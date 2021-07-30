How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Francisco Lacayo of White Shark Media & Kage Spatz

I believe that in order to succeed in the industry, agencies will have to focus on strategy consultation and not just product fulfillment. This will mean more holistic strategies and a better understanding of the consumer funnel and behavioral economics.

Asa part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Francisco Lacayo.

Francisco Lacayo is the VP of Partnerships at White Shark Media. He is responsible for the company’s growth strategy and market expansion, as well as overseeing its partner program. As a digital marketing veteran of 13 years, he has led different projects involving customer experience, product development, and product innovation.

Thank you for doing this! Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

In the pay-per-click (PPC) world specifically, there is a moment in time where the technical aspect clicks with the strategic analysis. Getting to that point can take some time, especially since we tend to focus on the technical structure/blueprint first, and we sometimes miss the overall picture.

Once you start seeing the bigger picture and begin to understand consumer psychology, the technical part becomes a lot easier, and we end up doing a lot less work but with much better results.

The main lesson I took away from that is the importance of having a strong technical foundation.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there someone you consider to be your hero?

On a personal level, my parents. They are the ones who instilled a strong work ethic in me, which has taken me to where I am today.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Focus on the quick wins and be efficient with your time. One perfect example for us is our audit process for potential new accounts.

Instead of spending 4–5 hours doing a manual audit, we built a tool that allows us to fully automate the process, in five minutes. The outcome is ideal for most small/mid-sized opportunities, and this gives us back time to do the manual work for the bigger opportunities. Making this small change has allowed us to go from making 2–3 audits a day to doing 10 audits in half the time.

Embracing technology and automation to improve your efficiency is key in this industry. There are several things that cannot be automated and require intense manual labor, but the rest can easily be automated and save hundreds of hours a month.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. In your industry, where do you see the future of marketing going?

We are seeing an increase in automation across the board, and this has changed the way we approach marketing campaigns. Some of the big players are trying to automate campaign management to expand their market and reach more customers who are not necessarily familiar with the digital marketing world.

I believe that in order to succeed in the industry, agencies will have to focus on strategy consultation and not just product fulfillment. This will mean more holistic strategies and a better understanding of the consumer funnel and behavioral economics.

Understanding our client’s industries will be even more important, and improving our ability to identify buyer personas and consumer profiles, could help set agencies apart from the rest.

What 5 things do you wish someone told you before you started?

Trust your gut marketer feeling: In a lot of situations it will feel like you don’t have all the information you need to make the right decision. This can be scary since you are often managing large client budgets. With time, marketers develop a “gut feeling” that usually helps make this process easier. In most cases, that ability to see the bigger picture and understand it, will be what guarantees success. Set the right expectations: Communication and setting the right expectations will define who you are as an agency and will be the main factor that determines client success and churn. We invested a lot of resources into our communication processes and how we set expectations, and we have set satisfaction records, year over year, with our customers. Despite the pandemic, 2020 was the year with the highest satisfaction score and lowest churn we have ever experienced. Learn how to say no: Paid campaigns will not always work. For some industries, they will likely never get the results some clients are expecting. It is extremely important to be transparent about this and to learn how to say no. Turning down opportunities we believe will not generate the results the clients are looking for has gained us a lot of new business and success because prospects trust we are doing the right thing for them and will likely come back or recommend us with their friends. Less is more: There is a tendency in the industry to overcomplicate certain technical aspects of a campaign. With time, I have learned that in a lot of cases, less is more. Having a core, precise and minimalist approach can often generate better results than a huge campaign with thousands of keywords. I will always recommend starting small and gradually expanding in order to be as efficient as possible with the budget. Don’t fix what’s not broken: Sometimes we reach a point where we are generating the results we want for our clients, and we feel we are stuck within our current strategy. In a lot of cases, instead of thinking of ways to expand our approach or add new products, we tend to optimize our existing efforts for the sake of “doing more work.” In a lot of cases, this ends up generating negative results for the client. If we have a setup that is working, and we feel we have optimized it to its top level of performance, we should focus on different products and alternatives to scale performance without hurting the existing approach.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

One great aspect about this community is that most experts are always willing to share their experiences and tips.

One of my favorite sources of information is the #PPCchat on Twitter where a lot of insightful conversations come up. Another great source is the PPC Townhall webinars organized by Frederick Vallaeys from Optmyzr where you can find the biggest industry experts having a discussion around recent topics.

In terms of blogs, I would recommend PPC Hero, Search Engine Journal and of course White Shark Media’s blog.

One more before we go: If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

One of the most important things for me in the industry is nurturing a sense of community. A lot of the knowledge you can acquire in the digital marketing industry comes from personal experiences, and having a community that is open to sharing ideas and experiences is the only way to continue moving forward.

Even though there are several communities where useful information is being shared on a daily basis, I would encourage everybody to always be open to sharing with the rest of the digital marketing industry.

I have reached out proactively to several PPC experts, and they have all accepted to have a virtual coffee over Zoom. Every single session has been tremendously useful for me, and it has inspired me to share my own knowledge as well.

So if you are part of this community and you have an idea that you know can make a difference, share it with the world.

Thank you for sharing your story and so many valuable insights with us today!

