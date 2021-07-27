How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Dustin Lacey of Bed Threads & Kage Spatz

Think conceptually as well as strategically and tactically. The world needs builders. Anybody can be a critic.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I'm talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Dustin Lacey.

Dustin Lacey is an executive at Mark-Taylor, leading the research, design, and implementation of companywide digital marketing strategies, including providing strategic direction for Mark-Taylor’s brand, development and execution of corporate marketing strategy, internal/external communications, public relations initiatives, and property-level marketing efforts.

Dustin also oversees all marketing-related activities across a Class A, luxury apartment portfolio of more than 60 properties across Arizona and Nevada. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Arizona and his MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

Mistakes don’t tend to be funny when you’re in the moment, but I think every marketing professional who’s been a marketer for a while has somehow ended up with the wrong phone number or wrong conversion elements within their marketing piece or strategy.

The story that I recall that I wasn’t specifically responsible for (probably why it’s funny to me) is when the team inadvertently added a 1–900 adult line number as our conversion number to a national marketing campaign for a new product launch. The cost associated with updating the printing fulfillment of all the pieces containing that number made it less funny! But those things happen, right?

Lesson learned: Double-check all contact information provided in your marketing campaigns for accuracy.

That is a funny one! Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Really the tipping point for me was going back to school and getting my graduate degree at an institution as strong as Thunderbird International Business School. That opened up a whole host of opportunities for me as well.

I think the lesson here is that one should maintain a “forever learner” disposition. If time allows for you to go back to school, that’s great. Expanding your skillset is important as you grow and discover what truly interests you professionally. Even online courses from top institutions represent a great growth opportunity.

Personal and professional growth are both important. Equally important, focusing on personal health and wellness can help you achieve a growth mindset.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way or without someone who inspires us. Is there anyone you consider to be your hero?

My hero is my Grandfather Lacey who imparted the immense value of working hard, the persistence of resistance to a victimhood mentality when times get tough. His final and most important lesson was that one must finish what they start. Quitting as a habit is a short-term solution and indeed has long-term consequences.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

The marketing profession definitely attracts highly creative individuals, and successful creatives have unique professional needs that require both structure and stimulation. So, ensure that while in your role you’re still scratching that creative itch while also managing deadlines and administrative work. I think that will go a long way to ensuring your professional cup remains full. It’s when a marketer gets caught up in the administrative piece and that becomes the sum total of their role that I see a lot of burns out and I see people who are less happy.

It’s also about challenging yourself to grow every day. Marketing is ever-shifting. Maybe yesterday we did something a certain way but tomorrow there’s a new technology at your fingertips. Platforms change and the way your target demographic receives information changes and you’ve got to constantly be aware of that. If you’re paying attention to the various areas of impact within your business — like search engine marketing, lead management, customer relationship management, customer sentiment management, all the different pieces, there’s a wellspring of newness there that will keep you inspired and excited. I think that’s actually the key, is to keep seeking your inspiration.

Be open to creating your own marketing tools when a product doesn’t exist to solve your specific area of concern. We’ve done that at Mark-Taylor. We’ve saved materially on vendor and software costs and created more value for our business by not shrinking to fit into tools we’ve outgrown.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. In your industry, where do you see the future of marketing going?

I see a massive upside to AI technology. So, gauging whether that’s informing ad tech and really understanding exactly our target demographic and how they engage our different advertising strategies — and by extension the associated value of those strategies. It’s going to be a force multiplier.

The chatbot is changing our process. We’re already seeing 40% of all of our community tours scheduled through our chat tool. This was an untapped communication channel that previously we didn’t employ and as a consequence, we probably missed out on generating key conversions that really matter for driving our business.

I think we’re going to see some diversification in terms of SEM. I think we’ll see fragmentation at some point which is going to complicate ad strategies. You’re going to have to understand the value associated with each and make educated decisions on placement.

I think blockchain is probably coming to ad buy — meaning in order to demonstrate a more accurate depiction of what in fact performance looks like for ad spend. Right now, it’s a bit of an attribution black box. You sometimes just have to assume what you’re getting in terms of impression, value, and ad clicks. I think blockchain is a near-future element of ad buy that’s going to open the curtains on true performance.

What would you say are the 5 things you wish someone told you before you started?

A few things every marketer should consider:

Make yourself multiple. Don’t get too narrowly focused. Say yes to working on out-of-expertise areas. Don’t be afraid to step into a role or take a project that’s not within your domain of expertise. That’s how you learned, grow, and stretch. Expose yourself to opportunities outside of the full marketing function. Understand broadly how your business is run. This can be very valuable to your decision-making as well as to your leadership. Really understand how your business is run from all key functions like HR and Operations, not just marketing. Never stopped learning. Make it a priority for yourself to seek stimulation. Don’t get so focused on your day-to-day that you don’t make time for monitoring new technology and what your competitors are doing, in and out of the industry. Don’t get so in the weeds that you’re not allowing the opportunity to be stimulated and inspired because that’s where you drive new energy and new focus and find new and better ways to improve your business. And work/life balance is the biggest one. You’re better if you take care of yourself first.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

This answer is multiple. Primarily, I maintain marketing awareness around all things marketing via Google’s various Search Blogs, Search Engine Land Blog, and the How I Built This podcast.

One more before we go: If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Radical ownership. Meaning surfacing issues and providing solutions. Think conceptually as well as strategically and tactically. The world needs builders. Anybody can be a critic.

Thank you for sharing your story and so many valuable insights with us today!

