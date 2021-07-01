How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Dr. Saksham Sharda & Kage Spatz

As a marketer, your focus should just be on how to play with social, market, and industry trends and produce content that attracts, engages, and delights people.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Dr. Saksham Sharda.

Dr. Saksham Sharda is the CIO at Outgrow.co. Interactive, cultural, and trending widgets designed by him have been featured on TrendHunter, Flipboard, Alibaba, ProductHunt, New York Marketing Association, TechCrunch, HackerNews, Berlin Marketing Association, Digimarcon Silicon Valley, and at The European Affiliate Summit. He is also the host of the Marketer of the Month Podcast which has featured guests ranging from the co-founders of Wikipedia, Tech Unicorn CXOs, and Pulitzer Prize winners.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

Well, I made our company accidentally run into a Twitter fight with a tech influencer whom I’ve admired for a long time. So the long and short of it is he’d made a calculator that showed people how they could retire early if they moved to another part of the world, and I got our company to tweet out from their account how helpful interactive calculators like these can be for collecting marketing data and retargeting and better serving one’s audiences. And well, the influencer wasn’t happy about it and blasted us on social. I guess we could have worded the post better so that it seemed less like “woo hoo, we’re stealing your data!” and more like “giving personalized value to your audience through marketing data actually helps them a lot.”

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

I think the tipping point is definitely when you come to realize how saturated the marketing and startup game is. And then start playing it as a ‘game’ instead of taking it too seriously. The market favors creativity, playfulness, and surprises. A lot of our launch successes have come from flowing with social trends and playing with them — not dwelling too much over a campaign that didn’t get the great response we expected, and instead just going ahead and launching campaign after campaign based on what’s happening in the industry news in general.

A lot of your campaigns will fail, and you have to accept that, but for every 5 failed campaigns 1 campaign will do exceptionally well and give your brand a tsunami of exposure that will even surprise you. It definitely helps if your team is able to cut its reliance on developers and coders, and is able to use no-code tools (like Outgrow) to make these campaigns quickly and at a mass scale based on marketing templates.

I think the key takeaway from all this is that you need to plan campaigns way into the future. And this is something Jeff Bezos says about the way companies like Amazon plan their campaigns as well, by the time the launch of a campaign happens their team is already working on campaigns being planned 6 months in advance, so they are sometimes taken by surprise when they realize that something they worked on 6 months ago is doing exceptionally well in the market now.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

I’d definitely say the co-founder of our company Randy Rayess has been instrumental in setting up an environment where I can realize my ideas, connecting dots that lead to better ideas, helping me out in tough situations when I make mistakes, and directing me to the right paths when I go astray or overboard. So in short he has been a very powerful and trustworthy guiding hand who has fostered a unique culture in the company in general, and for me in particular.

One story I can share is the time our company managed to make a good networking connection with Chris Messina who is the inventor of the #hashtag, Uber’s ex Developer Experience Lead, and the no. 1 hunter on ProductHunt.com. I’d met Chris at an event in Lisbon during the WebSummit Tech Conference, and we’d totally hit it off as friends. But I had no idea who he was, and I was telling Randy about Chris at another event at WebSummit and Randy immediately put the dots together and figured out who Chris actually was. Ever since Chris has been very helpful in collaborating with us at events and launches.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Haha I always link questions like these to the mantra they taught us back in our environmental science classes in high school: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. So basically what they said about environmental burnout is pretty true of self-burnout as well.

The only solution is to reduce the amount of work you are doing (or content you are producing), and instead, reuse old content in innovative ways — and repackage, recycle and resell failed ideas with a fresher, newer perspective.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. Where do you see the future of marketing headed?

Yes, sales and marketing are increasingly becoming two very separate and distinct spheres. I personally just skip any sales pitches directed at me because the market is flooded with them and after a point, they are just plain annoying.

