How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Diane Matheson & Kage Spatz

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Diane Matheson.

Diane Matheson is Vice President of Marketing at Buffalo Wings & Rings, bringing an extensive background in brand, consumer, and design strategy. Previously, Diane served as Brand Director at LPK, a global brand design agency, where she led the restage of some of the world’s most recognizable brands, including Pantene, Oil of Olay, and Herbal Essences. Diane holds dual degrees in Marketing and Commercial Arts. She joined Buffalo Wings & Rings in July of 2014.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

I call them learnings vs mistakes. I think you learn the most when you fail…innovation requires fast, strategic thinking. You have to go on 70% information and make your best judgments. However, you always have a plan to course correct. I’m sure I’ve made a few missteps along the way — from funny typo’s in materials to crazy new product ideas. It happens.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

For me, it’s when I realized that I don’t have all the answers. That spending time in the discovery phase identifying the problem(s) before jumping into a project and developing strategies. Immerse yourself in the world of your consumer first — know everything about them — needs, desires, frustrations, attitudes and values, habits and practices, thoughts on your category, etc.

Uncover deep, rich insights about them and combine them with new marketplace trends that fit with your brand and you’ve found the magic. Easy right? Not really, but with discipline putting the puzzle pieces together gets easier.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Two things:

Build time in your calendar for focus/thinking days every month. Find a relaxing place to work outside the office that you can sit and think about the business without distractions. Learn to say “no.” There are so many great ideas out there. Find the ones that have the biggest opportunity for your brand and learn to say no to all the others.

What 5 things do you wish someone told you before you started?

It’s okay to say no to good ideas — focus on the great ones. Understand your consumers…deeply and to their core. Spend most of your time understanding the problem — be clear on the problem before working on solutions. Create a network — learn as much as you can from others in/outside your industry. Collaborate — good ideas come from anywhere.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. Where do you see the future of marketing headed?

Brands need to talk to consumers human to human, not brand to the consumer. When you try to force your ideas on the consumer that’s when it becomes “salesy.” Great marketing is when a brand really understands what a consumer needs/wants and then delivers something life-changing/life-altering.

Thank you for sharing so many valuable insights with us!