store Is Closed” — that’s the movement. You have the time and ability to change whatever it is that bothers you. I had a heated debate with my mother who was complaining about politics the other day. I asked her how many hours she spent per week consuming media on politics between the news, the newspaper, the radio, podcasts. How many hours did she spend per week complaining about the information she consumed with friends, families, clients? Add those two numbers, multiply by 50 weeks. Then multiply that by your hourly rate. You have two choices as I see it: either donate that amount of money to the other candidate, or spend that number of hours campaigning for the other candidate (or, she could run for office and be the change she wants). But it works for everything.

Instead of complaining about the weather, spend that time working to get a new umbrella or laying the foundation to move somewhere else or dedicate time to improving global warming. There are a lot of serious problems that deserve time and resources. But complaining doesn’t lead to solutions. Convert your frustration into action.

Thank you so much for sharing these fantastic insights!