How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Evynn McFalls of The Abbi Agency & Kage Spatz

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Evynn McFalls.

Evynn is the Director of Insights and Strategy at The Abbi Agency, an integrated marketing communications firm headquartered in the United States. He uses the power of deep listening and strategic assessment to help clients get clear on business goals, then align intent and action with impact.

Originally trained as a journalist and a community literacy researcher, Evynn pivoted to help businesses, non-profit organizations, governments, and sole proprietors to turn their big ideas into change-making realities.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

Well before I landed my current position, I interviewed for a marketing position in New York City for a car sales company. I dropped — and shattered — my cell phone on the way to the interview, and knew nothing about the culture or expectations at the place to which I’d been invited.

I thought my eagerness and good nature alone would make me a good fit for any company, and it did! They decided to hire me that week, and started me doing direct sales and email marketing. After a couple of days, though, they mentioned to me that in addition to my marketing duties, I’d need to take prospective clients on test drives.

There was just one problem with that: I didn’t really know how to drive, and didn’t realize that was something that would be expected of me. I misunderstood the nature of my job and that cost me.

Suffice it to say that my time there was short.

At the time, I found that pretty embarrassing, but in the years that have passed since I’ve learned that to have a successful career in any industry, you probably need more curiosity than bravado. Bravado, warmth and the ability to develop rapport might get you into the door at some places, but it is genuine curiosity that helps you to understand not only what is expected of you, but also opportunities for learning and growth.

Also, for the record, I did end up taking driving lessons and learning to drive. Very conservatively, to the chagrin of probably every motorist in the world.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

There have been numerous tipping points in my career, but one of them took place a few years ago when I was reminded by a J-school teacher to which I am connected online about how people in marketing and public relations should think of their work as “brand journalism” rather than “spin”.

This reoriented my thinking about how to understand business priorities, and how to investigate the pain points — and smart goals of the clients I serve. That shift in thinking helped me to tap into my academic training as a researcher and bring it into my marketing practice, ultimately improving the depth and clarity of the questions I asked of my clients and their customers when fact-finding for the purpose of building marketing strategies.

I learned to focus less on taking direction from people who often expect me to be the expert, and instead to work collaboratively with them to set a path for their desired future through a practice of — again — curiosity, radical candor, and intentional listening.

A more recent tipping point for me took place within the last year when I decided to get out of my shell a little bit and connect with other marketers. I was curious about how other people in the field do things outside of the people I work with each day and started joining professional associations as well as learning groups to share stories, strategies, and tactics with marketers from all around the world.

That collaborative exchange has been transformative in my thinking and has given me a series of platforms where I can sharpen my thinking as a marketer each day.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

I mentioned this already, but I kind of bugged my boss until she eventually gave me a job (thanks, Abbi)! She’s always taken the time to listen to me, to take me seriously, and to indulge my infinite curiosity about the multifaceted world of marketing. Without her early belief and investment in me, I would probably never have developed the competence that I have today. That she’s been patient, understanding, and compassionate are serious bonuses, and I credit her as a major inspiration to me not only in my career but also in the way that I live my life.

Besides Abbi, I’ve had many teachers who’ve nurtured my passion for working with and better understanding people. Dr. Will Macauley, Dr. Paul Mitchell, and Claire Fortier at the University of Nevada nourished a lot of my gifts as a writer; Doctors Anne Ellen Geller, Raj Chetty, and LaToya Sawyer exposed me to some mind-opening concepts that helped me to broaden my abilities of inquiry.

And I owe a lifelong debt of gratitude to the late Leslie Ringen, my high school English teacher who was the first to tell me that if I could conceptualize and write my story over a lifetime, I could cultivate a truly beautiful and interesting life.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Stay curious.

Keep learning.

Set smart boundaries.

Get rest.

Work someplace with people who make you laugh and smile.

Focus on service and impact.

Have compassion and patience for others, and most of all yourself.

Go to sleep at a reasonable hour.

Step away from the computer.

Have healthy hobbies outside of work.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. In your industry, where do you see the future of marketing going?

I think we see the future of marketing coming together right now. As you mentioned, people are becoming resistant to content that is too “salesy”.

For that reason, we’re kind of returning to a focus on empathy, connection, word of mouth, and what have you. It’s why micro-influencers and specialized newsletters (like those found on Substack — and my favorites are the now unfortunately defunct Hips to Waste by Safy-Hallan Farah and Letters from an American by Dr. Heather Cox Richardson) are currently en vogue, and why the Community Led and Zero Party Data models are growing in relevance.

People are increasingly — and wisely — looking to one another to rediscover what matters. If we want to survive as an industry, we’re going to need to build campaigns that matter, rather than campaigns that market, and our natural narrative, social capacities as people are going to need to jump back to the forefront of our thinking.

What are the 5 things you wish someone told you before you started?

Meet other marketers. Taking perspectives from other practitioners can be helpful not only in learning new strategies and tactics, but also in checking your biases, validating your expertise, and finding support — which I think we all need eventually — in the industry. Don’t be afraid to share what you learn with your colleagues and leaders. While junior-level employees often rely on their more experienced peers to lead the way on all projects, the fact is that fresh eyes can bring new perspectives to projects, and oftentimes they’re dialed into emergent platforms in a way that other people might not be. While I would urge anyone who wants to speak up to first be informed when you identify a good opportunity to strengthen a project, you’ll be doing yourself, your peers and your clients a big favor if you share that rather than keeping it to yourself. Get rest. Our industry is demanding and most of us are probably working at the hardest jobs we’ve ever loved. We expend quite a bit of energy while using our brains, and if we don’t give ourselves the time and space necessary to regenerate, we’re dulling the instrument on which we rely to get the job done. Read outside of your industry. Watch the news and television shows. Participate in conversations beyond your field. Be curious. Inspiration comes from a variety of places, and you might find the perfect campaign idea in unexpected places. Don’t ever think that you’re too smart — or too dumb — to continue your education. A formal education in business, for example, can help you to think more globally about marketing’s contribution to a business’s bottom line, and as you advance in this field, it becomes ever more necessary for you to articulate that value.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I think Dave Gerhardt’s Marketing Group and DGMG University are game-changers for any market. I would urge every marketer to start there.

Harry Dry’s Marketing Examples is also great for finding quick, digestible, and actionable tips.

Mara Einstein’s Black Ops Marketing, Safiya Noble’s Algorithms of Oppression, and Shoshana Zuboff’s The Rise of Surveillance capitalism are all great books that discuss some of the technologies and tactics many of us use every day, and I think that they’re foundational for marketers who want to deepen their thinking about how we can operate more ethically in our field, or at least minimize harm.

David Rock’s Your Brain at Work and Baltasar Gracian’s The Art of Worldly Wisdom have been instrumental in helping me to manage my sense of well-being, as well as work prudently and effectively in a world that seems to grow only more demanding every day.

One more before we go: If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

All of us have been under a great deal of stress. We are likely still in recovery from great collective trauma. I know that many of us are eager to get back into the busyness of the world, but before you do, I urge every person in the world to reflect on the experiences we’ve had over the last year and the lessons in compassionate collaboration we’ve learned.

Let’s not leave our increasing love of community behind with COVID-19. Let’s take the ethic of community support into the future and make it foundational to our understanding of business and civics. If we do, the things we’ll innovate together will make the world a legitimately better place — for everyone. Finally.

Thank you for sharing your story and so many valuable insights with us today!

