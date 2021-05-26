How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Elma Beganovich & Kage Spatz

It would be incredible to be part of several campaigns calling an end to using plastic and as a result, many animal lives would be saved and much of our environment would be preserved.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with my fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Elma Beganovich.

Elma Beganovich is the Co-founder of the marketing agency A&E. Ms. Beganovich holds a B.A. in Government and French from Georgetown University (2007) and a J.D. from the University of Miami Law School (2011). She attended Georgetown University School of Law for the LLM program in Securities and Financial Regulations (2012) and is a New York barred attorney. Ms. Beganovich is one of the top New York City’s lifestyle influencers with over 1 million followers across her social channels. She has been named as a leading influencer marketing expert by Forbes, Business Insider, Financial Times, Entrepreneur, Bloomberg, WSJ, ELLE Magazine, Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, and many more. Her clients include Fortune 500 companies like Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Uber, Nestle, and more.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What “3 Non-Intuitive Marketing Strategies” have been most effective for you in your industry?

I think some non-intuitive marketing strategies that have been the most effective are the following:

1. Invest into content: many influencers, who have developed a sort of a cult following actually have carefully planned and crafted content. As an agency, when we look to select a list of influencers and present them to brands, we look at the engagement and reputation to determine — are these influencers the true epicenter of influence in that industry? Great examples of influencers, who have carefully crafted their content and online persona, are the Man Repeller in fashion, Bryanboy in fashion, and Rickey Thompson in entertainment.

2. Be authentic — while it’s tempting to look at other brands in the same industry, we always advise clients to have a very distinct angle and message of how their products differ in the market. For example, I think fashion brands, like APL and Yes And, I mentioned, above, really carved out a space for themselves in the fashion industry and won the attention of many notable influencers, who in effect became their natural allies.

3. Identify your values, as a personal brand or otherwise — I think one of the factors that brands overlook is that consumers are becoming more educated than ever with so much information readily available at their fingertips. In turn, it is important to define values and insert messaging into campaigns that will win the hearts of consumers and in turn their dollars. As I mentioned above, the campaigns we worked on for Huawei and VF Corp are excellent examples of meaningful actions that companies are taking to be socially responsible.

Do you believe Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is an important part of any long-term marketing plan?

I do believe that content will always be king on the Internet. When we started our first blog, one of our first assets was content. We were able to attract hundreds of thousands of unique monthly visitors because of our content. We did not have angel investors or VCs at the time to market ourselves, so with some creativity in our content and smart partnerships with other bloggers, we were able to garner the necessary eyeballs to attract advertisers. I would advise less experienced marketers to be creative with content and the available technologies to boost the brand’s exposure. When producing content, think what is the core of the brand? Who is my target demographic? What values do I communicate that would foster a community around my brand? Have a carefully thought-through strategy and research the available technologies, e.g., Instagram’s insights and analytics or Google Analytics, to better understand your target demographic and how your target group behaves.

If you were only allowed to run paid ads on 1 platform (in your industry) over the next 12 months, what would it be and why?

I would say the choice of a brand’s preferred platform almost entirely depends on the company’s model and target demographic. What A&E does for our clients is first and foremost carefully analyze, dare I say “dissect,” its target demographic. For example, if the brand’s target demographic is baby boomers, we would not advise the client to run campaigns on TikTok; instead, we would advise the client to take a look at Facebook’s audience. Likewise, if the company is a B2B company, Google may be a much better-suited option. Also, for paid ads, we advise on ad spend of at least $10,000/month in a period of at least 12 months in order to be able to correctly analyze the impact before pulling out too quickly. In another word, measure the effect each quarter to assess the various KPIs, such as forms filled out, site traffic, promo codes used, etc. before jumping the gun.

One more question! You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

If I could inspire a movement — or work on a movement — as a marketer, I would definitely love to bring an end to plastic use and market an alternative, which is easy to decompose without damage to the planet. Plastics have done a great deal of harm to our environment, from our landmass to our oceans — killing marine mammals and fish, which become entangled in the plastic or swallow it by accident. I watched on BBC that we are drowning ourselves in plastic because the plastic takes an enormous amount of time to decompose, from 10 years (a really fast track for plastic bags) to 450 years (a slower track for plastic bottles); and some plastic takes up to 1,000 years to decompose! Moreover, humans end up swallowing a lot of the plastic, which is eaten by fish, and humans in turn eat those fish. It would be incredible to be part of several campaigns calling an end to use plastic and as a result many animal lives would be saved and much of our environment would be preserved.

Thank you so much for sharing so much value with us!