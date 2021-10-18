How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Doug Hall & Kage Spatz

The fundamentals of marketing are still the same but access to consumer receptivity has become much more competitive. Marketing will still require a deep understanding of target and growth consumers and products and services that specifically address the needs of those consumers. Traditional media outlets are now competing with social media and streaming services for attention to consumers. This gives smaller brands a huge competitive advantage.

As part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Doug Hall.

Douglas Hall has worked for the past 20 years in Research & Development, Sales, Sales Leadership, Category Strategy, and Marketing. Today, Doug leads the marketing function for Raybern’s and SK Food Group, a rapidly growing North American food company.

Doug studied Organic and Analytical Chemistry at Miami University earned an MBA from Xavier University, has a PhD in Organizational Leadership, is a Creative Artist Fellow, and is a member of the Preparing Future Professional Faculty Program at The Chicago School of Professional Psychology.

Thank you for doing this! Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

A significant portion of my dissertation research evaluated the role of a career and career success factors.



In general, career success is generally categorized as objective and subjective. Objective career success includes things that are relatively easy to measure like salary, title, level, and promotions. Subjective career success is a little more difficult to measure but just as important and includes work-life balance, life fulfillment, and sufficient time away from work to do the things that are important to you. On top of this, most research will tell you that objective and subjective career success has different importance at different life and career stages.

As an example, when I was earlier in my career, I was very driven and motivated by more money, a higher title, and working for a high-profile company. I also had the energy, was willing, and enjoyed long hours with my team and customers.

At this stage of my career, I am driven by interesting and complex problems, and while I still work hard, I make sure I have enough time in my schedule to do the things that are important to me like creative community involvement and creative endeavors.

I would not say I saw a tipping point, but I took advantage of opportunities that were good for both me personally, and the company. Each step of my career path helped me learn valuable skill sets and build my network.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

I am very grateful to have worked for amazing leaders who spent countless hours supporting my personal and professional development. My first boss at Procter & Gamble, Joia Spooner-Fleming, is the one person who changed my life forever. My first year with the company was challenging. I was the first in my immediate family to go to college and work in corporate America and I found myself in a strange environment and lacked a lot of soft skills. Joia took the time to get to know me as a person, saw potential

I did not know existed and spent time helping me grow professionally and personally. The frank, and sometimes uncomfortable discussions we had, were exactly what I needed to see a bright and fulfilling future.

Wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. What advice would you give to other marketers to avoid burnout and thrive?

Thinking back to your earlier question, the way success is defined is very personal. Burnout occurs when too much energy and focus are placed on objective career success. I have fallen into the trap of “if I just work harder, more hours, and the right projects, I will be successful.” The reality is burnout does not help you or your company. About five years ago, I went through a stage of major burn-out. I left a great company after 13 years and felt lost and completely alone. I was fortunate enough to have the means to take six months and travel around the world.

Throughout my travels, I took the time to reflect on what was important to me and to develop a plan to align my passions with my work. My advice to all marketers is as follows:

At least once a year, write down what is important to you. There are several assessment tools that can help you evaluate your life holistically. Take a critical look at what you are currently doing. Identify the areas where what you are doing does not align with what is important to you. Create a plan and actively work to ensure what is important to you is what you are doing!

Work is just one element of a fulfilling life. Friends, family, physical activity, diet, sense of community, spirituality, and giving back are just as important to keep in balance to avoid burnout.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. In your industry, where do you see the future of marketing going?

The fundamentals of marketing are still the same but access to consumer receptivity has become much more competitive. Marketing will still require a deep understanding of target and growth consumers and products and services that specifically address the needs of those consumers.

Traditional media outlets are now competing with social media and streaming services for attention to consumers. This gives smaller brands a huge competitive advantage.

What 5 things do you wish someone told you before you started?

I will answer this with a bit of a twist. Here are five pieces of advice that were given to me early in my career that I wish I had really listened to:

It is a marathon, not a sprint. This applies to your career, important projects, and relationships. If it is to be, it is up to me. Take the initiative and get something done. Failure is a part of the learning process. If you are not in an environment where you are allowed to fail, find another job. Perfection is the enemy of done. Enjoy the journey.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I am constantly consuming information, but I absolutely hate reading books. After spending 5 years working on my PhD, I would be fine never reading a book again. Fortunately, there are so many ways to receive information today, I may never have to read a book again.

My goal is to listen to at least one book through Audible per month. I started 4 years ago and am well above 50 books now that range from Marketing, to Politics, to world events. I am also a big fan of documentaries. Hulu, Netflix and HBO Max have some great documentaries.

My favorite way to sharpen my marketing skills is by teaching. I recently started teaching PhD students Business Development for Consulting at The Chicago School of Professional Psychology. The whole course is centered around helping these brilliant students market and sell their consulting services.

The academic world has changed a lot because of the global pandemic which has enabled the rapid adoption of new technologies and platforms. The diverse backgrounds and interests of the students has introduced me to ideas and concepts I never would have found on my own.

One more before we go: If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I am a firm believer that the inequities that exist in our society today are the root of many of our biggest problems. Throughout my life and travels, I have come to the conclusion that we are all more similar than different. The first step in addressing inequities is to understand differences and our own unconscious biases.

If I could inspire a movement, it would be “know yourself, check yourself, and support someone new.”

Thank you for sharing your story and so many valuable insights with us today!