In the tech industry (as in all other industries) the future of marketing is quite simply to entertain, educate, inspire, and delight not just the user or the target market, but basically anyone on the internet. As the vice-chairman of Ogilvy puts it, your goal when you market is to become the dominating and monopolizing idea (and not product) in your industry, eg. when someone thinks of “interactive content” they should be thinking of Outgrow.co — irrespective of whether they buy an Outgrow subscription or not the goal is to make the name Outgrow pop up in their heads immediately.

It’s kind of like that rare golden moment in history when a brand squarely collapses into the thing it is selling, like the time when Xerox (the company name) became the go-to term for the act of photocopying because Xerox machines had a near-total ideological market monopoly.

What 5 things do you wish someone told you before you started?

a) Starting a company shouldn’t be your main goal in life: The main goal should be the ability to pivot into multiple new companies depending on market trends. The market favors flexibility.

Our co-founders Randy and Pratham already had another company before they founded Outgrow. It was an app development company that would allow users to hire a team of developers to realize their idea for an app which they, for instance, wanted to put on the iPhone App Store or the Google Play store. This was around the late 2000s going into the early 2010s and if you’ll remember these were the heydays of the mobile phone revolution (the first iPhone was released in 2008) and so there was a big apps craze in the market and everyone had the next-big-idea for an app but in general no one knew how much it actually cost to get it built.

So we created a calculator and put it on our website that would show people based on their requirements (which platform they want to build the app for, how many pages it’ll have, where do they want their developer team to be etc.) how much it’d actually cost them to build an app. What was surprising was that over time our calculator became the go-to place on the internet for people to find out how much it costs to build an app. We got so much traffic and so many leads that we didn’t know what to do with them. That’s when we realized that we could help businesses by developing a simple no-code software that allowed people to make calculators like ours in the first place. And that’s how the idea for Outgrow came along.



b) The market is a game, and it’s not a serious game: The market favors creativity, playfulness, and surprises. A lot of our launch successes have come from flowing with social trends and playing with them.

We once ranked among the top 5 products on ProductHunt just by riding on the money Netflix had put in its marketing for The Queen’s Gambit. Back when everyone was talking about the show we made an interactive quiz that showed people which Chess Gambit best captured their startup’s strategy (whether it is the King’s Gambit, or the Queen’s Gambit, or the Scotch Gambit or whatnot). And it went viral just because anything related to The Queen’s Gambit was going viral at that time.

c) Trust is your main capital: In the finance-driven world we live in I think it’s important to understand that while you can ‘buy’ people’s trust with painfully concise legal contracts, it’s not the only way to go about doing things, and in a lot of cases it’s not the best way. There’s also a great amount of value in trust that you can establish at a personal level. A lot of our great partnerships and collaborations have happened at this level of trust.

d) But capital is still capital:Self-explanatory since we live in a capitalistic society. To realize any kind of idea that will disrupt the market, you need to have the financial backing or a war chest that you can rely on for times when you have a setback, or when you need to make a gamble on a disruptive idea, or the rare times when a golden opportunity arises and you need to jump over the competitors to snatch it. Creativity is key, but capital is still power.

e) Hiring the right people, and letting go of the wrong people: I think any system whether it’s a company, institution, or a government will internally collapse if it can’t manage a sustainable flow of talent. This is one of the hardest parts of the job because the market is constantly in flux and you need to be able to gradually train and foster adaptability in your current employees, and also to be able to hire new talent that understands the market in its current form.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I honestly just read the news and that’s it. Every morning I read the news from a broad political spectrum of news websites: all the way from the extreme Left to the extreme Right. I feel this gives me a thorough understanding of the zeitgeist of the age which is crucial for making marketing decisions.

Podcasts, books, documentaries, or following marketing influencers etc. are all secondary sources about ‘what’s actually happening’, the news is your primary source, and the news is where all these secondary sources get their perspective from anyway. Plus it’s much easier to read the news than to sit through webinars and podcasts.

Thank you for sharing so many valuable insights with us!